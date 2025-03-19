Netflix's Adolescence exposes that power no longer lies with elected officials - but social media giants who shape our world

19 March 2025, 08:05 | Updated: 19 March 2025, 08:13

Netflix's new series Adolescence explores themes such as misogyny, radicalisation and control
Netflix's new series Adolescence explores themes such as misogyny, radicalisation and control. Picture: Netflix

By Hugh French

As the brilliant Netflix crime drama, Adolescence nears its devastating conclusion, Stephen Graham’s character is left grappling with an unthinkable reality: his 13-year-old son stands accused of murdering a female classmate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alongside his wife—brilliantly portrayed by Christine Tremarco—he struggles to comprehend how their seemingly ordinary, well-adjusted boy became entangled in a world of misogynistic influencers and online toxicity.

This is the central question the series poses: How? How does a child from a stable home, with a loving family and a well-adjusted sister, find himself at the centre of a murder inquiry?

Through four meticulously crafted episodes—each filmed in one continuous shot—Adolescence doesn’t just explore this question, it forces us to confront the unsettling truths about modern teenage life.

Isolation, digital disconnect and the insidious influence of online culture are laid bare in painful clarity.

One of the most chilling moments comes as the police enter the school attempting to understand what led to the tragedy.

Both Teachers and the police are at a loss, unable to connect or control the wayward students.

A frustrated young substitute teacher, Mr Malik, sums it up bluntly: “These kids are f**king impossible. I mean, what am I supposed to do?”

Yet, it is not the adults who hold the key to understanding—it’s the teenagers themselves.

In one striking scene, the son of the “blundering” investigating officer expertly played by Ashley Walters reluctantly explains the hidden language of social media: the subtle meanings behind different coloured heart emojis, the coded messages that exist beneath the comments section of “Insta”.

It is a stark reminder that while parents, teachers and even governments attempt to keep up, the reality of online culture is slipping further and further out of their grasp.

But the series doesn’t just explore the dangers of the internet—it exposes a disturbing truth: boys are being radicalised in plain sight.

With every click, every like and every video watched, algorithms funnel them deeper into echo chambers of hate.

What starts as fitness advice or self-improvement content seamlessly morphs into misogynistic rhetoric, conspiracy theories about feminism and glorification of male violence. 

Adolescence masterfully portrays how a lonely boy seeking validation online can be swept up in a tide of dangerous ideology before anyone even notices.

What makes Adolescence so powerful is its refusal to offer easy answers—because how could it?

Governments have tried and failed to regulate the digital spaces where these influences thrive.

The unspoken truth the drama exposes is that power no longer lies with elected officials but with the social media giants who shape our world from behind the screen.

The drama also highlights how the influence of figures like Andrew Tate extends far beyond the internet.

Young men are absorbing these messages and bringing them into real life—with devastating consequences.

The show makes it clear that this is no longer just an “online problem”; the beliefs these influencers peddle are fuelling real-world violence which include crimes against women.

The series is as gripping as it is harrowing.

It peels back the layers of modern adolescence, revealing the unseen battles playing out behind the closed doors of our children’s bedrooms, on screens that parents barely understand, in online conversations they are not part of.

Adolescence is not just a drama—it’s a wake-up call. And even so the issues feel agonisingly out of reach- it’s impossible to look away.

________________

Hugh French is a criminal barrister at Red Lion Chambers in London

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Hugh French is a criminal barrister
Hugh French is a criminal barrister at Red Lion Chambers in London. Picture: Red Lion Chambers

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Cutting Gluten-Free Prescriptions Won’t Save the NHS Money—It’ll Cost More in the Long Run.

Cutting gluten free prescriptions won’t save the NHS money — It’ll cost more in the long run

3 mins ago

Kemi Badenoch drops Tory support for 2050 net zero target—but what comes next?

Kemi Badenoch drops Tory support for 2050 net zero target—but what comes next?

15 hours ago

Group Captain John Hemingway (1919-2025)

The passing of a legend: Last Battle of Britain pilot’s death marks the end of a historic era

15 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise

Keir Starmer

Overhauling 'unsustainable' benefits 'makes moral and economic sense', ministers insist, amid brewing Labour revolt

The video of the new security devices went viral

Tesco installs new ‘sliding’ anti shoplifting device on shelves that leave customers baffled

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to slash benefits spending

Labour benefits rift deepens as plans to slash welfare bill to be 'watered down' amid fears of backbench revolt

Pilot Mike Beaton was sacked for snorting cocaine off a passengers breasts in 2023.

British Airways pilot back in the skies after snorting drugs off woman's breasts before flight

MP Rosie Duffield claimed she was 'single-handedly bullied' out of the Labour party by 'millionaire barrister' Sir Keir Starmer.

Former Labour MP claims she was 'bullied out of the party' by 'millionaire' Starmer amid 'anti-sleaze' row

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arseniy Yatsenyuk said that yesterday's agreement was a rejection of a ceasefire

'Putin bluntly rejected Trump's ceasefire plan', former Ukrainian PM tells LBC

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is set to slash benefits spending

Soaring benefits bill 'devastating' for public finances, PM claims as he defends slashing welfare spending by £5bn
Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda 'Tilly' Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16 died in the crash

Teen driver who killed three friends told victim's dad he was 'careful' behind the wheel before fatal crash
Searchlights over Kyiv in the early hours of Wednesday morning

Putin hits energy plant hours after landmark Trump talks as Zelenskyy claims Russia has ‘effectively rejected’ ceasefire
A man rides a Lime rental bike across London Bridge from the City of London in the evening sun

First day of spring to be hottest of the year - as UK beats Barcelona and Athens this week to reach 21C
One major question is whether the prince admitted to taking drugs on the form, which he later admitted in his memoir, Spare.

Harry’s US visa records released - but questions remain about drugs admission

Liz Kendall has told LBC that the welfare system ‘has to be reformed’ as the government faces a backlash from Labour MPs for their plans to shake up the benefits system.

‘Can’t duck the issue’ of UK’s soaring benefits bill, Liz Kendall tells LBC

U.K. GCSE Exams

Teenagers could sit fewer GCSE exams amid concerns of overstress, Government review suggests
One of Tesla’s earliest investors has called for Elon Musk to step down as CEO, saying the ‘divisive’ billionaire has ‘destroyed the company’s reputation’.

‘It’s a crisis’ - Top Tesla investor calls for ‘divisive’ Elon Musk to step down as CEO as stocks keep plunging
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's deadly strikes on Gaza will continue in full force.

Netanyahu warns this is 'just the beginning' of 'full force' Gaza strikes after overnight attack kills 400