Britain’s pension problem is growing – this is our best chance to fix it

21 July 2025, 10:02

Britain’s pension problem is growing – this is our best chance to fix it
Britain’s pension problem is growing – this is our best chance to fix it. Picture: Alamy
Mike Ambery

By Mike Ambery

The announcement of a new Pensions Commission today represents what could turn out to be on the of the most significant developments for people’s long-term savings in at least a decade.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There is a growing recognition that the majority of people are not on track for a healthy level of income in retirement. In 2012, the government introduced auto-enrolment, a process whereby private sector employees automatically start saving into a pension above a certain income level. This policy has been a huge success in terms of increasing the number of people saving and has gone some way to offsetting the decline of so-called final salary pensions in the private sector.

These arrangements are lulling many people into a false sense of security, as contributions are equivalent to 8% of salary. At this level of saving, our analysis shows that just one in seven people are on track for a good standard of living in retirement and we are building up problems that will start to be felt acutely in the 2040s without action.

There are undeniable challenges when it comes to people’s ability to save more and many households and businesses face financial pressures. A degree of long-term thinking will be required and the Commission may look to Australia for inspiration as their pension contributions have been rising gradually to 12% of earnings over many years.

The Commission will also look at issues like the gender pension gap. The value of workplace pension contributions diverges for men and women between the ages of 25 and 34, and the gap widens with age. This is typically a consequence of life events like motherhood, divorce and caring responsibilities, which can all disproportionately affect a woman’s earnings at different stages of their working life. The self-employed are another group of people identified by the Commission as a focus. Savings levels among this group have been declining for some time, and there is an unresolved question over the mechanism and incentives that need to be used to reverse this situation.

There is no silver bullet. The Commission will need to work hard to find practical policy solutions that can secure broad societal buy-in. There are, however, reasons for optimism, as auto-enrolment emerged from a similar Pension Commission in the early 2000s. We hope this edition can make an equally fundamental change, setting people up for a retirement they can look forward to.

________________

Mike Ambery is the Retirement Savings Director at Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Currently, Pre-nuptial Agreements are not ultimately legally binding in England and Wales.

Planning a wedding? Don't forget the pre-nup

1 hour ago

I know it’s weird, but I don’t like holidays

I know it’s weird, but I don’t like holidays

1 day ago

Families now face a bill of £1,076 per child for childcare over the six-week summer break.

I don't blame parents for booking a term-time holiday, writes Tom Swarbrick

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall giving a speech at the Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre in London, introducing the next phase of the Pensions Review. Picture date: Monday July 21, 2025.

Government announces early review of state pension age in bid to boost retirement income

Den Haag: French President Emmanuel Macron (l-r), German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of Great Britain, meet in The Hague

What has Starmer signed with France and Germany?

Peter Hedger and Katerina Dimitrova lost their jobs with the supermarket, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, after going on an unauthorised trip abroad.

Sacked over a tan: Waitrose couple lose race discrimination case after secret holiday

Coldplay breaks silence following 'kiss cam' moment which triggered Astronomer CEOs resignation

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin breaks silence after Astronomer CEO's resignation as he warns of 'kiss cam' moments
Rachel Booth

Search for missing mother-of-three Rachel Booth enters its third day

Farrell, 33, was a late call-up to the squad after Elliot Daly was forced to return home with a forearm injury sustained during the second tour match in Australia against the Queensland Reds

Owen Farrell to captain Lions in Melbourne clash against First Nations & Pasifika XV

London Waterloo Station concourse, crowded with early morning commuters in rush hour under the departure boards

London Waterloo station hit by 'major signalling failure' as commuters warned 'do not travel'
Jess Carter after the UEFA Womens EURO 2025 Group D match between England and Wales

Lionesses step back from social media after Jess Carter reveals racist online abuse

Epping Riots, NF

Following the anti migrant protests in Epping Nick Ferrari and caller Andrew look for solutions
Caller Socrates' wager about Prince Harry

Caller Socrates' wager about Prince Harry