We can’t build a greener future without British steel

Britain can’t build a greener future without British steel. Picture: Alamy

By Jonathan Clemens

The Government’s recent allusion to prioritising British supply chains in response to President Trump’s tariffs is a step in the right direction, but unless it’s followed up with action, it won’t mean much.

We’ve seen this before. Big promises to “back British industry” that don’t quite reach the ground. When HS2 was announced, it could’ve been a once-in-a-generation opportunity to support the UK’s steel sector. Instead, overseas suppliers were brought in, while capable British firms were left on the sidelines. With the scale of investment coming down the track for Net Zero, we can’t afford to make the same mistake again.

The British Constructional Steelwork Association (BCSA) represents the interests of hundreds of companies that turn raw steel into the infrastructure the country relies on, from pylons and transmission towers to the steel frames of our hospitals, schools, offices, factories and warehouses. And right now, too many of these firms are being overlooked in favour of international competitors.

That needs to change. And not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it makes sound economic sense. Every pound spent in the UK steel sector generates nearly £3 in wider value, from well-paid jobs to local investment and tax revenues. We have the skills, we have the capacity, and we’re ready to deliver.

But the challenges aren’t just about procurement. The recent news that British Steel plans to close its blast furnaces in Scunthorpe has sent shockwaves through our sector. Without it, we’re left dangerously exposed. The transition to electric arc furnaces and greener steelmaking is the right path, but it must be managed in a way that preserves the UK’s sovereign capacity to produce the steel we need for national infrastructure. We hope the Government and British Steel’s owners can quickly reach a resolution that secures future production at Scunthorpe and provides certainty for all involved.

But beyond this immediate challenge, the real opportunity to support the sector lies in procurement. Prioritising British steel in major infrastructure projects isn’t just about loyalty to domestic industry, it’s the smartest lever the Government has to deliver economic growth, skilled jobs, and a secure transition to Net Zero. The UK has world-class steel fabricators ready to go. What they need is fair access to the pipeline of public work that’s already planned.

Jonathan Clemens is chief executive of the BCSA.

