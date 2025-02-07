Bianca Censori may not be publicly asking for help, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t trapped

Bianca Censori may not be publicly asking for help - that doesn’t mean she isn’t trapped. Picture: Alamy

By Sharon Gaffka

Kanye West’s treatment of Bianca Censori has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning whether the marriage has an element of coercive controlling behaviour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Recent images from the 2025 Grammy Awards suggest a worrying pattern - she appears uncomfortable, often dressed in ways that seem dictated by him, and is frequently seen in public without shoes or in revealing outfits. This isn’t about fashion, art or personal choice; it’s about power and control.

The fact that Bianca first entered Kanye’s world as an employee only compounds the imbalance. When one person holds financial and career power over another, the lines of consent can become blurred. Some argue she is a willing participant, but we must acknowledge that coercive control is insidious - victims often appear complicit, even happy. That is part of the cycle of manipulation, making it even harder for them to leave.

In cases like this, where coercive control may be at play, the public often responds with indifference or amusement. The spectacle of celebrity relationships can make us forget that real people are involved, enduring very real harm. Instead of asking whether Bianca needs help, we should ask ourselves whether we have a responsibility to recognise coercion and call it out.

The UK government recently strengthened its stance on coercive control, placing it on equal footing with other forms of domestic abuse. The law is finally catching up, but society needs to do the same.

For too long, coercive control has been dismissed or minimised because it lacks the visible scars of physical abuse. However, the psychological damage is just as severe, leaving victims isolated, fearful, and unable to make independent choices.

Public figures like Kanye West wield enormous influence, and their actions set dangerous precedents. When we ignore or excuse troubling behaviour, we send a message that control and manipulation are acceptable in relationships, especially if you’re rich and influential.

The media, fans, and wider society all have a role to play in shifting this narrative. Calling out coercion isn't about interfering in personal lives - it’s about creating a culture where abusive dynamics are recognised and challenged.

Bianca Censori may not be publicly asking for help, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t trapped in a situation where leaving feels impossible. We need to move beyond the outdated belief that if abuse isn’t physical, it isn’t real. It is real, it is damaging, and it is happening in plain sight. The question is: will we choose to see it?

________________

Sharon Gaffka is an award-winning VAWG campaigner, Refuge ambassador, and TV personality.

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk