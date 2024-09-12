Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

12 September 2024, 09:34 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 09:39

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong
Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system, writes Lara Wong. Picture: Supplied

By Lara Wong

The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the vulnerabilities in our healthcare system, but for those of us who have been fighting for the protection of Clinically Vulnerable people, this is nothing new.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clinically Vulnerable Families (CVF), a grassroots group representing thousands of vulnerable individuals across the UK, have long warned of the dangers posed by airborne diseases like Covid-19.

Yesterday's expert testimony from Professor Clive Beggs to the Covid Inquiry, alongside the remarks made by Baroness Hallett, Chair of the inquiry, have further validated our concerns.

Professor Beggs' expert statement made clear what we have known for some time: Covid is an airborne virus, capable of lingering in the air for hours and posing a threat particularly to those who are Clinically Vulnerable.

Yet, the response from the former UK government was, at best, wholly inadequate. Instead of promoting close-fitting masks, such as FFP2 or FFP3s, which are proven to protect against airborne viruses, they pushed for ineffective 'face coverings'.

Worse still, many healthcare workers and patients in healthcare were given loose-fitting baggy blue masks that offered little protection.

This failure to provide clear, accurate information and appropriate protective measures has left the Clinically Vulnerable population exposed to unnecessary risks.

But it is not just about masks. The issue of poor ventilation standards in healthcare settings, which Professor Beggs highlighted, also extends to many other public spaces.

As Baroness Hallett rightly pointed out during the inquiry, "the more of them [air filters] you have about, even in normal times, the better ventilation you have, the better chances for patient and healthcare worker safety."

This is a simple yet crucial point that has been overlooked for far too long. We expect clean hands, clean sheets, and sterile equipment in hospitals — so why not clean air?

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system.

Some hospitals have already started to introduce air filters in wards and high-risk settings since 2020. However, the broader failure to implement these measures continues to put people at unnecessary risk.

At CVF, we believe it is a false economy not to invest in clean air. With Covid infections now a year-round issue, air filters could pay for themselves quickly through the reduction in workplace absences alone.

We are calling on the new Labour government to take urgent action on this expert advice and ensure that the necessary measures are in place to improve health and protect lives across the UK.

We need a comprehensive approach to clean air in all public spaces. Only then can we truly protect the most vulnerable among us and build a safer, healthier future for everyone.

________________

Lara Wong is the founder of Clinically Vulnerable Families

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine, writes Colin Chapman.

It's time to think seriously about the one-state solution for Israel-Palestine

1 hour ago

We’re never going to get every child to love books, but we can do a much better job than we are now, writes Johnny Jenkins.

We need to get children off their phones and reading again

1 hour ago

You shouldn't “trust” election forecasts. But you might want to believe them, writes Dr. Jay Daigle.

Election predictions can’t be proven – and that’s not a problem

2 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

4 months ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

4 months ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

4 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A view of Earth and the Dragon capsule.

Watch live: SpaceX's Polaris Dawn crew attempt world's first private spacewalk

Leo Kryss was shocked to learn the buyer who he had given a discount to

Businessman who sold luxury mansion at discount price of £61m sues estate agent after he learns buyer's identity
Special forces divers will be searching the wreck of the Bayesian

Italian special forces divers to comb sunken Bayesian superyacht for clues

Wes Streeting said it is important that people pay their fair share.

'It's important they pay their fair share': Wes Streeting vows to crack down on health tourism
Police at this year's Notting Hill Carnival, where two people lost their lives

Notting Hill Carnival has potential to become a ‘mass casualty event,’ top police officer warns
Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has revealed the details of 12 new radio stations, the biggest single launch in UK radio history –

Global unveils biggest launch in UK radio history announcing 12 brand new radio stations going live today
Prince Harry

Prince Harry 'to jet off on lads' trip for 40th birthday', as Meghan stays home with the children
Gaza. 11th Sep, 2024. People are seen at a UN-run school sheltering displaced people after it was attacked by the Israeli army in the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on Sept. 11, 2024.

UN says six Gaza workers killed in Israeli strike that left 14 dead, as IDF says 'precise' attack targeted terrorists
Screen grab from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry live stream of witness Catherine Todd, a mother from Northern Ireland, whose newborn son Ziggy died during the pandemic. Issue date: Wednesday September 11, 2024.

Mother 'had to wear full PPE as her baby son died in her arms', Covid inquiry hears

The King found himself in the middle of a scrum when he accepted a hug from a New Zealand women's rugby player

King Charles affectionately mobbed in 'scrum' with New Zealand women's rugby team