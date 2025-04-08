We can’t build a greener future without British steel

8 April 2025, 12:33 | Updated: 8 April 2025, 12:51

Britain can’t build a greener future without British steel.
Britain can’t build a greener future without British steel. Picture: Alamy
Jonathan Clemens

By Jonathan Clemens

The Government’s recent allusion to prioritising British supply chains in response to President Trump’s tariffs is a step in the right direction, but unless it’s followed up with action, it won’t mean much.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We’ve seen this before. Big promises to “back British industry” that don’t quite reach the ground. When HS2 was announced, it could’ve been a once-in-a-generation opportunity to support the UK’s steel sector. Instead, overseas suppliers were brought in, while capable British firms were left on the sidelines. With the scale of investment coming down the track for Net Zero, we can’t afford to make the same mistake again.

The British Constructional Steelwork Association (BCSA) represents the interests of hundreds of companies that turn raw steel into the infrastructure the country relies on, from pylons and transmission towers to the steel frames of our hospitals, schools, offices, factories and warehouses. And right now, too many of these firms are being overlooked in favour of international competitors.

That needs to change. And not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it makes sound economic sense. Every pound spent in the UK steel sector generates nearly £3 in wider value, from well-paid jobs to local investment and tax revenues. We have the skills, we have the capacity, and we’re ready to deliver.

But the challenges aren’t just about procurement. The recent news that British Steel plans to close its blast furnaces in Scunthorpe has sent shockwaves through our sector. Without it, we’re left dangerously exposed. The transition to electric arc furnaces and greener steelmaking is the right path, but it must be managed in a way that preserves the UK’s sovereign capacity to produce the steel we need for national infrastructure. We hope the Government and British Steel’s owners can quickly reach a resolution that secures future production at Scunthorpe and provides certainty for all involved.

But beyond this immediate challenge, the real opportunity to support the sector lies in procurement. Prioritising British steel in major infrastructure projects isn’t just about loyalty to domestic industry, it’s the smartest lever the Government has to deliver economic growth, skilled jobs, and a secure transition to Net Zero. The UK has world-class steel fabricators ready to go. What they need is fair access to the pipeline of public work that’s already planned.

________________

Jonathan Clemens is chief executive of the BCSA.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Should we bring extinct animals back to life? The Jurassic Park fantasy we keep falling for

Should we bring extinct animals back to life? The Jurassic Park fantasy we keep falling for

3 hours ago

Hypersonic weapons could keep Britain safe – if we’re willing to invest.

Hypersonic weapons could keep Britain safe – if we’re willing to invest

7 hours ago

NHS Staff work through overcrowding and increasing pressure, but still go above and beyond for their patients.

NHS Staff work through overcrowding and increasing pressure, but still go above and beyond for their patients

21 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

Lidl has issued an urgent recall.

Urgent recall issued by supermarket chain over salmonella fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Westfield Stratford City shopping centre

Two teenage boys charged after seat thrown from third floor of Westfield shopping centre

Elton John and Madonna 'bury the hatchet' after decades-long feud

Elton John and Madonna 'bury the hatchet' after decades-long feud

Yossi Benayoun

Former Premier League star 'survives grenade attack on home'

Jorge Bolano of Parma

Cause of death revealed after World Cup star dies aged 47 as Gianluigi Buffon leads tributes
Rachel Reeves has told Brits 'we have your backs'

'We've got your back,' Rachel Reeves tells Brits as she warns Trump's tariffs have 'huge implications' for economy
Wes Streeting hopes booking a GP appointment will be easier by the next election

Wes Streeting unable to say when '8am scramble' for GP appointments will end despite earlier promises
Rugby players tackling during game

Lowering height of rugby tackles linked to 45 per cent drop in head collisions, study finds
Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish 'slapped in the face by Manchester United fan' in derby, as man charged with assault
King Charles III and Queen Camilla with the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella and the President's daughter, Laura Mattarella view a flypast by the Frecce Tricolori and Red Arrows

Charles and Camilla given flypast as they celebrate 20th wedding anniversary in Italy

Meghan suffered a 'life or death' medical scare after giving birth

Meghan tells of 'life or death' scare she suffered after giving birth, as she shares childhood photos for the first time