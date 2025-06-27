Bluff, bombast, and the battle for truth in a fractured America, writes Simon Marks

The US is now a place where facts are buried under fury, and bombast is valued over truth, writes Simon Marks. Picture: LBC

By Simon Marks

In the space of a week, the world has been jolted by a high-stakes military operation, presidential bravado, and a political upset in America’s largest city. What’s less clear is what any of it actually means.

President Trump’s dramatic announcement last Saturday night—that the U.S. had “completely obliterated” Iran’s three key nuclear sites—was delivered with characteristic certainty.

And yet, certainty is precisely what has been lacking in the days since. The declaration came before any official damage assessment. Days later, the Pentagon's own early analysis suggested that Iran’s nuclear capabilities remain “largely intact,” merely set back by months.

That hasn’t stopped the White House from claiming total victory, nor from attacking anyone who questions the narrative. CNN’s Natasha Bertrand became a target after reporting on the leaked assessment. Trump called the network “scum.” He fumed about “pinpricks” on Iranian targets and demanded an apology—to the pilots.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mounted a defense that veered into the absurd, accusing journalists of hating America’s military and undermining the mission. When veteran Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin asked a simple, crucial question—whether the enriched uranium had been moved before the strikes—he dodged it and attacked her integrity.

This is the America we live in now: where facts are buried under fury, and bombast is valued over truth.

But while chaos reigned in Washington, hope flickered in New York. Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, stunned the political establishment by winning the Democratic mayoral nomination, defeating scandal-plagued former Governor Andrew Cuomo. His unapologetically leftist agenda—rent freezes, free buses, taxing the rich—has shaken the Democratic elite and terrified Wall Street. CNBC’s Joe Kernan compared the city’s future under Mamdani to Gotham’s descent into anarchy.

Yet Mamdani speaks to a generation exhausted by cynicism, inspired by bold ideas, and eager for leaders who don't just perform—but deliver.

The contrast is stark. On one coast, a president inflates a military strike for political gain. On the other, a young politician inspires crowds by pledging to fix a broken system.

This week didn’t just change the world. It revealed two Americas: one ruled by spectacle, and another still daring to believe in something better.

