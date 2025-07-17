Britain’s in crisis – and Labour’s big idea is votes for children, writes James Hanson

17 July 2025, 14:24 | Updated: 17 July 2025, 14:29

Sixteen year olds will be given the right to vote in all UK elections.
Sixteen year olds will be given the right to vote in all UK elections. Picture: LBC
James Hanson

By James Hanson

Our economy is on the rocks, growth is non-existent, legal and illegal immigration remains out of control, public services are creaking, and a looming debt crisis is on the horizon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But fear not - today Labour has announced its big idea for turning around Britain’s fortunes: votes for children.

Around 1.5 million 16 and 17-year-olds will be able to vote at the next general election, under government plans to lower the voting age. The Democracy Minister Rushanara Ali has pretentiously described the change as “seismic” - as if this is somehow comparable with the extension of the franchise to women or the working class.

Let’s be clear: Labour is not striking a blow for electoral equality. They are engaging in student gesture politics. Votes for 16 year-olds is the kind of policy that wins a cheap round of applause on campuses, but for which there is little public demand and even less intellectual reasoning.

Firstly, the left has never been able to make up its mind about when adulthood truly begins. In 2003, the Licensing Act made it illegal to sell alcohol to under-18s at licensed premises. In 2005, the Gambling Act set the minimum age for gambling at 18. You’re not even allowed to play the National Lottery until your 18th birthday.

In 2008, the school leaving age was effectively raised to 18. The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which the UK is a signatory, says no person under the age of 18 should participate in hostilities. And in 2022, the age at which someone can marry was increased from 16 to 18.

So if 16 is too young to fight, marry, drink, gamble or leave school - why is it somehow old enough to vote? The most nauseating response is that teenagers are increasingly affected by government decisions - whether about education, climate change or online regulation. But as Tom Harwood brilliantly demonstrated with his satirical “Votes at 12” campaign - the same argument can be made about children of almost any age.

If you accept the need for the line to be drawn somewhere, surely it makes most sense to draw it at the point of adulthood? There is a reasonable case that adulthood begins at 16, but if Labour truly believes that, then it should first begin by undoing the aforementioned legislation of recent decades.

It is also ironic that many on the left have recently decried Reform’s appointment of teenage councillors to run local services, and yet are simultaneously advocating votes at 16. Will the government’s new Elections Bill now also allow 16 and 17 year-olds to run for office? And if so, will the left keep schtum when the councillor in charge of children’s services is themselves a child?

I have long suspected that Labour’s real reason for wanting votes at 16 is to further its own electoral interests. This is wrong on a number of levels. Firstly, no constitutional change should ever happen for party political reasons. But secondly, it is deeply naive to assume that 16 and 17 year-olds are more likely to be attracted to Keir Starmer’s technocratic government than to the radicalism of Reform or a new left-wing party led by Jeremy Corbyn.

There is a reason Nigel Farage is by some distance the most followed British politician on TikTok. As unlikely as it may seem, the tweed-clad former City boy connects with younger voters in a way the Labour leadership simply doesn’t. If Morgan McSweeney and the bright sparks in Downing Street think this will help Starmer’s prospects at the next election, they should be careful what they wish for.

________________

James Hanson is a Presenter for LBC and its sister station LBC News. You can listen to James on Sundays 4-7am on LBC and on Monday to Thursday from 7-10pm on the new LBC App.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Fears have been raised over a 'mass casualty event' at Carnival due to the size of crowds.

No one wants to cancel Notting Hill Carnival – but a blank cheque delays the inevitable

5 hours ago

Since 2020, the number of workless households has more than doubled.

Britain’s benefits system is not fit for the post-Covid world, writes Sir Iain Duncan Smith

7 hours ago

Axel Rudakubana

Not everyone who’s dangerous has clear political or religious beliefs, writes Andrew Marr

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

A 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in East Ayrshire.

Boy, 14, dies after being hit by car at bridge over Cessnock Water in East Ayrshire

A group of police officers and civilians stand outside a building

Met launches new neighbourhood 'police hubs' to tackle community issues

Three colorful frozen drink containers filled with slushy ice in green, pink, and blue, ready for dispensing on a hot day.

Parents warned against giving children 'slushies' due to risk of shock and loss of consciousness
Connie Francis was known for songs including Pretty Little Baby and Stupid Cupid.

Connie Francis, 'Stupid Cupid' hitmaker, dies aged 87

A fund has been launched in memory of the two men who were found dead in the holiday pool

Tributes paid to two Brit holidaymakers who died after jumping into pool shortly after arriving for holiday in Portugal
Schools are set to break up in England and Wales at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, with July 21 and 22 being the most common dates

When do schools break up for summer?

Errol Campbell was wrongfully convicted of attempted to rob corrupt cop Derek Ridgewell, pictured.

Final member of Stockwell Six wrongfully convicted of attempting to rob corrupt cop has name cleared
Fiona Phillips and Martin Frizell attend the funeral service of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill, north west London.

Fiona Phillips’ husband Martin Frizell says she feels ‘pushed aside’ and criticises ‘ageism’ shown towards Alzheimer’s sufferers
Henry Riley needs a lie down after speaking to caller Jonathan

Henry Riley needs a lie down after speaking to caller Jonathan

A new photograph of the Queen has been released to celebrate her 78th birthday, as Camilla is made vice admiral of the navy.

New photo of Camilla released as Queen becomes vice admiral to Navy on 78th birthday