Britain’s broken sanctions are helping fund Putin’s Ukraine bloodbath

2 July 2025, 07:34

Britain’s broken sanctions are helping fund Putin’s Ukraine bloodbath. Picture: LBC/Getty
Marit Rødevand

By Marit Rødevand

During the G7 Keir Starmer vowed to keep ‘tightening the screws’ on Putin, announcing a fresh raft of sanctions on finance, energy and military targets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This is the latest package of sanctions announced by the UK as part of an effort to, as the PM puts it, ‘choke off [Putin’s] ability to continue his barbaric war’. So why isn’t it working?

The answer is that Russia is still finding ways to evade sanctions and protract the conflict in Ukraine. Russia’s ability to adapt has outpaced an archaic and sluggish sanctions system that is prone to loopholes.

According to KCL’s Russia Institute, sanctions have so far ‘not cut supplies but have instead empowered trade networks and intermediaries by creating additional sources of income’.

You wouldn’t go to war with outdated weapons - so why isn’t our sanctions regime as cutting edge as our arms?

To diagnose what needs to be changed we first need to analyse how Russia is evading sanctions.

One of the primary methods it utilises is ‘third countries’. When it comes to goods and industrial equipment, that means importing goods through countries like Kazakhstan and Georgia.

With regard to oil and gas, it involves the Kremlin using ‘third countries’ to effectively ‘launder’ oil, refining it elsewhere and then selling it as if it’s not Russian crude. This is facilitated by the ominously named shadow fleet, a collection of rusting tankers used by Putin to transport sanctioned oil.

The fleet uses rudimentary deceptive tactics like flag-hopping (changing the flag a vessel is registered under) and disabling their tracking system. It’s a prime example of how Russia is finding simple ways to work around a calcified and outdated system.

When it comes to moving less tangible assets, Russia has become adept at using evasion networks and exploiting complex management structures to move money.

This means using shell companies, trusts and other opaque structures to hide the true ownership of assets, allowing sanctioned entities or individuals to move money that otherwise faces restrictions.

Sanctions become nothing more than diplomatic theatre when sanctioned entities can easily find ways to continue to do business without penalty.

Nothing is more emblematic of the speed at which sanctions evasion evolves than crypto. Since the start of the war Russia has been using it for everything from oil trading with India and China to moving money on behalf of Russian banks.

Russia’s economy is now overwhelmingly geared towards defence and security. The ability to move money freely and to sell oil and gas is crucial for keeping that machine running: it accounts for almost a third of Russia’s state revenue and almost 60% of its exports.

To be clear, this dearth of appropriate sanctioning is a problem that plagues the whole of the west, but is felt especially acutely by the UK whose sanction regime lags behind the likes of the EU.

Britain is continuing to impose new sanctions and has taken action like sanctioning the shadow fleet, though this represents little more than a sticking plaster.

So what needs to be done? A good start would be to crackdown on third countries. The EU is already moving in this direction as pertains to oil. The UK should follow suit, and do the same in areas like moving money and equipment imports.

Those countries that facilitate the circumventing of sanctions should face secondary penalties. This would not only close the biggest and most flexible sanctions loophole, but would effectively isolate Russia from neighbouring countries who would fear reprisal from the West.

Next, more needs to be done to stop sanctioned entities using trusts and shell companies to evade sanctions. According to Transparency International Russia owns £1.5bn worth of property in London alone. The real number is likely much higher but is impossible to estimate due to most being bought through opaque trusts that obscure the real owner. The scale of assets held in the UK by shadowy, opaque trusts and shells is frankly staggering.

Changing the law around these entities to make them more transparent would be a major blow to Russia’s ability to move money while avoiding sanctions.

Finally, the success of any sanctions regime lives and dies on the strength of the international cooperation that underpins it. Recent geopolitical shocks have rocked the international consensus on sanctions, with President Trump intimating he would not impose further sanctions on Putin. The UK has a chance to lead on this, leverage its strong position with the United States.

The world is more complex and byzantine than ever. Countries don’t operate in a vacuum. For a sanctions regime to work as an effective deterrent against bad actors, its scope has to widen to account for that fact.

__________________________________

Marit Rødevand, founder and CEO of anti-money laundering company Strise

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

