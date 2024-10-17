'Always the mature band member': The Liam I knew

By Katy Ronkin

I first remember interviewing Liam at a round table press day back in 2011 - and even then he was the mature band member; the one who was able to corral the other four boys and keep them on message throughout an interview.

He always seemed the most grown-up 1D member - he was unfailingly polite and professional in all my interactions with him.

A few years later, at the height of 1D's fame, the boys came into Global for a morning of interviews. We'd got a room prepared for them to change in, and they were in high spirits, running around in their boxers and using the phone on the desk to prank call people in the building they knew.

I remember Liam as the only one to look abashed when I came in to find all hell breaking loose, and he offered very sweetly to tidy up the mess they'd made. It was much easier at that point to see them as the teenagers they still were - probably around 18 then?

I laughed at the time at the thought of how many teenagers across the world would have killed to switch places with me when all I could do was tell them off for making a mess.

One of the last times I spoke to Liam was a couple of years later, just after he'd become a father with his then-partner Cheryl.

He was so excited to talk about Bear and as I had a baby not much older we chatted about teething and sleep. I remember really clearly him saying that Cheryl was an amazing mum, and he was so happy to watch her playing with his son.

________________

