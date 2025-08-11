Britain’s forgotten army: why VJ day must be remembered as the true end of the second world war

Britain’s forgotten army: why VJ day must be remembered as the true end of the second world war. Picture: Alamy

By Elisabeth Shipton

The flags, flypasts and national ceremony that supported the anniversary of VE Day in May marked a moment in time and history that needs to be marked, and which needs to be celebrated.

But this August we now need to consider the impact of one of the most gruelling campaigns of the Second World War, which is much less prominent in popular narratives, so much so that those that fought it and returned to no crowds referred to themselves as a forgotten army.

Victory over Japan Day presents an opportunity – demanding more than awareness and needs deeper understanding.

It's tempting to identify with the sense of national pride and identity in Britain that celebrates the ‘end’ of the European war being declared on VE Day, May 8th.

But less captured in school history textbooks or taught in the curriculum is the fact that the Second World War raged on until August 1945, with many men, women and children being killed, owing to fighting in the Far East.

Most of us know the stories of Dunkirk and D-Day, and many a book and blockbuster film have explored the horror and poignancy of those battles.

In the United Kingdom, they are etched into the national psyche. But ask the average Briton about the Burma campaign, and you’ll likely be met with a less immediate recognition.

We commemorate more than 580,000 Commonwealth personnel who lost their lives in the Second World War – more than 15,100 of these fell between VE Day and VJ Day.

So why – historically – haven’t we been more vocal about the campaigns in the Far East?

The war in Europe was easier to frame as a fight for civilisation. It was closer to home, easier to film, and politically convenient. However, campaigns in the Far East were fought in harsh jungle terrain against a relentless enemy, which were devastating, distant, and multi-national.

Commonwealth forces serving against the Japanese were recruited from more than 30 countries, including (but not limited to) what are today: Australia, Bangladesh, Britian, Canada, Fiji, The Gambia, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Kiribati, Malawi, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Tonga, Tuvalu, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

This is a more complicated narrative than what was celebrated by those looking at Britain’s campaign in Europe, although it had a greater relevance in America, following their response to the 1941 Pearl Harbour attack.

Founded by Royal Charter in 1917, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) mission has been to commemorate all those who died in the First and Second World Wars, and to remind everyone of the human cost of war.

Britain needs to ensure that this precious history, of those who fought for our freedoms – is not forgotten. Without urgent action, their stories will vanish – and with them, a vital chapter of our history.

Commemoration must go beyond ceremonial flypasts and two minutes’ silence. It must live in our education system, our museums and our media.

Here’s the question our leaders, educators, and broadcasters can ask: The CWGC will continue to honour memories through its iconic sites and share their stories, For Evermore.

How best can the country and all of us ensure that the stories of those who fought on after VE Day are never forgotten and build a more inclusive remembrance?

Lizzy Shipton is the author of Female Tommies: The Frontline Women of the First World War Military Historian, and Public Affairs Officer for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission

