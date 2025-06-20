Five months into Trump's presidency, are we any better off now than we were four years ago?

By Dr Pat Spearman

During a 1980 presidential debate, candidate, Ronald Reagan asked, “Are you better off now than you were four years ago?”

We are now five months into this new administration the question is relevant as we evaluate the direction of our country.

Are we better off as a community than we were four years ago?

Although this is a new year and a new president, the events that have transpired since January 20, 2025, are very similar to pre- civil rights time. Eliminating DEI takes our country back to a time when we were not intentional about equality, tolerated de-humanisation of “other”, and a sinister boldness expressing white supremacist ideology. These are relics of a very tragic part of American history. Almost every day someone has been deported without the due process promised by our constitution—because of their ethnicity.

Are we better off financially than we were four years ago?

Several of the new federal policies have had a chilling effect on state budgets. Fiscal analyst in Nevada, forecasts a $19 million dollar dip in projected revenues for this biennium. Their calculation is connected to the uncertain implementation of tariffs and a possible trade war.

Are we better off now providing accessible housing than we were four years ago?

Cuts in federal jobs and contracts have put affordable housing out of reach for some and people who are buying their homes aren’t sure how long they will be able to pay their mortgage. This has led to an increase in the homeless and housing insecure populations; that includes children, seniors, and veterans.

So, that being said, does anyone really believe we are better off now than we were four years ago?

…to be continued

Dr Pat Spearman served in the Nevada State Senate for 12 years and previously held the position of President ProTempore in the State Senate.

