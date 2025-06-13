A vote against assisted dying equates to turning a blind eye to suffering, writes Kim Leadbeater

13 June 2025, 09:04 | Updated: 13 June 2025, 09:06

A vote against assisted dying means turning a blind eye to suffering, says Kim Leadbeater
A vote against assisted dying means turning a blind eye to suffering, says Kim Leadbeater. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Kim Leadbeater

I thought long and hard about whether to introduce my Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in the House of Commons last year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Changing the law on assisted dying is a significant step - one that needs robust safeguards, compassionate debate and careful scrutiny.

What ultimately convinced me then, and what continues to spur me on, is what terminally ill people and bereaved families have told me: that the law as it stands does not work. Three-quarters of the public agree we need change, and with ever more jurisdictions around the world offering a safe, legal choice to terminally ill people, I felt it was time for the UK to act.

In November, at the first key debate on my Bill, a majority of my colleagues agreed with the principle of giving dying people choice. Now, as they come to debate it once again - after many weeks of scrutiny and several important changes made - MPs can be confident in supporting a Bill that is the strongest in the world; safe, compassionate and practical.

We desperately need this change. Despite excellent palliative care, people are still enduring traumatic deaths against their wishes. Some choose to stop eating and drinking; a legal option but one that can take weeks. Hundreds of terminally ill people each year resort to taking their own lives, often alone. The few who can afford to go to Dignitas do so under a veil of secrecy and fear, terrified they will be stopped or their loved ones investigated by police.

This morning, some of the people who have so bravely shared their stories will be watching from the public gallery: Sophie, who has terminal cancer, and her 18-year-old daughter; Catie and her sister, whose mother travelled to Switzerland to avoid the final agonising stages of motor neurone disease; Josh, whose mother had Huntington’s Disease and tragically took her own life last year.

Colleagues should remember that voting no is not a decision without consequence. It means turning a blind eye to the very real suffering experienced by people up and down the country.

I believe we can and must do better, and that this Bill is the way to achieve it. It is already one of the most scrutinised Private Member’s Bills in modern times, and that has undoubtedly made it stronger. The Leader of the House confirmed last week that, as it nears 100 hours of debate across Second Reading, Committee stage and the first day of Report stage, the Bill has already benefited from more time than most government legislation.

A cross-party Public Bill Committee examined the Bill line-by line-over many weeks, hearing from experts from the UK and overseas, and debating over 500 amendments. 150 were adopted, including several from MPs fundamentally opposed to the Bill. It has strengthened as a result, with key changes such as a new judge-appointed multidisciplinary panel to assess each patient’s request alongside two doctors, mandatory training for healthcare professionals on detecting coercion, and greater protections for disabled people.

This Bill is safer, more robust and more thoroughly considered than any previous proposal on assisted dying; here or abroad. It goes further than any in the world to ensure decisions are informed, settled and free from pressure, as the Government’s own impact assessment has confirmed.

I and colleagues have spent months engaging with concerns, responding to evidence, and working across the aisle. All the while, the public’s call for change has remained loud and clear. Parliament now faces a clear decision. We can pass a world-leading assisted dying law. Or we can allow the status quo to continue, with bereaved relatives facing prosecutions and too many terminally ill people not having the control and dignity they want, should they choose it.

____________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Assisted dying campaigners are using Dignitas to distract from a flawed bill.

Assisted dying campaigners are using Dignitas to distract from a flawed bill

2 mins ago

Suella Braverman slams Labour for its Gibraltar deal

Just when you thought Labour couldn't stoop any lower, along comes Gibraltar, writes Suella Braverman

19 hours ago

A national accident prevention strategy could save lives – and billions.

A national accident prevention strategy could save lives – and billions

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cropped hand of laboratory technician holding blood sample for medical testing

World-first 'Trojan horse' blood cancer drug given green light for NHS

Rory McIlroy struggled during the first round of the US Open

Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler struggle in brutal US Open opening round

.

Couple found dead in tent after camping in UK beauty spot

Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, the British YouTuber and rapper known as ‘Yung Filly' is seen leaving the Perth Magistrates Court in Perth, Thursday, December 19,

British rapper Yung Filly facing additional charges linked to sexual assault of woman in Australia
Sir Sadiq Khan has told LBC News that he's concerned knife crime could rise because the Met Police weren't given more funding in Rachel Reeves' spending review.

Sadiq Khan warns knife crime could rise after Met Police miss out in Rachel Reeves' spending review
Fireworks thrown at Riot Police illluminate the road during this week's protests in Ballymena, Northern Ireland

Police come under attack for fourth night in Northern Ireland as force say 'bigots and racists' behind unrest
Tottenham have appointed Thomas Frank as their new head coach, the Premier League club have announced.

Thomas Frank joins Spurs as new boss on three-year deal

A family-of-three, a wellness influencer couple, and a hotel manager travelling with his wife and two children, are among the Brits who were on board the Air India Flight.

The Brits on board crashed Air India flight as 52 UK nationals confirmed dead

Caller in Israel warns against Iran becoming a nuclear-armed state

Caller in Israel warns against Iran becoming a nuclear-armed state

'I had this feeling I knew someone on it'

Dizee: 'My friend was on the Air India flight, but I still have hope'