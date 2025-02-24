Britain can't stop Russia alone – but it can lead the way

24 February 2025, 14:23

By William Freer

It's time for Europe to bolster its defences to stand together against Ukraine.

Today marks three years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. We stand at a critical point where the potential aftermath remains a distant and uncertain prospect.

Since Donald Trump returned to the White House as President of the United States, we have seen a push from Washington to engage with Moscow over securing an end to the conflict. It follows hostile comments from Trump towards Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, including calling him a ‘dictator’ and criticising the fact he has not held an election.

During the Second World War of course, Britain also suspended elections and its democracy remained intact. Zelensky has since announced he would be willing to resign if it guaranteed peace for his country.

The third anniversary also arrives after growing talk of a potential ceasefire with a potential deployment of British and European troops to Ukraine to hold up any such deal. While this could well be part of a solution that ends the fighting, it ignores the current state of European armed forces, which would struggle to provide for such a deployment.

Ukraine could decide that any deal leaves them without sufficient security and that continued resistance is the best way to ensure their survival. Whatever happens, the United Kingdom (UK) and its European allies need to step up to help Ukraine continue resisting as a matter of urgency.

For three years since the launch of the full-scale invasion, we have seen most of Europe provide modest support to Ukraine. The UK has been one of Kyiv’s strongest supporters, committing around £12.5 billion to Ukraine since February 2022, but this is well below what is required.

Greater levels of military aid, which will necessitate increased investment in defence by the UK, is sorely needed. In addition to this, closing sanctions loopholes to hurt the Kremlin’s coffers would also have a significant impact.

Given the likelihood that most European partners will stonewall efforts to deploy forces to Ukraine, His Majesty’s Government should instead focus its political capital on encouraging them to bolster aid and properly enforce sanctions.

Britain cannot keep the Russians at bay alone, but it can and absolutely should lead on these efforts. There is no better way than leading by example.

________________

William Freer is a Research Fellow (National Security) at the Council on Geostrategy.

