Work isn’t a beach - shorts are for the weekend, not the workplace

Work isn’t a beach - shorts are for the weekend, not the workplace. Picture: Alamy

By Johnny Jenkins

Spring may have finally sprung, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to start wearing shorts to the office.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The workplace is not a holiday resort. So why do some people insist on dressing like it is?

Standards matter. Professionalism matters. And that’s why your outfit should be a conscious decision every morning, not an afterthought.

First impressions count - but so do second, third, and fourth. Dressing smartly isn’t just about looking good; it’s about showing respect for your colleagues, your clients, and your work.

Relaxed dress codes have their place - I’ve been known to visit the newsroom in a t-shirt. But shorts? Never. That would be disrespectful.

Flip-flops, beachwear and shorts have no place in a professional environment.

If professionals in hot countries can manage proper office attire, so can we. In the sweltering heat of the Middle East, business people still turn up to work properly dressed.

Lightweight suits, breathable fabrics, and smart dresses exist for a reason. There’s simply no excuse for dressing like you’re heading to a family barbecue.

And let’s not forget air conditioning. If your office is too warm in summer, the problem isn’t your wardrobe - it’s your manager’s responsibility to fix the temperature.

I worry about the slippery slope of casual dressing - shorts today, flip-flops tomorrow. Will it be bikinis next?

Just this week, I spotted a man wearing socks and sandals in his workplace. It made me feel slightly ill. Hopefully, I don’t need to explain why that’s completely unacceptable.

When standards slip, so does workplace discipline. You wouldn’t greet a client with an unprofessional attitude - so why dress like you’re heading to the beach?

Employers should enforce reasonable dress expectations year-round. I’m not saying we all need to be suited and booted, but full-length trousers should be a given.

Smart-casual shouldn’t mean a free-for-all.

The bottom line is this: dress codes exist for a reason. Upholding them isn’t just about appearances - it’s about maintaining respect in the workplace.

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk