AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

25 September 2024, 12:56

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?
AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up? Picture: Alamy

By James Fisher

Ed Miliband’s speech this week at the Labour Party Conference outlined a bold and ambitious vision for Britain’s energy future, with clean power at its heart.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

However, as we look towards 2030 and the promise of clean energy, we must ensure that this transition addresses one of the most overlooked but critical debates of our digital age— the impact of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is high on the agenda for the United Nations General Assembly this week, too. The UN announced its Global Digital Compact, “the first truly worldwide agreement on the international regulation of artificial intelligence (AI)”. The question for the UK, and indeed the whole world, is how we harness the transformative potential of AI in a way that benefits everyone and doesn’t harm our progress on sustainability. It must be a catalyst for sustainable development, peace, and human dignity, as well as economic progress.

AI is rapidly becoming the driving force of innovation across our digital economy, but this progress comes with a significant demand for energy. The computational power required to train advanced AI models, alongside the data centres that underpin them, is heavily reliant on electricity—often sourced from non-renewable energy. The new Labour Government’s focus on clean energy presents a unique opportunity to align the UK’s mission to become an AI leader alongside our broader sustainability goals.

As Miliband emphasised, "clean power by 2030" is a cornerstone of Labour’s energy policy. However, it is essential that as we push towards this future, we also incentivise responsible AI development, which reduces energy consumption and prioritises renewable energy sources. Europe has already begun to lead in this area, with the Nordic countries serving as examples of how green energy can support advanced technologies.

And sustainable AI isn’t just about innovation—it’s about equity. Without immediate investment in infrastructure, AI literacy, and ethical safeguards, the divides will only widen, and the most vulnerable will bear the cost.

If Britain can harness its renewable energy revolution to power AI innovation, we will not only drive economic growth but also cement our sustainability credentials on the world stage. By doing so, the Labour Government can ensure that Britain's tech-driven future is both cutting-edge and climate-conscious, meeting the challenges of our time.

________________

James Fisher is the Chief Strategy Officer of Qlik.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's push for sick benefit claimants to work has a major flaw – can he see it?

55 mins ago

Apprenticeship funding is being wasted on MBAs – Starmer’s new plan could finally change that, writes Tom Richmond.

Apprenticeship funding is being wasted on MBAs – Starmer’s new plan could finally change that

6 hours ago

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Roland Cherry, 63, was dragged under water while on a canoe trip and miraculously survived after being dragged to safety

Brit survives hippo attack after two tonne animal attacked canoe during dream safari holiday

Madeleine McCann who vanished in 2007

Madeleine McCann suspect 'confessed to abducting girl from Algarve apartment,' court hears

Police want to speak to this man following the incident on the train

CCTV image released after stranger took baby from mum's arms and ran down train carriage in 'attempted abduction'

Britain braced for yet more rain as Met Office issues further yellow weather warnings ahead of torrential downpours

Britain braced for yet more rain as Met Office issues further yellow weather warnings ahead of torrential downpours

Sean Combs joked about being arrested for his parties 25 years ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs jokes 'they're going to arrest me' for 'crazy' parties, in resurfaced interview from 25 years ago

Donald Trump vowed to take jobs from other countries during campaign speech, if he wins 2024 presidential election.

Donald Trump vows to 'steal jobs from other countries' in bid to boost U.S. economy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Phillip Schofield gets emotional in the new trailer for his new show Cast Away

'What I did was unwise': Phillip Schofield breaks down in TV comeback as he prepares to tell 'my side of my story'
Race to escape Lebanon: Fleeing Brits speak of mass evacuation as troops gather Cypress

Race to flee Lebanon: Brits speak of clamour to get out as 700 troops deployed to Cyprus to aid evacuation
Sir Keir Starmer has defended taking certain freebies

I took freebies so my son could study for his GCSEs in peace, says Sir Keir Starmer

Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell briefing the media at Police Scotland Headquarters

Rapists to be banned from self-identifying as women, Police Scotland Chief Constable claims
Embarrassment for Keir Starmer as Labour conference votes to restore winter fuel payment axe

Unions embarrass Keir Starmer as Labour conference votes to scrap winter fuel payment cut

A cloud of smoke erupts during an Israeli air strike on the Rihan hills area in Jezzine in southern Lebanon

Israel carries out 'extensive' strikes across Lebanon after Hezbollah fires ballistic missile at Tel Aviv
The crash occurred on the A76 between Catrine and Auchinleck in East Ayrshire

Police appeal for witnesses after woman and six-year-old girl killed in East Ayrshire crash
Wes Streeting has called for a 'National Debate' on smoking outside pubs

Wes Streeting calls for 'national debate' on banning smoking outside pubs as PM rules out earlier closing times
Starmer says UK will 'listen carefully' to Zelensky’s military aid requests, as Ukraine pushes for long-range missile use

Starmer says UK will 'listen carefully' to Zelensky’s military aid requests, as Ukraine pushes for long-range missile use
Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities