Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller. Picture: Getty

By Lois McLatchie Miller

Thoughtcrimes are normally confined to the pages of Orwell.

But in Poole Magistrates’ Court today, a military veteran and father of two is in the dock for praying silently, in his mind, on the streets of the UK.

Adam prayed in a “buffer zone”, implemented by the local council, within his head for a few minutes in November 2022. The “buffer zone” surrounds an abortion facility and criminalises a wide-ranging variety of activities, such as “engaging in acts of approval or disapproval of abortion” - including through “prayer”.

Adam, who lost a child to abortion in the past, had stopped to pray about what had happened and to pray for those facing similarly difficult experiences at the clinic. It wasn’t long before he was interrupted by two officers demanding, “What is the nature of your prayer?”

A criminal trial soon ensued. Amidst headlines of resource scarcity posing challenges to the British justice system, it’s hard to believe that the state is investing heavily in a 3-day trial to examine the criminality of 3 minutes of a man’s thoughts.

Authorities are believed to have already spent more than £70,000 on prosecuting the offence, which carries a maximum penalty of £1000. Thank goodness there’s no actual violent crime to deal with in Britain.

And yet we’re soon to see more of this. Yesterday, the government announced a rollout of buffer zones nationwide – around every abortion facility in the UK. These are areas of 300m in diameter in which, under the legislation, “influencing” is banned.

The Home Office reportedly flirted with the idea of naming “silent prayer” specifically as an example of illegal activity within the zones but thankfully refrained from doing so amidst an outcry from human rights law experts. Yet the broad scope of a ban on “influence” still threatens fundamental rights. What exactly is “influence”?

Could it include a mother asking a daughter if she’s sure she wants to go ahead with her appointment? Could it include a consensual conversation between two adults about options available if she’d like to continue her pregnancy? Could someone be influenced by a silent prayer?

Good law should be clear, consistent and predictable, but the vagueness of buffer zones legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse.

It is now incumbent on the Crown Prosecution Service and the College of Policing to provide guidance that reflects existing protections for freedom of thought and speech – keeping the UK in line with international legal standards.

Thoughtcrimes are for 1984 – not 2024.

________________

Lois McLatchie Miller is a senior legal communications officer for ADF UK.

