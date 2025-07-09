The new great British getaway: We're falling back in love with holidays at home

9 July 2025

Michele Fitzpatrick

There was a time when “going on holiday” meant getting as far away from the British Isles as possible. But not anymore.

While rising costs, the faff of flying, and those non-EU passport queues for Brits all play a part, the reasons behind this renewed love affair with domestic travel run deeper than convenience alone. There’s something more emotional going on.

More people are holidaying at home because they want to. It’s part of a bigger shift in how travel makes us feel.

Now, it’s the experience that matters most. A global McKinsey study found that travellers value authentic local culture and activities almost as much as price or accommodation quality.

In the UK, “trying local food and drink” tops the list of things people want to do on their domestic breaks this summer and autumn, according to VisitBritain’s latest survey.

This isn’t just about food, of course — though we Brits love a good pub lunch. It’s about a desire for something more meaningful, especially among the younger travellers.

That same McKinsey report found 52 percent of Gen Z are willing to spend more on experiences, even if it means cutting back on flights or shopping. A holiday becomes more than just a break; it’s a reflection of who they are.

And that’s where British breaks shine. From B&Bs in the Lake District to treehouses in the Welsh valleys, independent stays offer personality and a real sense of place.

We work with thousands of UK hospitality businesses, and we’re seeing this demand first-hand: guests want something that feels authentic.

They want to meet the owner. Hear the story behind the old farmhouse. Be recommended a hidden walking trail. Accommodations like Old Hall in Norfolk, with afternoon tea in a grand dining room, some say, are “better than The Ritz”. Or Seaflowers in Devon, where a classically trained chef serves meals celebrating the region.

And travellers are no longer booking a place and then figuring the rest out. Many want to tailor their trip from the start, from food tours to spa treatments. Independent properties know their local patch better than anyone and are nimble enough to surprise guests with extras.

Technology has helped too. Previously, it was hard for small B&Bs to compete with big hotels. Now, even the tiniest places can offer digital-first booking systems, mobile check-in, and 24/7 guest messaging by an AI concierge, giving guests a more premium feel.

Social media is another driver. A TikTok from a travel creator can fill up calendars for places with unique offerings. Like Old Downton Lodge in Shropshire, where guests dine on seasonal menus in a candlelit 11th-century hall.

Or Buscot Manor in Oxfordshire, where your paddleboard session ends with a gourmet BBQ by a private chef. And as more people use AI for trip planning, hidden gems become more visible.

So yes, booking British might mean no long-haul flights and airport hassles. But really, it’s about finding character and pride in what’s on our doorstep.

Michele Fitzpatrick, CEO of eviivo, a property management platform used by over 28,000 hospitality businesses in the UK and North America.

