The real broken Britain: Bad customer service and shoddy systems make Brits wonder if the government can do anything at all

31 March 2025, 16:00 | Updated: 31 March 2025, 16:03

The real broken Britain: Bad customer service and shoddy systems make Brits wonder if the goverment can do anything at all.
The real broken Britain: Bad customer service and shoddy systems make Brits wonder if the government can do anything at all. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Ronkin

“We are experiencing high call volumes at the moment. Your call is important to us.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If there’s a soundtrack to broken Britain, this might be it.

Forget culture wars and economic growth for a moment. There’s another, quieter crisis unfolding - one that doesn’t make the front page, but is nonetheless chipping away at national confidence and trust in institutions. It’s a crisis not of failure, but of friction - slow, frustrating, and quietly corrosive.

Our latest report at The New Britain Project, finds that British adults are wasting 1.52 billion hours every year to bad customer service and broken systems, from GP appointment frustrations, to council website malfunctions to endless phone queues, much of it happening during the working day.

It’s the equivalent of the entire working population of Manchester on hold for over a year.

The scale is staggering. But it’s the everydayness that makes it so potent.

We’ve all been there. The online form that refuses to submit. The chatbot that cycles through useless options. The council payment portal that glitches halfway through. These aren’t national crises. But in aggregate, they’ve become a national drain, not just on time but on public goodwill.

Our polling shows 78% of Britons report regular service-related frustration. That’s not a disgruntled fringe, that’s everyone from pensioners to parents to professionals. And notably, it’s not the digitally excluded who are most fed up, it’s the digitally capable, stuck navigating outdated systems.

It’s also gendered. Women report higher levels of frustration, especially in areas like GP access, a reflection, most probably, of who ends up managing the invisible mental load that holds households together.

And politically, the frustration cuts in interesting ways. Supporters of Reform UK and the Greens report the highest levels of dissatisfaction, different ends of the spectrum, but united by a sense that the system doesn’t work and mainstream parties aren’t fixing it.

This isn’t about tech for tech’s sake. Nor is it an abstract conversation about "user experience." It’s about something more fundamental: whether people feel the state is on their side. Whether getting help feels possible or punishing. Whether voters believe government can still do anything well, or frankly can do anything at all.

At a time when trust in institutions is brittle and politics is increasingly shaped by disillusionment, these mundane moments, booking a GP, disputing a bill, renewing a licence, take on disproportionate weight. They're small tests of competence, repeated daily. And too often, the system fails.

So what can be done? Our report, “Computer Says No”, lays out five ways to fix the frustration: shared council platforms, fairer procurement, joined-up data, a universal NHS App, and one secure digital login for all local and national public services.

None of this is glamorous. But these are the kinds of fixes that, done well, could quietly transform people’s daily experience of the state.

In a country where trust is increasingly hard to earn and easy to lose, fixing the basics isn’t just common sense. It’s good politics.

________________

Anna McShane, Director of The New Britain Project. The New Britain Project is a new female led independent progressive think tank focused on bringing in more women and front line voices into policy making.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Equity, diversity and inclusion make London a better place to live and work.

Equity, diversity and inclusion make London a better place to live and work

54 mins ago

Police raided our Quaker meeting house. This crackdown on peaceful protest should worry everyone.

Police raided our Quaker meeting house. Crackdowns on peaceful protest should worry everyone

1 hour ago

Doubling taxes on second homes sends a clear message: Success will be penalised

Doubling taxes on second homes sends a clear message: Success will be penalised

4 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

Lidl has issued an urgent recall.

Urgent recall issued by supermarket chain over salmonella fears

A man has been charged with murder after police responded to an alleged fight between two drivers.

'Road rage fight at roundabout' leaves 'loving family man' dead, as driver charged with murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Club house covered in red paint as members of group Palestine action caused damage to the Trump owned site of Trump Turnberry Golf Club in Scotland.

Man, 33, appears in court accused of maliciously damaging Donald Trump's Turnberry golf course
Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers have been discovered in a mass grave

Fifteen Palestinian paramedics and rescue workers killed 'one by one' by Israeli forces - as mass grave discovered
Sir Keir Starmer visit to US

UK expecting to be hit by Donald Trump’s tariffs this week – No 10

The Met have recovered goods worth over a million pounds

Police recover more than £1 million worth of stolen gold jewellery - as force appeal to burglary victims for help
Adolescence is to be shown in secondary schools in the UK

Netflix's powerful incel drama Adolescence to be shown in schools

Jesy Nelson has given an update on her twins

Jesy Nelson shares health update from hospital following emergency surgery to save unborn twins
Alexander Sloley, from Islington, north London, was 16 when he was reported missing in August 2008

Police offer £10,000 for help solving case of teenager who went missing 17 years ago

A toddler was suspended from nursery for being 'transphobic'

Toddler 'kicked out of nursery for being transphobic'

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live'
King Charles III is returning to work following a short stay in hospital due to side effects from his cancer treatment.

King Charles health update after hospital stay due to cancer treatment side-effects