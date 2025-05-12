Adolescence may have missed out on this year's Bafta awards but it's influence is being felt far beyond TV

12 May 2025, 10:54 | Updated: 12 May 2025, 11:49

The Bafta TV awards took place on Sunday
The Bafta TV awards took place on Sunday. Picture: Alamy

By Charlie Girling

It’s the kind of show that defines a water-cooler moment — sparking debates in Parliament, conversations at the school gates, and headlines across the country.

This year, it’s Adolescence — the Netflix drama that has ignited a nationwide discussion about teenage violence and the role of smartphones in young people’s lives.

Last year, it was Mr Bates vs The Post Office, widely regarded as one of the most influential British TV dramas in recent memory. The series brought national attention to the Post Office Horizon scandal, highlighting the injustices faced by sub-postmasters and ultimately leading to pardons and compensation for many.

But due to BAFTA rules — which state that only shows broadcast in the previous calendar year are eligible — Mr Bates, which premiered on 1st January 2024, had to wait almost 18 months for its shot at recognition.

Richard Gadd speaks to LBC

At last night’s ceremony, it finally won Best Limited Drama, with ITV also receiving a special award for commissioning the series.

Speaking to LBC on the red carpet, star Toby Jones said: “There remains the problem of actually achieving justice, so I think the true satisfaction of the project will be when they all get what is due to them.” On the delayed recognition, he added: “It is very useful in a way — it has stretched out the awards, because it allows us to keep focus on it.”

Another much-discussed series heading into the ceremony was Baby Reindeer, one of the most nominated shows this year. The Netflix stalking drama has become one of the platform’s biggest-ever hits — winning Emmys, Critics Choice, and Golden Globe awards in the U.S., and helping to put British television firmly back in the international spotlight.

Originally released in April 2024, creator Richard Gadd walked the BAFTA red carpet just weeks later as the show’s popularity soared. A year on, he returned to see his co-star Jessica Gunning pick up the award for Best Supporting Actress.

“It started with the Emmys and it’s come full circle back to the BAFTAs — it feels bittersweet,” Gadd said ahead of the ceremony. “It’s sad in a way that it’s come to an end, but this is also a nice moment to mark that end.”

So what lies ahead for Adolescence?

Toby Jones at the TV BAFTAs

The drama — which follows the aftermath of a teenage boy stabbing a schoolmate — racked up nearly 25 million views in its first four days and has topped Netflix charts in 71 countries.

Labour MP Anneliese Midgley has called for the show to be screened in schools and in Parliament, arguing it could be vital in tackling misogyny and youth violence. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has revealed he watched it with his own children. Co-creator and star Stephen Graham has been interviewed around the world about the issues it raises — from toxic masculinity to the impact of digital culture on teenagers.

It seems poised to sweep technical categories over the next year — particularly for its stunning one-shot episodes — and is widely expected to earn major acting nominations for Ashley Walters and breakout star Owen Cooper, just 15 years old.

Like Mr Bates vs The Post Office before it, Adolescence may have missed out on this year’s top awards — but its influence is already being felt far beyond the screen, sparking debate in Parliament, classrooms, and homes across the country. And perhaps, as with Mr Bates, the year-long wait before it's eligible for BAFTA recognition will only give us all more time to reflect on its urgent message — ensuring its legacy is not just remembered, but acted upon.

