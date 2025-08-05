Britain’s staycation surge: UK holidays are the top choice for 2025 amid travel turmoil

By Richard Young

Forget passport stamps and queues galore, sun-drenched Britain is most definitely having a moment for those wanting a staycation in 2025.

This year, UK holidays are no longer just a fallback plan, they’re fast becoming the first and easier choice for families, couples, and solo travellers wanting to experience culture, comfort, and coastal escapes without airports or delays.

According to some of our recent data, bookings for UK self-catering holidays are soaring and whether it’s coastal cottages, countryside cabins, or city-centre apartments, they’re being snapped up earlier than ever before, with some regions in the South West reporting year-on-year increases of up to 30 per cent.

And this trend shows no sign of cooling off, especially with a summer calendar packed full of free festivals and regional gems.

From vibrant parades to traditional music, the UK’s festival and events scene from north to south, east to west is playing a huge part in the staycation boom right through to September and they offer more than just entertainment.

They’re fuelling local tourism, encouraging multi-night stays, and helping travellers fall in love with the UK all over again.

Of course, behind the staycation surge lies a mix of practical reasons too. International travel continues to be dogged by delays, lost luggage, and high costs, and in the first half of 2025 alone, airline cancellations across Europe hit a five-year high.

Add to that the weak pound, escalating airport fees, expensive car hire and increasingly complex travel insurance requirements, and it’s little wonder many are turning their backs on airport departures.

The stress of international travel just isn’t worth it for a lot of people anymore, customers want flexibility, affordability, and peace of mind and a self-catering holiday in the UK gives them exactly that.

Travellers can pick their pace, whether that’s dining outside on a terrace in Cornwall or hiking in the Lake District with a dog in tow. It’s the kind of freedom that package holidays often lack, and it’s striking a chord with a new generation of travellers.

Part of the staycation charm lies in nostalgia, and families are returning to the seaside resorts of their childhoods, while others are rediscovering Britain’s lesser-known corners, from Suffolk’s heritage coastline to the lush valleys of Northern Ireland.

But this isn’t just about sentimentality, UK holidaymakers are increasingly curious about what’s on their doorstep with local vineyards, artisan markets, forest bathing, wild swimming and railway adventures all booming in popularity.

For many, staying in the UK also offers the benefit of travelling sustainably. No flights mean a smaller carbon footprint, and supporting British businesses keeps spending within local communities, something travellers are growing more conscious of in 2025 and no doubt beyond.

In the face of global uncertainty, rising prices, and travel disruption, the UK has reinvented itself as a destination worth sticking around for. And it’s not just about making the best of a bad situation, staycations now offer variety, affordability, and a genuine connection to place and with a real cross section of stays to choose from, there’s a place for everyone – whatever their preference.

As more people realise the joy of breakfasting with sea views in Whitby or watching outdoor theatre in the Cotswolds, the case for a holiday at home becomes ever more convincing.

Whether it’s chasing kites at a coastal festival, exploring ancient castles, or simply enjoying time together without the hassle of travel chaos, one thing is clear, the UK isn’t just a fallback, it’s a destination.

Richard Young is the CEO of Selfcatering.co.uk

