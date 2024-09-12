Airborne transmission: A hidden threat that must be addressed

By Lara Wong

The Covid-19 pandemic has laid bare the vulnerabilities in our healthcare system, but for those of us who have been fighting for the protection of Clinically Vulnerable people, this is nothing new.

Clinically Vulnerable Families (CVF), a grassroots group representing thousands of vulnerable individuals across the UK, have long warned of the dangers posed by airborne diseases like Covid-19.

Yesterday's expert testimony from Professor Clive Beggs to the Covid Inquiry, alongside the remarks made by Baroness Hallett, Chair of the inquiry, have further validated our concerns.

Professor Beggs' expert statement made clear what we have known for some time: Covid is an airborne virus, capable of lingering in the air for hours and posing a threat particularly to those who are Clinically Vulnerable.

Yet, the response from the former UK government was, at best, wholly inadequate. Instead of promoting close-fitting masks, such as FFP2 or FFP3s, which are proven to protect against airborne viruses, they pushed for ineffective 'face coverings'.

Worse still, many healthcare workers and patients in healthcare were given loose-fitting baggy blue masks that offered little protection.

This failure to provide clear, accurate information and appropriate protective measures has left the Clinically Vulnerable population exposed to unnecessary risks.

But it is not just about masks. The issue of poor ventilation standards in healthcare settings, which Professor Beggs highlighted, also extends to many other public spaces.

As Baroness Hallett rightly pointed out during the inquiry, "the more of them [air filters] you have about, even in normal times, the better ventilation you have, the better chances for patient and healthcare worker safety."

This is a simple yet crucial point that has been overlooked for far too long. We expect clean hands, clean sheets, and sterile equipment in hospitals — so why not clean air?

Inexpensive air filters can easily supplement existing ventilation systems, reducing sickness, saving lives, and alleviating pressure on our healthcare system.

Some hospitals have already started to introduce air filters in wards and high-risk settings since 2020. However, the broader failure to implement these measures continues to put people at unnecessary risk.

At CVF, we believe it is a false economy not to invest in clean air. With Covid infections now a year-round issue, air filters could pay for themselves quickly through the reduction in workplace absences alone.

We are calling on the new Labour government to take urgent action on this expert advice and ensure that the necessary measures are in place to improve health and protect lives across the UK.

We need a comprehensive approach to clean air in all public spaces. Only then can we truly protect the most vulnerable among us and build a safer, healthier future for everyone.

Lara Wong is the founder of Clinically Vulnerable Families

