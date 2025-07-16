The BBC has chosen bureaucracy over truth

By Leo Pearlman

So there we have it. After being kept waiting for far too long, the BBC has finally released the results of the Peter Johnston investigation into “Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone.” And, as expected, it reads more like a press release than a reckoning. A tepid, toothless review that avoids accountability, dodges responsibility, and whitewashes what has been one of the clearest breaches of editorial standards in recent BBC history.

Let’s not forget what we’re talking about here. A documentary framed around the eyes of a child, narrated by the son of a senior Hamas member, with no context, no balance, and no acknowledgment of the events that led to the current war, namely, the barbaric October 7th massacre, torture, rape and kidnapping by Hamas of over 1400 innocent men, women and children in Israel. This wasn’t some accidental slip or technical misjudgment. This was a deliberate editorial decision, packaged as a human-interest story, that chose propaganda over impartiality and trauma over truth.

Ofcom, thankfully, isn’t buying the BBC’s whitewash. In a statement released today, the regulator announced it would be launching its own investigation under its rule that "factual programmes must not materially mislead the audience." That sentence alone should send alarm bells ringing in Broadcasting House, but somehow, it won’t. Because the BBC never seems to learn. Worse, it never wants to.

The findings? Predictably vague and tonally familiar. “Mistakes were made.” “Lessons will be learned.” “No senior figures were at fault.” And of course, the perennial classic: “We take complaints seriously.” British Jews have heard this line too many times. It’s become the BBC’s version of thoughts and prayers, empty, cynical, and designed only to obfuscate until anger subsides.

If the BBC had even a fraction of the public awareness it claims to possess, it would have used this moment to admit fault, even cynically or disingenuously, as a gesture of self-reflection or an exercise in PR-driven self-flagellation. Instead, it has once again opted for self-protection. It has chosen bureaucracy over morality, turning its back on the very audience it is meant to serve, the license fee paying public and in particular the Jewish community, which has endured near constant gaslighting from the national broadcaster since October 7th.

In the space of just 48 hours, we’ve had the Greg Wallace debacle, an appalling display of misogyny, and now this, with the stench of antisemitism still hanging thick in the air. Two different programmes, two different forms of discrimination, but one consistent outcome: the BBC continues to protect its own.

And let’s not ignore the broader context. Just two weeks ago, the BBC broadcast Glastonbury in all its anti-Israel glory, featuring actual chants calling for the murder of Jews defending their country from genocidal terrorists, bile against Jews dressed up as anti-Zionist protest. It was, quite literally, the cultural equivalent of a Nuremberg Rally beamed into British homes. Yet even now, even in the face of overwhelming criticism, the BBC refuses to confront its own prejudice and bias.

Perhaps the most damning words came not from an external critic, but from inside the BBC’s own walls. In front of a select committee earlier this year, Samir Shah, Chairman of the BBC Board, described the use of the son of a senior Hamas leader as narrator as a “dagger to the heart of BBC impartiality.” That dagger has now been downgraded to a mere “breach of accuracy.” How utterly revealing.

Nearly two years on from October 7th, British Jewry is sick to death of platitudes. Sick of hearing that the BBC “takes antisemitism seriously” when its actions show the opposite. Ofcom is right to step in and it’s time the British public, and especially our elected representatives, demand far more than weak apologies and procedural waffle.

The message to the Jewish community could not be clearer: your concerns don’t count. Your safety, your representation, your trauma, all negotiable. If we relied solely on the BBC to investigate its own antisemitism, the result would always be the same: protect the institution, protect the insiders, and protect the illusion of impartiality.

But illusions don’t keep people safe. And they certainly don’t make for trustworthy journalism.

The BBC may claim to be for everyone, but actions speak louder than mottos. And until its treatment of antisemitism matches its response to other forms of hate, it cannot claim any moral high ground. Not now. Not ever.

Leo Pearlman is CEO of Fulwell Entertainment.

