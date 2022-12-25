Best of 2022: Sangita Myska's top moments of standing up to injustice

By Melissa Fleur Afshar

These are Sangita Myska's top five moments of standing up to injustice. LBC will be with you across the festive period with a range of special shows and guests - you can listen live on Global Player.

1. Sangita eviscerates this racist Tory party member who says Rishi Sunak "isn't even British"

This was the moment in October 222 when a caller told Sangita that most Tories "want Boris Johnson back" and that Rishi Sunak "isn't even British" because of his Indian heritage.

Sangita calmly informed the caller that Rishi Sunak was born and educated in the UK, and that he's the man that many people credit with saving the British economy because of the furlough scheme.

However, the caller failed to see Sangita's perspective and argued that "half of Al Qaeda are British citizens" too, to which Sangita held his racism to account and firmly asked if the caller he had just compared the then Chancellor to a member of an extremist organisation.

The pair then clashed over what it truly means to be dedicated to this country.

"You don't think that his work proves that he is British?" asked Sangita Myska.

2. Sangita powerfully challenges a bigoted caller who says she doesn't deserve a national platform

This was the moment in August 2022 when Sangita reflected on the hateful comments of a previous caller, who told her to "do us a favour and shut up".

Anna suggested that, because of their backgrounds, she has a problem with the "likes of" Sangita and Marcus Rashford appearing on UK TV and radio to say what the government should do.

"She believes I'm not British because I'm not white.

"Let me tell you something. I am British. I am English. I am a Londoner. I have Indian heritage. I have African heritage. I'm of this country."

3. Sangita dissects why Owami Davies' disappearance received little media attention

This was the time in August 2022 when Sangita identified that Owami Davies, a black student nurse that had gone missing, was receiving less media coverage and attention.

Sangita analysed the unconscious 'hierarchy of victimhood' that had led to Owami Davies receiving less media attention than Sarah Everard - media attention that was crucial to her safety and police efforts.

While acknowledging that Sarah Everard "right remains" in the national news, Sangita questioned what the "difference" between the two stories was.

She deduced that the reason why is "more deep set and to do with examining who are deserving victims and what kind of people we pay attention to."

"Why do some women who are victims of crime get more attention than other women [who are victims of the same crime]."

4. Sangita calls out Rochdale Boroughwide Housing as she brands the death of Iwaab Ishak a "national disgrace"

In November 2022, after the death of Awaab Ishak, the two year old who died in his house due to exposure to mould, Sangita despaired over the current state of social housing in the UK, and called out the housing association responsible for Awaab's death.

She also voiced her disbelief and upset at how Rochdale Boroughwide Housing's former CEO - who remained in his position after the inquest verdict for a short period of time - had not instantly resigned at the news.

The presenter then shared her disgust at how Rochdale Boroughwide Housing's former CEO had received an annual salary of £185,000 while failing to listen to the Ishak family's concerns.

"Awaab's death is an absolute national disgrace," said Sangita Myska.

5. Sangita schools this caller who tells her to "shut up"

This caller told Sangita Myska that "the likes of her and Marcus Rashford" should just "shut up" instead of discussing what the government could improve on or address, purely because their "own countries" don't even provide social care services like the NHS.

Sangita calmly diffused the situation and argued that she should use her platform to advocate for the social good.

"This is my country," said Sangita Myska. "Yes I was born abroad and yes I am of Indian heritage - but I grew up here and I have been educated here. I am passionate about the future of this country."

