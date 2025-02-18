Britain has reached peak air fryer

18 February 2025, 09:10 | Updated: 18 February 2025, 09:11

Britain has reached peak air fryer
Britain has reached peak air fryer. Picture: Alamy
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

Air fryers have become a national obsession - it’s time to move on from these mini ovens.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It used to be just a kettle and a toaster. Then came the microwave. Then, the coffee machine. Now, kitchens are overrun with appliances - many homes boast an air fryer the size of a small car.

They’ve gone from niche to must-have gadgets, with shelves in every major supermarket stacked high.

Around five years ago, they started popping up. At first, I was curious. The more I saw, the more horrified I became - nobody seems to keep their air fryers clean.

Open those drawers and all you see is filth and grease. Why don’t people wash these things?

Each one of these glorified microwaves is bigger than the last. We’ve evolved from single-drawer models to dual-drawer, Wi-Fi-enabled, app-controlled monstrosities.

What’s next - air fryers that count your steps and track your calories?

They’re not the safest products either. Claims for air fryer-related household damages now average tens of thousands of pounds, according to Aviva.

One case handled by the insurer saw an air fryer fire cause £80,000 worth of damage - destroying a kitchen’s ceiling, walls, cupboards, appliances, and even a television.

Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager at Aviva, warned that “nearly one in five UK residents have experienced fire-related issues with air fryers, from smoking and overheating to explosions and fires.”

That should worry anyone who owns one of these ticking time bombs.

Chefs and celebrities are cashing in, selling recipe books that will just gather dust. Jamie Oliver is the latest to jump on the bandwagon, with his book Easy Air Fryer sitting on the Amazon bestseller list for over a month.

Oliver must have thought long and hard to come up with such a unique title for his money making book. His recipes include springtime salmon, creamy garlic mussels, and a fish and rice bake. If you’re going to attempt something that elaborate, just use your oven.

People are now trying everything from full roast dinners to deep-fried Mars bars in their air fryers. It’s become a national obsession.

If you ever find yourself googling “air fryer sponge cake”, you need to go outside and touch grass.

There’s more to life than your flaming air fryer.

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Tim Farron: The government must axe the family farm tax. Britain can't afford the alternative

The government must axe the family farm tax. Britain can't afford the alternative, writes Tim Farron

40 mins ago

From pandemic trend to high-speed hazard: this is how we tame the e-scooter wild west

From pandemic trend to high-speed hazard: this is how we tame the e-scooter wild west

1 hour ago

Labour wants 1.5 million homes - but where are the builders?

Labour wants 1.5 million homes - but where are the builders?

19 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking
Bristol, UK. 19th Mar, 2020. Petrol now under £1 a litre as the drop in oil prices hits the forecourt. 99.9p a litre at Costco, Avonmouth, Bristol. Credit: Julian Kemp/Alamy Live News

Ten people injured after 'noxious substance' thrown in Costco as police hold teenage suspect

Alhaurin El Grande Malaga Province Spain Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación

Heartbreak as Brit pensioner, 90, 'starves to death in her Spanish home' as son, 63, 'found dead in property'

Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport leaving 18 injured

Shocking footage shows passenger's 'lucky escape' after Delta jet crashes and 'flips' at Toronto airport with 18 injured

The woman was attacked by a shark

Family of woman whose hands were bitten off by shark reveal 'nightmare' after husband fought off '7ft' predator

The aircraft can be seen upside down, with its wheels in the air, and the area thick with snow

Passenger jet 'flips over' during landing in Toronto leaving 15 injured - with three critical

Skyrora, a rocket company with its headquarters in Edinburgh

Scottish company promises to blast rockets into space from 2026

Latest News

See more Latest News

Corinna Schumacher, right, has broken her silence on the case involving a plot to reveal Formula One star Michael Schumacher's health secrets.

Michael Schumacher's wife breaks silence after three men guilty of blackmail plot to reveal F1 legend's health secrets
Doctor Who

Doctor Who faces axe as Nucti Gatwa 'quits' show amid drop in ratings over 'woke' storylines
E-scooters are currently illegal to use on the public highways including pavements.

E-scooters blamed for 'shocking' surge in uninsured teen riders with 2,000% increase in offences
Thames Water has won court approval for a £3 billion emergency debt package as the nation's biggest water company scrambles to avoid collapse.

Thames Water handed £3 billion lifeline as court approves restructuring plans to save it from financial collapse
US and Russia begin talks about Ukraine in Saudi Arabia

US-Russia talks begin in Saudi Arabia as Starmer faces Europe backlash over Ukraine peacekeeping plans
A drone view of Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock during an Everton under-18 friendly match test event.

Everton's new stadium makes it's grand debut after £800million and four years

Job Centre Plus, London Road, Twickenham, Greater London, England, Great Britain, United Kingdom UK, Europe

UK wages see unexpected rise as unemployment rate holds steady at 4.4 per cent

Placebo band leader Brian Molko has been charged with defamation for calling the Italian PM a fascist and a Nazi during a gig.

British rock star Brian Molko charged after 'calling Italian PM a piece of s*** fascist and a Nazi' during gig
Meghan has rebranded American Riviera Orchard as As Ever in an Instagram video filmed by Prince Harry

Meghan relaunches lifestyle brand with new name - and rare photo of daughter Lilibet

FILE - President Donald Trump, right, talks with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk at the White House in Washington, Feb. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

'Not sustainable': Trump's ties to Musk 'won't last,' claims former White House comms chief