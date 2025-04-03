I'm an Aerospace engineer - Luton Airport’s future lies in innovation, not expansion

By Finlay Asher

I take pride in being part of an industry that connects the world.

I run a global community of aviation workers and enthusiasts called Safe Landing. We want to live in a world where aviation flourishes in harmony with nature, and the beauty of flying can be enjoyed by all for generations to come.

We love flying, and want a sustainable future for our industry that can bring prosperity to the people of Britain. We invite Luton Airport to reconsider their current expansion plans and instead commit to building the infrastructure needed for zero carbon aircraft.

Our industry is at a crossroads. Our current flightpath involves more conventional growth: more flights, bigger airports, and rising emissions. We are flying towards environmental limits that will prove extremely difficult to navigate. On another route lies a bold transformation toward alternative ways of flying. As Luton is publicly owned, it can do things differently.

Electric, hydrogen and hybrid aircraft are our ticket to greener, cleaner and quieter flights. They can reduce carbon, air and noise pollution for communities living under flight paths.

By opening up a more regional network of smaller airports, they can also improve local access to air travel and distribute the benefits to those living across the country.

Last month, we visited the hangars of a UK-based start-up developing this technology. There are also plans in the pipeline for a first zero carbon British airline. However, we face a classic chicken-and-egg scenario: without suitable airport infrastructure we currently lack a clear route to market for the first aircraft.

Luton Airport sits in a prime location to support the UK’s ambition to create ‘Europe’s Silicon Valley’ between Oxford and Cambridge. This vision for the region to become the epicentre of technological progress could be supported by Luton becoming a hub for zero carbon aircraft.

This would provide a clear signal for start-ups and talent to base their companies in the UK. It would also supercharge innovation, with spill-over benefits to other areas of the economy.

This is how we can back British manufacturing, boost the economy and create jobs - within environmental limits. It just means flying differently: with new types of aircraft and alternative airport designs. There is huge potential for employment in designing and developing this technology, operating the aircraft and upgrading our airports.

We were arguably too slow to capitalise on the transition to electric cars, but Britain’s rich aerospace heritage puts us in pole position for aviation. We pioneered the last revolution in air travel: the jet age. We can now pioneer the future of flight.

Luton Airport can provide the runway for this to truly take-off.

The skies are calling for change. Let’s seize the opportunity to lead.

Finlay Asher is an aerospace engineer and member of Safe Landing, a global community of aviation workers and enthusiasts who care about the future of our industry and our planet.

