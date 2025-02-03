After 99 nominations, Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ delivers the Grammy win we've been waiting for

3 February 2025, 11:29 | Updated: 3 February 2025, 11:31

After 99 nominations, Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ delivers the Grammy's win we've been waiting for.
After 99 nominations, Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ delivers the Grammy's win we've been waiting for. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Girling

She's already one of the most successful Black female entertainers in history - but one prize always eluded her.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A multi-hyphenate singer, businesswoman and entrepreneur worth nearly a billion dollars; she's performed for presidents and headlined Glastonbury, and is the Grammy's most decorated artist ever with 99 previous nominations.

But the biggest music prize of all had always eluded Beyonce, despite four previous appearances on the shortlist.

Until last night that is - when Cowboy Carter won the 2025 Grammy's Album of the Year.Standing on stage next to her daughter Blue Ivy, the 44 year old made a tactful, if pointed, reference to the long awaited moment: "I just feel very full and very honoured. It’s been many, many years and I just want to thank the Grammy's; every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all the hard work."

In a throwback to her husband Jay Z's famous track 99 Problems, ceremony host Trevor Noah joked afterwards: "She had 99 nominations, and now an album of the year win is one."

Beyonce's only the fourth Black woman to ever win the prestigious Grammy Album of the Year, and her acceptance speech ended with a tribute to trailblazing Black country musician Linda Martell - and a promise that she would keep 'pushing forward and opening doors'.

That wasn't even the only time she made history last night - as her same record, Cowboy Carter, also became the first by a Black female artist to win the Best Country Album prize.

In a moment amusing to most music ceremony nerds that award was even handed over by Taylor Swift - the artist whose win over Beyonce at the 2009 MTV VMAs led to Kanye West's infamous storming of the stage and one of the music industry's longest-running feuds.

The look of shock on Beyonce's face as her name was read out in this category has already become one of last night's defining images; and even sweeter given she missed out on a single nomination for the same record at the 2004 Country Music Awards.

It follows a storm of controversy in the country music industry around the release of Cowboy Carter - with many influential country figures feeling that Beyonce was appropriating a genre that didn't belong to her, as a black female artist known for R&B and pop.

The singer's fascination with country isn't a recent development though - nine years ago she performed with the Chicks (then known as the Dixie Chicks) at the Country Music Awards, which led to a barrage of criticism online, much of it racist.

Beyonce alluded to that 2016 experience in an Instagram post announcing Cowboy Carter's release - saying the music was "born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcome" and it had inspired her to take "a deeper dive into the history of country".

The image of her on the album's front cover, riding a white horse with a white stetson and draped in the American flag, nailed her country colours to the mast - and last night's historic Best Country Album win cemented that.

So what next for Beyonce? A long-trailed Cowboy Carter world tour, and the release of the third album in her Renaissance trio likely to be out by 2026.

Now she's conquered country to add to her successes in R&B, pop and house music it's anyone's guess as to which genre she'll pick next - though it's rumoured Act III could see her create anything from a big-band jazz album to hard rock.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Bigger beasts than ‘bats and newts’ stand in the way of Britain's economic growth.

Bigger beasts than ‘bats and newts’ stand in the way of Britain's economic growth

4 days ago

Rachel Reeves has backed plans to build a third runway at Heathrow

From a vortex of economic despair into overdrive for growth in a heart-beat! Well, I never

4 days ago

A third runway won't bring growth, but it will hurt families like mine.

A third runway at Heathrow won't bring growth, but it will hurt families like mine

4 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cats could be banned from certain areas at certain times.

Pet owners fume as SNP to consider banning households from getting a cat

Public urged to turn in Turkish-made blank-fire guns over gang fears as police launch amnesty.

Public urged to turn in Turkish blank-fire guns over gang fears

Sam Price

'Seeing your child self-destruct is heartbreaking': Family of exploited teen call for greater support and services

Lloyds Banking Group Announces Closure Of 136 Branches

Lloyds and Halifax banking apps down- with hundreds of customers unable to access accounts

A shark warning sign placed on the beach at Manly, Sydney, Australia.

Girl, 17, mauled to death by shark while swimming at Queensland tourist hotspot

Families of the victims of a mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter stand near the wreckage site in the Potomac River at the end of the runway 33

Families of DC plane crash victims visit site as 55 bodies recovered - and rescue team reveals 'horrors' in river

Latest News

See more Latest News

Molly Ash hasn't been seen since Thursday, January 30.

Police launch urgent hunt for woman, 28, who hasn't been seen in four days

A British teen was killed by a Russian drone on the Ukraine frontline only minutes into first mission.

British teen killed by Russian drone just minutes into first mission - becoming 'youngest UK victim' of war in Ukraine
Kanye West and his wife Bianca were reportedly removed from the Grammy's.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori 'kicked out' of Grammy Awards after shocking red carpet with 'nude' outfit
President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms
Four people who died in the collision have been named.

'Forever in our hearts': Tributes pour in for talented basketball players and dancer killed in Essex car crash
Beyoncé at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards

Beyonce makes history as she wins album of the year at Grammy awards with Cowboy Carter

Ruth Perry sister speaks out against proposed Ofsted reform.

A 'rehash' of a 'dangerous' system: Sister of headteacher attacks new Ofsted rules

Marcus Rashford.

Aston Villa signs Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United

The Princess of Wales’s outfits have always been at the centre of her public appearances, as people routinely scrutinise, judge and copy her fashion.

‘The style is there but it’s about the substance’ - Kensington Palace will stop releasing details of Kate’s outfits
Kate is a royal patron of the Rugby Football Union while William, the Prince of Wales, is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union.

The Princess of Wales wishes England rugby team good luck ahead of opening Six Nations match against Ireland