Not everyone who’s dangerous has clear political or religious beliefs, writes Andrew Marr

16 July 2025, 18:45

Axel Rudakubana
Not everyone who’s dangerous has clear political or religious beliefs, writes Andrew Marr . Picture: LBC
Andrew Marr

By Andrew Marr

Here’s a difficult question: what is a terrorist?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

You might think the answer’s obvious, someone who murders or creates mayhem in pursuit of an ideology. Go after al Qaeda, go after Nazis.

The trouble is, as the horrific Southport killings a year ago showed, not everyone who’s dangerous has clear political or religious beliefs. Some just get fixated on extreme violence after watching online material.

Remember the TV drama series adolescence?

Well, a year ago Lord Anderson, the former independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, was asked by the government to review failures by the Prevent programme. That’s the one supposed to catch and stop would-be terrorists early on.

He was asked to review the murder of David Amess, the MP killed by an Islamist who had been referred to Prevent by his school, and the Southport killings by Axel Rudakubana, who’d been referred to Prevent three times.

To give you a sense of the difficulty of deciding who is a potential terrorist, here are four more names.

Danyal Hussein murdered two sisters at a park in Wembley in 2020 as a human sacrifice to help him win the lottery – he was interested not just in far right material but satanism and the occult.

Jake Davison, shot and killed five people in Plymouth a year later. He was obsessed with firearms and incel culture.

Emal al Swealmeen was an asylum seeker who detonated an explosion outside Liverpool women’s Hospital in the same year – police said he’d had a grievance against the British state and mental ill health.

Finally, Damon Smith left a rucksack bomb on the London tube in 2016. He’d been a Christian altar boy who went on to the Quran and was fascinated in mass murders.

If the makings of terrorism are so widespread, how in the real world, is it possible to get to them all before it’s too late?

_________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Scapegoating migrants won’t fix Britain’s welfare system.

Scapegoating migrants won’t fix Britain’s welfare system

4 hours ago

The BBC may claim to be for everyone, but actions speak louder than mottos.

The BBC has chosen bureaucracy over truth

5 hours ago

A dataset containing the personal information of nearly 19,000 people who applied for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) was released "in error" in February 2022.

The scandal isn’t just the breach – it’s how they kept it secret, writes David Davis MP

9 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tributes have been paid to Love Actually and EastEnders star Jo Bacon.

Tributes pour in for Eastenders and Love Actually star following death aged 72

The TV chef, 59, broke his silence on Tuesday night after the show's producers Banijay UK confirmed his contract will not be renewed.

John Torode to 'take legal action' against BBC after MasterChef axing amid racism claim in Gregg Wallace report
All four suspended MPs voted against the bill.

Suspended Labour MP 'can't promise not to rebel again' after Keir Starmer removes whip from four backbenchers
The Obamas finally set the record straight on their marriage.

'We've had some really hard times': Barack and Michelle Obama finally address divorce rumours in surprising interview
Man 38, lay dead in council toilet for six days before being found

Body of 'gentle giant', 38, lay undiscovered in council toilet for six days before he was found
Novak Djokovic (SRB) [6] during his Gentlemen's Singles Semi-Final match against Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Djokovic states aim to be oldest ever Wimbledon winner

London Southend Airport has partially reopened three days after a fatal plane crash.

London Southend Airport to partially reopen three days after deadly plane crash

Daniel Ames

'Much-loved family man' killed by reversing HGV after he offered to stay behind at work

Queen Camilla during a garden party for the HMS Astute Ship's Company and their families at HMS Drake, HMNB Devonport in Plymouth, Devon.

Camilla given 'wonderful' household item as birthday gift during visit to submarine

X

International students carry British values home – that matters now more than ever, writes Sadiq Khan