Why parents are losing their sons to online misogyny

6 April 2025, 20:45 | Updated: 6 April 2025, 20:53

Adolescence
Netflix's Adolescence explores issues of masculinity. Picture: Netflix

By Tim Ellis-Dale

Andrew Tate is part of an online community, which is sometimes referred to as the ‘manosphere.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If your son has started talking about “alphas” and “betas,” ranting about feminism, or quoting certain internet influencers, you’re not alone.

More and more parents are facing the same unsettling reality that their sons are being pulled into a world of online misogyny.  

The internet is full of influencers telling boys that women are the enemy.

In these spaces, often called the “manosphere”, boys are fed the idea that men, not women, are the real victims of modern society.

The so-called “red pill” (a reference to The Matrix) promises to reveal the truth: that women are inferior, that men must dominate, and that their worth is measured by their ability to control women. 

It’s a worldview that preys on insecurity.

Boys are told that if they’re not “alpha,” they’re “beta”: weak, worthless, failures.

And when those same boys face rejection, frustration, or loneliness, some respond with anger, even violence.

Netflix’s Adolescence has shone a light on this issue, but it’s been growing for years. 

So how do we reach boys before it’s too late? 

The instinct might be to shut down the conversation, but that rarely works. A hardline approach can push boys even further into these beliefs, making them more resistant to change. 

Instead, parents need to ask the right questions and actually listen to the answers"

  • “You believe this about women - does that include your mum? Your sister? Your female friends?”
  • “This influencer says men must be dominant and ruthless to succeed. But is that really healthy? Or even true?”

Encouraging boys to think critically is key.

So is showing them better role models. Men who lead not through control, but through kindness, responsibility, and strength of character.

Teachers, coaches, family members - who in their lives actually represents what it means to be strong?  Mental health is another factor we can’t ignore.

Many boys get drawn into red pill spaces because they’re struggling, feeling lost, anxious, isolated.

These communities offer them a sense of identity and power, even if that power is built on resentment.

Supporting boys’ mental wellbeing, through open conversations, professional help, and strong friendships, is one of the most effective ways to steer them away from these toxic ideologies. 

The manosphere is a multi-million-pound industry that profits off insecurity.

Parents need to stay one step ahead. 

If a boy is showing signs of serious radicalisation, intervention may be necessary.

The Prevent programme exists for a reason, and in cases of real risk, professional help should be sought.

And of course, if there’s any immediate danger, to themselves or others, don’t hesitate to call the emergency services. 

This problem isn’t going away. The red pill ideology is seeping from online spaces into real-life friendships, schools, and homes.

Parents are right to be concerned, but with the right approach, boys can be guided back toward a healthier, more positive outlook.

________________

Dr Tim Ellis-Dale is an expert in masculinity at Teesside University

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Birmingham’s Bin Strikes are being hijacked by fly-tippers

Birmingham’s Bin Strikes are being hijacked by fly-tippers

2 days ago

Dad’s the word: Our kids need their father’s presence now more than ever.

Dad’s the word: Our kids need their father’s presence now more than ever

2 days ago

Ben Wallace is wrong: landmines are no defence strategy – just a long-term liability.

Ben Wallace is wrong: landmines are no defence strategy – just a long-term liability

2 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

Lidl has issued an urgent recall.

Urgent recall issued by supermarket chain over salmonella fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

b

Mum of murdered teen Brianna Ghey considers mother of daughter's killer 'a friend' in amazing show of compassion
Dagenham

Firefighters battle blaze as vehicles and scrap metal catch fire at industrial estate

Ivan Juric, Manager of Southampton, looks dejected after the team's defeat and confirmed relegation

Southampton suffer earliest relegation in Premier League history after Tottenham defeat

Esme Baker, 10, and her father, Lee Baker, 48.

Pictured: Girl, 10, and father, 48, killed in caravan fire at holiday park in Lincolnshire

The scene in Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham, south-east London, after a teenager died after he "got into difficulty" in a lake.

Boy, 15, who died after 'getting into difficulty' while swimming in lake named by police

Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2025

Max Verstappen wins his first race of the season as he fends off Lando Norris at Japanese Grand Prix
A law that bans fake reviews and so called drip pricing for online shopping has come into force.

UK bans fake reviews and hidden fees in new law to protect online shoppers

Lucy Connolly was jailed for 31 months.

Tory councillor's wife who was jailed for inciting racial hatred after Southport attacks 'should be freed', says ex-PM
American billionaire, Elon Musk

Elon Musk hopes for no tariffs between United States and European Union days on from tariff turmoil
Prince Andrew with Charles, his brother

King Charles dragged into Prince Andrew's 'Chinese spy' scandal