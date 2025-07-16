Not everyone who’s dangerous has clear political or religious beliefs, writes Andrew Marr

Not everyone who’s dangerous has clear political or religious beliefs, writes Andrew Marr . Picture: LBC

By Andrew Marr

Here’s a difficult question: what is a terrorist?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

You might think the answer’s obvious, someone who murders or creates mayhem in pursuit of an ideology. Go after al Qaeda, go after Nazis.

The trouble is, as the horrific Southport killings a year ago showed, not everyone who’s dangerous has clear political or religious beliefs. Some just get fixated on extreme violence after watching online material.

Remember the TV drama series adolescence?

Well, a year ago Lord Anderson, the former independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, was asked by the government to review failures by the Prevent programme. That’s the one supposed to catch and stop would-be terrorists early on.

He was asked to review the murder of David Amess, the MP killed by an Islamist who had been referred to Prevent by his school, and the Southport killings by Axel Rudakubana, who’d been referred to Prevent three times.

To give you a sense of the difficulty of deciding who is a potential terrorist, here are four more names.

Danyal Hussein murdered two sisters at a park in Wembley in 2020 as a human sacrifice to help him win the lottery – he was interested not just in far right material but satanism and the occult.

Jake Davison, shot and killed five people in Plymouth a year later. He was obsessed with firearms and incel culture.

Emal al Swealmeen was an asylum seeker who detonated an explosion outside Liverpool women’s Hospital in the same year – police said he’d had a grievance against the British state and mental ill health.

Finally, Damon Smith left a rucksack bomb on the London tube in 2016. He’d been a Christian altar boy who went on to the Quran and was fascinated in mass murders.

If the makings of terrorism are so widespread, how in the real world, is it possible to get to them all before it’s too late?

_________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk