BBC's Gaza documentary is part of a deeply troubling pattern - we can no longer accept the marking of its own homework

By Claudia Mendoza

Back in February, I, like many others within the Jewish community, was shocked when it was revealed that a BBC2 documentary titled Gaza: How to Survive a Warzone, was narrated by a 14-year-old boy, Abdullah, who turned out to be the son of a high-ranking Hamas official.

Although the BBC's decision to cancel this documentary was welcome, there needed to be a reckoning as to how this came to happen. I therefore welcome the editorial review into this documentary, led by Peter Johnston, which found that the documentary breached the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines on accuracy due to the failure to disclose the narrator's connection to Hamas.

This was not a minor oversight; it was “critical information” that fundamentally shaped the lens through which audiences viewed the documentary. It is particularly concerning that some members of the independent production company, HOYO Films, were aware of this connection but did not inform the BBC prior to broadcast.

The mistranslation of antisemitic language was another concern, and I welcome the report's recommendation that 'Yahud' and 'Yahudi', meaning Jew and Jewish, should be translated literally in future broadcasts. “Jihad against the Yahud” does not mean “fighting Israeli forces”. It is not the job of the BBC to sanitise language to hide antisemitism, and this new editorial guidance must be stringently upheld going forward.

The airing of this documentary was not just a serious failure of the BBC to uphold basic journalistic standards, but part of a deeply troubling pattern. Time and again, the BBC has failed to live up to its duty of care towards the Jewish community. Action must now be taken to restore trust and ensure such errors are not repeated.

In recent weeks, we have also witnessed the BBC's decision to broadcast Bob Vylan's obscene display of extremist hatred at Glastonbury Festival. Not as a news item but as a piece of entertainment. The BBC cannot claim ignorance, as the warning signs were clear. In its failure to send a clear message against the violent rhetoric of Kneecap, they left their platforms open for other acts to indulge in this vile rhetoric.

It is clear that an independent investigation is needed into the BBC’s coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. We can no longer accept the BBC marking its own homework.

The Jewish community and the British public deserve fair, accurate, and impartial reporting. Trust can only be rebuilt if the BBC commits to pursuing the highest editorial standards and demonstrates that it is prepared to act when those standards are breached.

Claudia Mendoza is CEO of the Jewish Leadership Council.

