A cruel cut: How Labour’s budget pushes disabled Britons further into despair

26 March 2025, 07:33

A cruel cut: How Labour’s budget pushes disabled Britons further into despair
A cruel cut: How Labour’s budget pushes disabled Britons further into despair. Picture: LBC/Getty

By Bishop Mick Fleming

When Rachel Reeves announces her Spring Budget on Wednesday, it will feel like a death sentence for millions of this country’s most vulnerable residents.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

UK residents in receipt of sickness and disability benefits are set to face cuts of £1200 a year to their income, which risks plunging an already struggling community into destitution - a state that belongs in the Victorian era, not 21st Century Britain.

In my work as an anti-poverty activist and founder of the charity Church On The Street, I see the harrowing effects of deprivation every day.

I see fathers weeping because they have no food to give their children that week, mothers broken with the stress of fighting to provide basic necessities for their families in a system that punishes them for existing with needs, and children who say to me: “Don’t be silly, we don’t eat at home!”. Most of all, I see the stark link between poverty and disability.

30% of disabled people live in poverty, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation - 10% percent more than non-disabled individuals.

Yet, it is disabled people who are set to face cuts of billions to the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) that - despite a long, exhausting and demoralising application and appeals process that seems designed to punish people for living with disability - is the only source of viable income for many.

When you take somebody off PIP, you also take away their right to access other vital benefits, including council tax reductions and – if they have a spouse or family member caring for them – unpaid carer’s allowance, cutting off multiple sources of income from one household.

Working in Burnley, one of the poorest areas of the UK, we have witnessed a severe increase in destitution over the past five years of welfare and public services cuts under the Conservative government.

And now, with Labour introducing these new cuts, I fear we will see disabled people degraded even further. And the question is, why?

What is the point of squandering the talent, intellect, resourcefulness and creativity of millions of people who live with a disability, by forcing them into a subsistence level existence that will only further damage their physical and mental health, when we could be making actual financial, educational and workplace accommodations that would allow them to thrive?

This does not mean simply introducing ‘work coaches’ as though the only thing stopping people with disabilities working is attitude or confidence, but truly understanding how debilitating it can be to live with a condition that significantly affects your life, and offering genuine support to bring out the best in every human being.

The civilisation of a society can be measured by how it treats its most vulnerable members. It grieves me to say that at the moment, Britain shows little more than contempt for the people the government should most protect.

Bishop Mick Fleming is the author of Walk In My Shoes

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

People protesting about proposed government cuts to disability benefits are pictured in College Green listening to speeches from disabled people who will be directly affected by any government cuts.

The system is broken - but cutting benefits from the poor and blaming it on the vulnerable won’t fix that

14 hours ago

I've seen art change lives—now I hope it can help fight knife crime

I've seen art change lives—now I hope it can help fight knife crime

14 hours ago

From steel to early years, workers need more than promises this Spring Statement.

From steel to early years, workers need more than promises this Spring Statement

16 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesting in London for changes in Assisted Dying law in UK

Isle of Man becomes first parliament in British Isles to pass assisted dying legislation

All Saints church in Notting Hill, London with street sign for Colville Gardens on wrought iron railings

Police make 'urgent' appeal after body of newborn baby found inside bag abandoned outside church

United Airlines Boeing 777 Departing From Newark

Passengers left fuming after flight forced to divert after pilot forgets passport

Exclusive
c

Extra defence spending to double workforce of manufacturing firm, as ministers insist UK economy will grow

Exclusive
Pharmacies To Vote On Work To Rule In Face Of Dwinding Financial Support From Government

More than two thirds of pharmacies say they will be forced to shut within a year without more government cash

Flights resume as Heathrow re-opens at Heathrow on March 22, 2025 in London, England.

Over 90 airlines threaten Heathrow with legal action after airport shut down due to substation fire

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rachel Reeves will deliver her Spring Statement today.

LIVE: Inflation falls to 2.8% percent ahead of Rachel Reeves' Spring Statement

Inflation has dropped more than expected

Inflation drops more than expected ahead of Chancellor's Spring Statement - but economist warns of 'false dawn'
Harry with Argentine professional polo player Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras (left), Sentebale Chair Sophie Chandauka (2nd left), and Sentebale CEO Richard Miller (right) during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale in 2024

Harry embroiled in 'racism and sexism' row as head of African charity makes thinly veiled jab after prince quits
Minehunter HMS Cattistock and a Wildcat helicopter were deployed to escort survey ship Admiral Vladimirskiy during its voyage, the Royal Navy said.

Royal Navy ships and helicopter shadow three Russian ships through English Channel

Kim Leadbeater, the Labour MP who introduced the Assisted Dying Bill, speaks to supporters and the media following the Commons vote.

Assisted dying bill thrown into doubt as rollout may be delayed until 2029 - coinciding with new government
Board Chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka MBE, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and a guest attend a Sentebale reception and panel discussion at The Saxon Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa.

‘Devastated’ Harry quits own charity set up in honour of Diana after ‘unthinkable’ board row
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks to media during a visit to Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) on March 24, 2025 in Telford, England.

Rachel Reeves to cut welfare further and unveil extra billions for defence in Spring Statement
The actions of two Royal Air Force engineers who broke a newly-installed Paddington Bear statue in half before stealing it were "the antithesis of everything Paddington stands for", a judge said.

RAF engineers who broke Paddington Bear statue in half and stole it ‘antithesis of everything he stands for’, judge says
Meghan with her husband, Prince Harry

Meghan 'convinced new business will turn her into a billionaire' as she launches 'Confessions' podcast
Hamdan Ballal, Oscar-winning Palestinian director of 'No Other Land,' is released from a police station in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba

Oscar-winning Palestinian director detained by IDF released after being 'handcuffed all night and beaten' in police station