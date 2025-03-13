Being a magistrate makes me better at my job. More employers must help their staff do the same and boost access to justice

I’m proud to have been a magistrate for 10 years, but it would be impossible without employer support.

I’ve been a magistrate for 10 years and it’s a role I’m really proud of. It means a lot to me that I can make a meaningful contribution to society.

But it wouldn’t be possible without the support of my employer. Employers have a legal obligation to allow time off for employees to volunteer in this public role, but they can decide how many days and whether the leave is paid or unpaid.

I’m hugely grateful that my employer provides me with paid leave, as well as flexible working arrangements, so that I can balance my work and my magistrate responsibilities.

Anyone from any background aged between 18 and 74 years old can apply to become a magistrate subject to a few restrictions and it’s important that the bench is representative of the community it serves.

I’m proof that this role is doable alongside full or part time work. But the challenge is that a lot of employers don’t know much about what it involves, or how to support staff that are magistrates.

This means that many organisations don’t actively promote the role in volunteering guidance for staff. In fact, research by the Ministry of Justice which surveyed managers involved in hiring practices found that less than half said their organisation actively promotes the role.

That’s why the government is calling on employers across England and Wales to consider adding the magistracy to volunteering policies or Corporate Social Responsibility guidance for staff. It’s part of a renewed drive to encourage and enable more people to volunteer as magistrates.

There are benefits for employers too. Speaking from my own experience, I bring so many skills I’ve learnt from my time on the bench back into my workplace – from critical analysis and conflict resolution to time management.

HR managers also report that by having magistrates in their workforce they see increased motivation in the workplace and support a positive contribution to their local communities.

I’d really urge businesses to consider learning more about the role and how as employers you could support your staff – you might even have magistrates in your workforce already. The I Can Be a Magistrate employer advice page is a great place to start.

Luke is a magistrate from London who has served in the magistracy for 10 years alongside his full-time role at the Greater London Authority.

