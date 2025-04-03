I'm an Aerospace engineer - Luton Airport’s future lies in innovation, not expansion

3 April 2025, 13:52

I'm an Aerospace engineer - Luton Airport’s future lies in innovation, not expansion.
I'm an Aerospace engineer - Luton Airport’s future lies in innovation, not expansion. Picture: Alamy

By Finlay Asher

I take pride in being part of an industry that connects the world.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I run a global community of aviation workers and enthusiasts called Safe Landing. We want to live in a world where aviation flourishes in harmony with nature, and the beauty of flying can be enjoyed by all for generations to come.

We love flying, and want a sustainable future for our industry that can bring prosperity to the people of Britain. We invite Luton Airport to reconsider their current expansion plans and instead commit to building the infrastructure needed for zero carbon aircraft.

Our industry is at a crossroads. Our current flightpath involves more conventional growth: more flights, bigger airports, and rising emissions. We are flying towards environmental limits that will prove extremely difficult to navigate. On another route lies a bold transformation toward alternative ways of flying. As Luton is publicly owned, it can do things differently.

Electric, hydrogen and hybrid aircraft are our ticket to greener, cleaner and quieter flights. They can reduce carbon, air and noise pollution for communities living under flight paths.

By opening up a more regional network of smaller airports, they can also improve local access to air travel and distribute the benefits to those living across the country.

Last month, we visited the hangars of a UK-based start-up developing this technology. There are also plans in the pipeline for a first zero carbon British airline. However, we face a classic chicken-and-egg scenario: without suitable airport infrastructure we currently lack a clear route to market for the first aircraft.

Luton Airport sits in a prime location to support the UK’s ambition to create ‘Europe’s Silicon Valley’ between Oxford and Cambridge. This vision for the region to become the epicentre of technological progress could be supported by Luton becoming a hub for zero carbon aircraft.

This would provide a clear signal for start-ups and talent to base their companies in the UK. It would also supercharge innovation, with spill-over benefits to other areas of the economy.

This is how we can back British manufacturing, boost the economy and create jobs - within environmental limits. It just means flying differently: with new types of aircraft and alternative airport designs. There is huge potential for employment in designing and developing this technology, operating the aircraft and upgrading our airports.

We were arguably too slow to capitalise on the transition to electric cars, but Britain’s rich aerospace heritage puts us in pole position for aviation. We pioneered the last revolution in air travel: the jet age. We can now pioneer the future of flight.

Luton Airport can provide the runway for this to truly take-off.

The skies are calling for change. Let’s seize the opportunity to lead.

________________

Finlay Asher is an aerospace engineer and member of Safe Landing, a global community of aviation workers and enthusiasts who care about the future of our industry and our planet.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

This is how Keir Starmer can make the most of US tariffs.

This is how Keir Starmer can make the most of US tariffs

1 hour ago

Starmer must protect UK farmers and animal welfare from trade deal betrayal.

Starmer must protect UK farmers and animal welfare from trade deal betrayal

1 hour ago

Netflix drama Adolescence is to be shown in UK secondary schools

'Just stick the video on': Why the government’s plan for Adolescence in schools misses the point

5 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

Lidl has issued an urgent recall.

Urgent recall issued by supermarket chain over salmonella fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kanye West confirms that him and Bianca Censori have split.

Kanye West confirms split from wife Bianca Censori as rapper claims she 'tried to have me committed'
The female athlete took a knee instead of competing against a transgender athlete in a fencing tournament.

Fencing row erupts as US athlete takes knee instead of competing against transgender athlete
Luton Airport

Luton Airport expansion plans approved by transport secretary despite environmental concerns
The UK's charity watchdog has launched a probe into Prince Harry’s Sentebale charity

Prince Harry breaks silence as he attacks 'blatant lies' amid investigation into Sentebale charity
M5 closed in both directions after body found on motorway sparking police investigation

M5 closed in both directions after body found on motorway sparking police investigation

Lucy

Expert panel claims 'no criminal offences committed' in Lucy Letby case after bombshell new report into baby deaths
Full runners and riders confirmed for Saturday's Grand National

Grand National 2025 runners and riders confirmed as full 34-horse line-up revealed

Uriah Rennie is 'learning to walk again'.

Premier League's first black referee, Uriah Rennie, 'learning to walk again' after he was left paralysed
Elon Musk denies he's set to exit Donald Trump's cabinet in the "coming weeks".

Elon Musk says reports he will step down from Trump's government 'fake news'

Bridget Phillipson

'We need more men to be teachers', Education Secretary says, with boys' behaviour 'the defining issue of our time'