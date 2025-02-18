Britain has reached peak air fryer

Britain has reached peak air fryer. Picture: Alamy

By Johnny Jenkins

Air fryers have become a national obsession - it’s time to move on from these mini ovens.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It used to be just a kettle and a toaster. Then came the microwave. Then, the coffee machine. Now, kitchens are overrun with appliances - many homes boast an air fryer the size of a small car.

They’ve gone from niche to must-have gadgets, with shelves in every major supermarket stacked high.

Around five years ago, they started popping up. At first, I was curious. The more I saw, the more horrified I became - nobody seems to keep their air fryers clean.

Open those drawers and all you see is filth and grease. Why don’t people wash these things?

Each one of these glorified microwaves is bigger than the last. We’ve evolved from single-drawer models to dual-drawer, Wi-Fi-enabled, app-controlled monstrosities.

What’s next - air fryers that count your steps and track your calories?

They’re not the safest products either. Claims for air fryer-related household damages now average tens of thousands of pounds, according to Aviva.

One case handled by the insurer saw an air fryer fire cause £80,000 worth of damage - destroying a kitchen’s ceiling, walls, cupboards, appliances, and even a television.

Hannah Davidson, senior underwriting manager at Aviva, warned that “nearly one in five UK residents have experienced fire-related issues with air fryers, from smoking and overheating to explosions and fires.”

That should worry anyone who owns one of these ticking time bombs.

Chefs and celebrities are cashing in, selling recipe books that will just gather dust. Jamie Oliver is the latest to jump on the bandwagon, with his book Easy Air Fryer sitting on the Amazon bestseller list for over a month.

Oliver must have thought long and hard to come up with such a unique title for his money making book. His recipes include springtime salmon, creamy garlic mussels, and a fish and rice bake. If you’re going to attempt something that elaborate, just use your oven.

People are now trying everything from full roast dinners to deep-fried Mars bars in their air fryers. It’s become a national obsession.

If you ever find yourself googling “air fryer sponge cake”, you need to go outside and touch grass.

There’s more to life than your flaming air fryer.

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk