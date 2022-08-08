LBC Views: We can't have any more cases like tragic Archie

8 August 2022, 12:15

We really can't have any more cases like tragic Archie
We really can't have any more cases like tragic Archie. Picture: LBC

By Stephen Rigley

Over the last few weeks a lot has been said, written, and discussed about Archie Battersbee's "dignity".

I'm not a doctor and don't profess to instantly understand complicated medical terms but no one can criticise Archie's parents for their bravery and determination to fight for their child's life.

Archie's mother Holly Dance - the woman who gave birth to him, loved him, and cherished him - had the unimaginable sight of finding him unconscious with a ligature around his neck after taking part in some horrific social media challenge.

Since that horrific day four months ago, his devoted parents have undertaken a grueling round of hearings in the High Court, Court of Appeal, the European Court of Human Rights, and even the United Nations.

Who can begrudge a desperate family trying their best to keep a much-loved son alive?

Maybe they thought they saw some colour in Archie's cheeks, some slight movement of his chest or flicker of his eyebrows.

Maybe these did not happen and they were simply the vain hopes of agonised parents. Perhaps they were simply his reflexes buoyed by the machines keeping him alive.

Here lies the lesson that the top levels of the medical profession need to learn and sadly it seems that it hasn't.

Five years ago Charlie Gard died aged 11 months after a lengthy legal battle with doctors at Great Ormond Street while the following year Liverpool-toddler Alfie Evans died after a court fight between his parents and Alder Hey hospital over keeping his life-support switched on.

It would be understandable if the under-pressure doctors and nurses at the Royal London became utterly dispirited as they were tasked with looking after Archie.

Their skill and professionalism have never been questioned but it must be incredibly hard to keep a child alive knowing that all your training and experience shows he is brain dead and has no chance of enjoying a full recovery.

Neither the parents or the hospital want to go to court and perhaps in this case proper effective communication when Archie was first admitted may have helped.

I am not doubting the skill and training of the doctors medically but perhaps they can be helped with communications.

In the case of Archie, if he was already brain dead why not at least try to transport him to a hospice. What was there to lose?

Lady Finlay, a professor of palliative medicine at Cardiff University, has argued that it would be much less tortuous for all concerned if there were a system of "independent mediation" to address conflicts between families and the NHS.

She has said: "The parents don't want to go to court. The doctors don't want to be in court. Hospital management doesn't want to be paying out legal fees and being in court.

"We have to find a better way of managing the really difficult communication when there is a difference of view over how things are going with the child."

Someone needs to be responsible for bringing families and doctors together when communication breaks down and the lives of children are at stake.

We can't have any more cases like Archie.

We really can't...

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

26 mins ago

Rachel Johnson

Rachel Johnson urges Government to act before 'financial timebomb explodes'

15 hours ago

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 7/8 | Watch again

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

7 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

7 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

7 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Members of the London Fire Brigade help ferry local residents along Hornsey Road, Holloway, north London.

Roads turn into rivers with flooding up to four feet deep after water main bursts in north London
Suella Braverman to warn teachers it is 'unlawful' for children of different biological sexes to share toilet spaces

Suella Braverman to warn teachers it's 'unlawful' for children of different sexes to share toilets
Weyman Bennett of Stand up to Racism in support of a Black pupil strip-searched at school after being wrongly suspected of carrying drugs.

Met officers subjected 650 children to 'traumatising and intrusive' strip-searches

Desperate Brits have been turning to "DIY dentistry" if they are unable to get an appointment

Desperate Brits turn to 'DIY dentistry' as patients struggle to book NHS appointments

The scene of the explosion in Galpin's Road, Thornton Heath.

Fears young girl trapped after rescuers free four from house collapse in south London explosion
The Queen has replaced the traditional Balmoral welcome ceremony with a "small private event"

The Queen cancels traditional welcome to Balmoral Castle as she battles 'mobility issues'

Hate-crime awareness courses scrapped over controversy

Hate-crime awareness courses scrapped over backlash after veteran arrested for LGBT swastika meme
Fire chiefs want people to hold off having barbecues in gardens during the heatwave as they can easily spark large fires

Fire chiefs plea to ditch garden barbecues and government calls for more hosepipe bans as heatwave returns
A leaked military document suggests just under 40% of migrant crossings in June and early July came from Albania

'Can't be tolerated': Four in ten migrants 'came from peaceful Albania instead of war-torn nations' says report
Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit 'irresponsible' and for 'publicity', says ex-US ambassador to China

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit an 'irresponsible mistake' chasing 'publicity', says ex-US Ambassador to China