AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

By James Fisher

Ed Miliband’s speech this week at the Labour Party Conference outlined a bold and ambitious vision for Britain’s energy future, with clean power at its heart.

However, as we look towards 2030 and the promise of clean energy, we must ensure that this transition addresses one of the most overlooked but critical debates of our digital age— the impact of artificial intelligence (AI).

AI is high on the agenda for the United Nations General Assembly this week, too. The UN announced its Global Digital Compact, “the first truly worldwide agreement on the international regulation of artificial intelligence (AI)”. The question for the UK, and indeed the whole world, is how we harness the transformative potential of AI in a way that benefits everyone and doesn’t harm our progress on sustainability. It must be a catalyst for sustainable development, peace, and human dignity, as well as economic progress.

AI is rapidly becoming the driving force of innovation across our digital economy, but this progress comes with a significant demand for energy. The computational power required to train advanced AI models, alongside the data centres that underpin them, is heavily reliant on electricity—often sourced from non-renewable energy. The new Labour Government’s focus on clean energy presents a unique opportunity to align the UK’s mission to become an AI leader alongside our broader sustainability goals.

As Miliband emphasised, "clean power by 2030" is a cornerstone of Labour’s energy policy. However, it is essential that as we push towards this future, we also incentivise responsible AI development, which reduces energy consumption and prioritises renewable energy sources. Europe has already begun to lead in this area, with the Nordic countries serving as examples of how green energy can support advanced technologies.

And sustainable AI isn’t just about innovation—it’s about equity. Without immediate investment in infrastructure, AI literacy, and ethical safeguards, the divides will only widen, and the most vulnerable will bear the cost.

If Britain can harness its renewable energy revolution to power AI innovation, we will not only drive economic growth but also cement our sustainability credentials on the world stage. By doing so, the Labour Government can ensure that Britain's tech-driven future is both cutting-edge and climate-conscious, meeting the challenges of our time.

James Fisher is the Chief Strategy Officer of Qlik.

