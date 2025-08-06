I’ve seen what antisemitism looks like in modern Britain. It’s getting worse

Increasing numbers of British Jews are asking themselves whether this is still the country they thought they knew. Picture: LBC

By Dr Dave Rich

It has been almost two years since the appalling Hamas terror attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, and the period since then has been the worst on record for anti-Jewish hate here in the UK.

This is confirmed by this week’s report from the Community Security Trust, which shows that antisemitic incidents are still being reported at a much higher rate than they were before the October 7 attack.

Just two weeks ago, two Jewish women were attacked while eating lunch outside a kosher restaurant in the heart of central London. A couple of weeks before that, three Jewish schoolboys were beaten up on an Underground train. Every day, Jewish people across the country are on the receiving end of antisemitic abuse, harassment and threats, just because they are Jewish.

There is no excuse for this. Much of it is driven by anger over the awful situation in Gaza, but that can never justify racist hatred here in Britain. And this wave of anti-Jewish hatred began on October 7 itself, well before the current suffering in Gaza began to develop. It is pure antisemitism, for which Israel provides a convenient alibi.

The British Jewish community has long been one of the most successful and well-integrated Jewish communities anywhere in the world. Its positive contribution to this country, whether in arts and culture or business and professional life, far outweighs its relatively small size. Jews were even disproportionately over-represented in the RAF during World War Two.

And yet now, increasing numbers of British Jews are asking themselves whether this is still the country they thought they knew.

At times like this, it is more important than ever for national authorities and public figures to show strong leadership. This unprecedented rise in anti-Jewish hatred demands firm policing in response, and unwavering support not just from government, but across the political spectrum. But it also requires people and organisations with large public platforms to play their part.

It is shocking how often openly antisemitic attitudes are expressed without challenge, whether on social media, national media or in other public settings, in a way that did not happen previously. This failure gives confidence to racists that their views are acceptable, and sends the entirely wrong message to the Jewish community.

This is not just a problem for Jews, because antisemitism damages any society where it is allowed to spread. If hate and extremism become the norm, then nobody is safe. Antisemitism has been at an unacceptably high level for far too long now: it is time for everyone to take an active stand against it.

________________

Dr Dave Rich MBE is the Director of Policy at CST and one of this country's leading authorities on antisemitism and political extremism.

Dave is the author of Everyday Hate: How antisemitism is built into our world and how you can change it; and The Left’s Jewish Problem: Jeremy Corbyn, Israel and Antisemitism.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk