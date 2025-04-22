Brexit campaigner Gina Miller: why I aim to shatter Cambridge's 800-year glass ceiling

22 April 2025, 07:21

Brexit campaigner Gina Miller: why I aim to shatter Cambridge's 800-year glass ceiling
Brexit campaigner Gina Miller: why I aim to shatter Cambridge's 800-year glass ceiling. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Miller

The role of chancellor of Cambridge University has existed since the 13th century.

Over the course of 810 years, the job has been held by illustrious names, such as MP John de Langley (1331-34), judge Sir Oliver St John (1651-60), and queen consort Prince Albert (1847-61).

Over the past century, there was even a serving prime minister, Stanley Baldwin (1930-47), and the late Duke of Edinburgh (1976-2011).

Yet, there has never been a woman chancellor. I aim to change that when the election to succeed former science minister Lord Sainsbury (2011-now) gets underway next month.

I was surprised, but obviously humbled, to have been approached by Professor David Dabydeen - an honorary fellow of Selwyn College - to run.

I did not go to Cambridge, though I have immensely enjoyed arguing for a strengthened British democracy at its union debates.

Speaking at the union was an unexpected perk of twice defeating the last Conservative government in court over its attempt to override parliamentary sovereignty during Brexit.

It was not an easy decision to run. I have struggled with cancer in recent months and I am recovering from a double masectomy that took place only a few weeks ago.

I am however, regaining my strength, and believe I will be able to help promote one of our greatest institutions.

My team - contactable at zoe@scmdirect.com - is currently gathering nominations from Cambridge graduates for the role ahead of the 2 May deadline.

My campaign messages are straightforward. I want to:

  • Boost Cambridge’s global standing. Independent, reforming leadership can modernise the institutional culture, while preserving academic excellence.
  • Put the university at the forefront of global innovation. The world faces increasing global instability, so we all need Cambridge to provide sustainable solutions, which I would seek to amplify locally, nationally and internationally.
  • Show that Cambridge can be a defender of the constitution during a time of democratic backsliding. Populism and anti-expert sentiment are on the march - Cambridge and I share beliefs in upholding democracy, evidence-based policymaking and the rule of law, principles foundational to the university’s role in society.

As the world faces increasing volatility, educational institutions - particularly universities - become even more crucial in equipping future generations and our brightest minds with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate complex challenges and contribute to a more resilient future.

I believe that my experience in defending democracy, championing diversity, and challenging the status quo make me a strong candidate for a role that is important to the whole of the UK, not just the beautiful city of Cambridge itself.

One of the UK’s most prominent campaigners, Gina Miller’s work has included defending democracy, promoting financial fairness and championing diversity

