My startup is creating British jobs – but I couldn’t have done it without immigration

7 August 2025, 09:49

My startup is creating British jobs – but I couldn’t have done it without immigration.
My startup is creating British jobs – but I couldn’t have done it without immigration. Picture: Supplied
Shiladitya Ghosh

By Shiladitya Ghosh

The UK Government has promised to reduce net migration by making it harder for people to enter and work in the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In doing so, they’re risking one of our most promising opportunities: the climate transition.

The UK is suffering from a critical green skills gap. We’re currently missing some 200,000 engineers, climate scientists, technicians, energy industry workers, and other professionals if we’re to reach net zero by 2050, according to PwC. And that’s assuming we can reskill every oil and gas worker who isn’t expected to retire.

While the Government has helped make its renewables and climate technology sectors what they are today, this focus on limiting net migration over bringing vital skills into the country puts our financial future and climate goals at risk.

It isn’t purely a climate change issue. The green economy is vital to energy resilience, national security, and economic growth - with the UK’s climate technology industry already valued at over £42 billion. As fossil fuel demand declines, the impact of this sector on all three factors will only increase.

We have the scientific prowess, financial resources, and renewable energy potential to become a global leader, but only if we act proactively to fill these gaps now. In the short term, this means attracting green talent from abroad, as well as training and retraining domestic workers. It can’t be one or the other.

In fairness, the Government has promised some improvements - reviewing the ‘Innovator Founder’ visa route while expanding the ‘High Potential Individual’ category, and doubling the number of workers certain businesses can send to the UK. All excellent proposals, yet they’re not enough and problematic measures remain. Reducing the length of post-graduation work visas, for example, will only discourage skilled students from settling here when we need them more than ever.

We started Mission Zero Technologies five years ago to deliver affordable carbon dioxide removal at scale, helping society to eliminate massive amounts of the planet-warming gas and make carbon products from air instead of oil. We now have three commercial projects underway. Almost half of our team is from outside the UK, and we couldn’t have gotten this far without their diverse, global expertise. Our story here is far from unique. We’re one of thousands of startups that are proud to attract exceptional international talent - but we need more of it.

Time is of the essence. Experts are leaving America in droves following Trump’s election - with a recent poll in the journal Nature showing that 75% of US scientists are considering leaving the US. We should be doing all we can to convince them, as well as anyone else with relevant skills in science, engineering, construction, and energy, to live and work in the UK. We can’t do it alone.

________________

Shiladitya Ghosh is Chief Operations Officer and co-founder of Mission Zero Technologies - a London-based Direct Air Capture startup.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

A young girl looks at dresses as the wardrobe of Hollywood icon Grace Kelly goes on show as part of the Grace Kelly: Style Icon exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum, London.

England’s story is still here. Why are we so bad at selling it?

1 hour ago

Migrants try to board a smuggler's inflatable dinghy in an attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Gravelines, northern France, on July 29, 2025.

Politicians are lying about immigration - and stirring up racism

1 day ago

Increasing numbers of British Jews are asking themselves whether this is still the country they thought they knew.

I’ve seen what antisemitism looks like in modern Britain. It’s getting worse

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A mobile phone displays the nationwide public alert system test message on April 23, 2023 in Glastonbury, United Kingdom

Exact date millions of phones to sound emergency alarm in Government test

The wreckage of the RAF Chinook helicopter, which crashed on the Mull of Kintyre on June 2, 1994 killing all 29 on board, including 25 top Northern Ireland security experts.

Families demand justice as 25,000 back petition over 1994 Mull of Kintyre Chinook crash 'cover-up'

A security sign is displayed on a fence at Royal Mint Court, the proposed site of China's new UK embassy, on November 25, 2024 in the Tower Hamlets borough of London, England.

China ordered to explain secret basement under London ‘super-embassy’

Woodgate Aviation

Birmingham Airport runway re-opens hours after 'in-flight emergency' forces private aircraft to divert

A doctor found by a hospital review to have harmed dozens of bowel surgery patients has been struck off for falsifying medical records.

Doctor who harmed dozens of bowel surgery patients struck off over fake records

A construction worker on a building site

Construction activity in July falls at steepest rate since Covid

Latest News

See more Latest News

Beef tallow french fries

Eating chips three times a week linked to higher risk of type 2 diabetes, study finds

The Met police has vowed to tackle shop theft, after 12 individuals stole £60,000 worth of wine bottles, Ferrero Rochers and other expensive items from a large Tesco in Harringay.

Gang of 12 steals £60,000 of luxury goods from Tesco in just six weeks - as Met vows to crackdown on shoplifting
Alice Webb

Hundreds of women 'maimed' by botched cosmetic procedures since 2023, but no criminal charges
Doctors protesting outside Downing Street in 2024.

NHS faces mass exodus of doctors as one in five considers quitting the UK

The tribute featured an AI-generated video depicting the heavy metal icon laughing and taking selfies with other dead celebrities, including Freddie Mercury.

Rod Stewart under fire for bizarre AI-generated tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Son captained Tottenham to their first trophy in seventeen years.

'The hardest decision I've ever made': Son Heung-min leaves Spurs after ten years to join Los Angeles FC
Ministers have announced plans to cut down on "cowboy" cosmetic procedures by introducing new restrictions on who can access and provide treatments.

Ministers announce plans to tackle ‘cowboy’ cosmetic surgeries as people left ‘maimed’ by procedures
A general view of the Bank of England in the City of London. Many economists expect that the base rate will be cut following the next Bank of England meeting on 7 August.

Bank of England ready to cut interest rates as jobs market slows, experts say

Ben Kentish loses patience with caller Mo in private schools debate

Ben Kentish loses patience with caller Mo in private schools debate

Trump could meet Putin to discuss a Ukraine ceasefire as early as next week, the White House has said.

Trump to meet Putin 'as early as next week' to discuss Ukraine ceasefire, White House says