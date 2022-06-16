The Agenda: Episode 2 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and David Lammy

16 June 2022, 17:52

On this week's episode of The Agenda, Nick Ferrari and Rachel Johnson are joined by fellow LBC presenter and Labour Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

This week's The Agenda episode includes discussion on the Rwanda deportation scheme, the cost of living and civil service pensions.

The Agenda debates the big issues in the news and provides an inside line on the decisions and decision-makers at the heart of the week’s major stories - and you can watch it exclusively on Global Player.

Recorded at LBC’s state-of-the-art studio in Westminster, The Agenda will be released as a Global Player video exclusive, as well as a Global Player podcast, with content from each programme also broadcast on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast and across LBC’s hugely popular social media channels.

Last week, Nick and Rachel were joined on The Agenda by Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan.

Download Global Player from the Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (Apple)

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Nick reacts to the cancellation of the Rwanda flight

'Who runs Britain?': Nick Ferrari slams 'lefty lawyers' and protesters for 'holding UK hostage'

58 mins ago

Andrew spoke about Lord Geidt's resignation

Marr: What Lord Geidt thought he was doing advising Boris on ethics 'anyone's guess'

1 hour ago

Duchess of York tells Iain Dale she will stand by Prince Andrew

Duchess of York vows to stand by 'very, very good and very kind' Prince Andrew

3 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The bizarre remarks came from a campaigning Tory

You can trust Tories - you still trust GPs after Harold Shipman, says Wakefield candidate
Olympians Sharron Davies and Mara Yamauchi are concerned about the impact on women's sport of reforms to the GRA.

Holyrood scrutiny of GRA reform bill condemned as a "sham"

Former miners and Labour MSPs outside Holyrood

Scottish miners to be pardoned for strike convictions after 38 years
London faces bus strikes on top on rail and Tube chaos

London bus network next in line as strike threats spread from rail and Tube
Met PCSO fined after 'public sex act' video goes viral

Met PCSO fined after being filmed committing public sex act in London park
Grant Shapps issued a stark warning to striking rail workers

Don't strike yourselves out of a job, Shapps warns rail workers ahead of walkout
The rail strikes will cause mass disruption

Everything you need to know about next week's rail strikes

Police shoot man after two officers 'seriously injured' in major incident

Two police officers injured as man shot during armed stand-off in Scunthorpe
James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in

James O'Brien 'scared' by the 'mess' Boris Johnson has left Britain in
Dominic Raab refused to put his reputation on the line to guarantee at least one migrant will have been deported to Rwanda by the end of the year

'No migrants in Rwanda by Christmas': Raab won't guarantee when first refugee may land