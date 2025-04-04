Birmingham’s Bin Strikes are being hijacked by fly-tippers

4 April 2025, 14:36

Birmingham’s Bin Strikes are being hijacked by fly-tippers
Birmingham’s Bin Strikes are being hijacked by fly-tippers. Picture: LBC
George Icke

By George Icke

Fly tipping is one of the greatest blights in our society, with some people thinking it’s acceptable to dump their rubbish anywhere and everywhere.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With the ongoing bin strike in Birmingham continuing to rumble on, it's created the perfect mask for people to throw whatever they want out on the streets.

For context, Birmingham City Council's refuse workers have gone out on strike over pay and conditions. The council wants to scrap one of the roles which, according to The Unite Union, would see some workers lose out on £8,000 of pay each year.

There have been no regular bin collections in the city since the 11th of March when all-out strike action began, and workers on the picket line began to stop lorries leaving the depot.

My greatest frustration during this industrial action is a group of chancers using this horrendous situation, with mounting rubbish on street corners, to dump old white goods like fridges and freezers in the hope it'll be cleaned up for them. It's a ludicrous situation. When was the last time you put your bin out before the strike and left a chest freezer alongside it?

Andy Street, the former Mayor of the West Midlands, told Nick Ferrari on LBC that the state of the city is causing huge reputational damage. That's a fact that can't be denied. Pictures of the embarrassing state of Birmingham's streets are making news worldwide. A city once famed for its car production and being the home of Cadbury's is now synonymous with rotting piles of rubbish and 'rats the size of cats'.

People became so fed up with queueing at one household waste site that they just began to build a mountain of rubbish. A mountain so big that a JCB digger had to be brought in to clean it up overnight. That can't be acceptable.

It gets worse still, though. Not only are some opportunists chucking their old cookers or tumble dryers onto the street. It's reported that scammers are going door to door, preying on people exhausted by being surrounded by rubbish, and taking money to clear rubbish only to dump it in surrounding areas, including Wolverhampton and Staffordshire.

Having been on the frontline of the Birmingham Bin Strikes for LBC over the last 24 days, I really can't see where this nightmare will go next—rubbish piles next to schools, nurseries, and doctors' surgeries. We're beyond asking if this is a public health emergency - it blatantly is when I'm standing looking at rats feasting on a baby's dirty nappy.

Fresh talks will take place on Monday afternoon between Birmingham City Council and Unite. For people living here, walking through disgraceful litter-covered streets, an end can't come soon enough.

________________

George Icke is a reporter for LBC & LBC News.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Dad’s the word: Our kids need their father’s presence now more than ever.

Dad’s the word: Our kids need their father’s presence now more than ever

5 hours ago

Ben Wallace is wrong: landmines are no defence strategy – just a long-term liability.

Ben Wallace is wrong: landmines are no defence strategy – just a long-term liability

5 hours ago

Uncertainty will continue to play a matinee idol role on global stock markets in perpituity!

Uncertainty will continue to play a matinee idol role on global stock markets in perpetuity!

7 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

Lidl has issued an urgent recall.

Urgent recall issued by supermarket chain over salmonella fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russell Brand

Russell Brand breaks silence after actor and comedian charged with rape and sexual assaults
XL Bully (FILE)

XL Bully on the loose after drive-by shooting in Sheffield as police issue urgent safety warning
Peter Serafinowicz and Sarah Alexander have split.

Amandaland star and comedian Peter Serafinowicz splits from actress wife after 23 years

At a hearing on Friday, Mr Justice Jay was asked to decide the "natural and ordinary" meaning of the statements ahead of a potential trial.

Chris Eubank Jr brands boxing promoter Frank Warren a 'scumbag' - as judge urges pair to 'mediate' ahead of trial
Tunnocks Tea Cakes cleared for RAF use.

Tunnock's Tea Cakes pass RAF test after being banned for 60 years

'NHS dentistry is broken', says MP.

'NHS dentistry is broken': Plan to boost service has ‘resulted in worsening the picture’, say MPs
Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed.

Britain's cheapest supermarket revealed - see the full ranking

Whitney Ainscough has claimed to make almost £500,000 a year by showing people how to exploit the benefits system.

Fury as benefits 'influencers' tell people how to 'game' the system - with one woman claiming to make £500k a year
The King was described as being “jolly” and “in great spirits” by guests as he played a recorder made out of a carrot at a music reception at Windsor Castle.

Watch moment King Charles plays carrot recorder at Windsor Castle music reception

'Starmer’s strategy is back to front - the trade deal we need isn’t with the US'

Starmer’s strategy is back to front - the trade deal we need isn’t with the US