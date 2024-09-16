A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?

16 September 2024, 13:06

An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes David Andersen. Picture: Getty

By Dr David Andersen

For the second time in just two months, an American presidential candidate has survived an assassination attempt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Such attempts are not unheard of in American history but have become rarities in the modern era. While four American presidents have been assassinated in the country’s 250-year history, a relative calm has typified the past 50 years, with relatively few attempts on the lives of candidates or office-holders.

In a country with more guns than people, the absence of political violence has been notable. The two recent attempts on Donald J. Trump’s life threaten that this calm may be about to break.

There are two glaring questions these attempts raise. First, how will this affect the presidential election?

When Trump was fired upon in July, suffering a wound to his ear, he was in the midst of a seeming ascendency towards the presidency. After trouncing his rival, President Joe Biden in their first (and only) debate, Trump was rising in the polls and seemed poised to return to the White House.

But then, just a week after that first assassination attempt, Biden withdrew from the race and was replaced with Vice-president Kamala Harris. Since then, Harris has soared in the polls and returned the contest to a more balanced status.

Will this second assassination attempt bring sympathy and support to Trump, allowing him to retake the lead?

That seems unlikely, as the first attempt on his life failed to produce many gains in the polls and this second was a far less dramatic attempt. An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance.

What it does provide to Trump is an opportunity to present a message to the country that may appeal to voters.

Having survived a second attempt on his life, Trump is again on centre-stage and has a chance to speak to the American people about how this experience may have changed his outlook. Used to hearing his anger and divisiveness, a message of unity and calm might provide the tone that many Americans, particularly those who remain on the sidelines of politics, are desperate to hear.

With partisans largely decided on how they will vote, it is this population of political outsiders who are likely to determine the winner of the election, so appealing to them could bring massive rewards.

Trump merely would have to put aside the rage and speak to this population of more temperate minds than either of the partisan bases. Such an appeal could win him new supporters while not risking alienating his base. It could deliver him the presidency.

But it seems like a stretch to imagine that Trump, who tends to prefer a more angry, divisive rhetoric, will seize this opportunity. The polls will likely remain unchanged.

The second question we must ask is, do these attempts mark the return to a more bloody era of politics?

At first glance, it seems so. The United States has not seen such a polarised, angry political landscape since the civil rights era 50 years ago, when citizens rioted and cities burned. Trump himself has thrived in politics by creating a personality of controversy and outrage, frequently disparaging and degrading his political opponents in personal attacks.

His political opponents have responded in kind, portraying Trump as unfit for office and a danger to democracy itself. In this world of personal animosity, civil politics struggles to survive.

More worrying is that the attempts on Trump’s life may further enrage his Republican supporters, who are more likely to own and carry firearms than their Democrat counterparts, making them more capable of committing deadly acts.

Following Trump’s call to storm Congress after his electoral defeat in 2020, the nation certainly seemed poised for a return to violence but the peace held, barely. Despite the actions of that day, the nation broadly accepted the peaceful transition of power, as it has for 250 years.

Even Trump’s well-armed, angry supporters allowed the inauguration of President Biden to proceed, accepting if not agreeing with the outcome.

As assassination attempts proliferate, Trump’s supporters, already convinced that the election is rife with fraud and manipulation, may lose faith in the process. As that faith wavers, a descent to violence becomes more likely.

The country, and world, will likely have to hold its breath and hope that the peace can hold through Election Day and the inevitable controversies that will follow.

This attempt at violence provides Trump the opportunity to demonstrate his ability to reach beyond the anger and craft a message of togetherness for the American people.

It is ironic that such a message, which could hand him the election and the presidency, seems less likely than a message of anger and hate that will limit his vote share, weaken his electoral prospects, and risk a return to bloody politics.

________________

David J. Andersen is an assistant professor of United States Politics at Durham University, and an expert on American campaigns and elections.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe

56 mins ago

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

3 days ago

What Lord Darzi is describing when it comes to the problems within the health service my family knows all too well, writes Matthew Hulbert

My mum died after waiting eleven hours for an ambulance— a properly funded NHS might have saved her life

4 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

4 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

4 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Belfast, United Kingdom 16/09/2024 Iconic Harland and Wolff cranes amidst concerns over the companies finances Belfast Northern Ireland credit:HeadlineX/Alamy Live News

Titanic shipbuilder Harland & Wolff set to collapse into administration

The body was found near Papagayo beach, in Los Ajaches Natural Park, south of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands

Body of missing Brit found at Lanzarote beauty spot after tourist 'got lost while hiking'

Deveca Rose, 29 (inset), is on trial for the manslaughter of her two sets of twins

Four boys died in fire ‘surrounded by rubbish and human excrement while mum was shopping at Sainsbury’s'
Former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards appears at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London

Huw Edwards 'truly sorry' and has 'utmost regret' after admitting paying paedophile for child abuse images
Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards spared jail after paying paedophile up to £1,500 for child abuse images

JD Vance admits he 'created' story about migrants eating pet cats and dogs spread by Trump during TV debate

JD Vance admits he 'created' story about migrants eating pet cats and dogs spread by Trump during TV debate
Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards paid paedophile over £1,000 for dark web images and called photos 'amazing'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola with the Premier League trophy

Manchester City's 'trial of the century' begins into 115 charges of breach football's financial regulations
Yvette Cooper said that the government would look at what works to stop the migrant Channel crossings

No more ‘shouting over the sea,’ says Yvette Cooper as UK looks at ‘fast track’ processing of asylum-seekers in Albania
Esther Rantzen says people should have the right to ‘shorten death’ as she continues assisted dying fight

Esther Rantzen says people should have the right to ‘shorten death’ as she continues assisted dying fight