Bluff, bombast, and the battle for truth in a fractured America, writes Simon Marks

27 June 2025, 17:03 | Updated: 27 June 2025, 17:20

The US is now a place where facts are buried under fury, and bombast is valued over truth, writes Simon Marks
The US is now a place where facts are buried under fury, and bombast is valued over truth, writes Simon Marks. Picture: LBC
Simon Marks

By Simon Marks

In the space of a week, the world has been jolted by a high-stakes military operation, presidential bravado, and a political upset in America’s largest city. What’s less clear is what any of it actually means.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

President Trump’s dramatic announcement last Saturday night—that the U.S. had “completely obliterated” Iran’s three key nuclear sites—was delivered with characteristic certainty.

And yet, certainty is precisely what has been lacking in the days since. The declaration came before any official damage assessment. Days later, the Pentagon's own early analysis suggested that Iran’s nuclear capabilities remain “largely intact,” merely set back by months.

That hasn’t stopped the White House from claiming total victory, nor from attacking anyone who questions the narrative. CNN’s Natasha Bertrand became a target after reporting on the leaked assessment. Trump called the network “scum.” He fumed about “pinpricks” on Iranian targets and demanded an apology—to the pilots.

Meanwhile, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth mounted a defense that veered into the absurd, accusing journalists of hating America’s military and undermining the mission. When veteran Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin asked a simple, crucial question—whether the enriched uranium had been moved before the strikes—he dodged it and attacked her integrity.

This is the America we live in now: where facts are buried under fury, and bombast is valued over truth.

But while chaos reigned in Washington, hope flickered in New York. Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, stunned the political establishment by winning the Democratic mayoral nomination, defeating scandal-plagued former Governor Andrew Cuomo. His unapologetically leftist agenda—rent freezes, free buses, taxing the rich—has shaken the Democratic elite and terrified Wall Street. CNBC’s Joe Kernan compared the city’s future under Mamdani to Gotham’s descent into anarchy.

Yet Mamdani speaks to a generation exhausted by cynicism, inspired by bold ideas, and eager for leaders who don't just perform—but deliver.

The contrast is stark. On one coast, a president inflates a military strike for political gain. On the other, a young politician inspires crowds by pledging to fix a broken system.

This week didn’t just change the world. It revealed two Americas: one ruled by spectacle, and another still daring to believe in something better.

__________________________

Simon Marks is LBC’s Washington Correspondent, and his “American Week” can be heard every Friday on ‘Tom Swarbrick at Drive’ at 5:50pm.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer has u-turned on planned welfare reforms.

Keir Starmer's welfare announcements are a step forward but still not enough, writes Labour MP Andy McDonald

1 hour ago

x

As a journalist, I’m tired of writing about murdered women

3 hours ago

Rooting out AI child sexual abuse content must start in schools.

Rooting out AI child sexual abuse materials must start in schools

7 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Apartments silhouetted against the sunrise

Home sales jump by a quarter month-on-month in May following April slump

Plane passengers might not need to worry about extra fees for some airlines

The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

The grandfather of incoming MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli was a leading Nazi spy, reports have said. Picture: Alamy

Incoming MI6 chief related to Nazi spy with nickname ‘The Butcher’

Hollie Hardy spoke to LBC

'Is this how the young generation talk?' Woman harassed in garden by primary school children as she sunbathed
Jack Draper has a 2-4 record against Carlos Alcaraz

Draper handed tough Wimbledon draw while Raducanu gets fellow Brit

Keir Starmer represented a group of protesters in a ECHR case in the 1990s. Back row Andrea Needham in pink

‘We are all Palestine Action’: Starmer represented me at the ECHR… Now he’d see me as a terrorist
Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has left Leicester following the club’s relegation from the Premier League

Ruud Van Nistelrooy finally leaves Leicester City two months after Premier League relegation
x

'Spectacular' beach crowned Britain's best - but which 'dying' seaside spot rated worst?

'Let us have a referendum on the death penalty,' demands LBC caller

'Let us have a referendum on the death penalty,' demands LBC caller

The Princess of Wales (pictured at the annual Order of the Garter Service earlier this month) has returned to work after missing Royal Ascot

Kate returns to work: Princess meets Melinda French Gates a week after missing Royal Ascot