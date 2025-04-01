Work isn’t a beach - shorts are for the weekend, not the workplace

1 April 2025, 12:13

Work isn’t a beach - shorts are for the weekend, not the workplace.
Work isn’t a beach - shorts are for the weekend, not the workplace. Picture: Alamy
Johnny Jenkins

By Johnny Jenkins

Spring may have finally sprung, but that doesn’t mean it’s time to start wearing shorts to the office.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The workplace is not a holiday resort. So why do some people insist on dressing like it is?

Standards matter. Professionalism matters. And that’s why your outfit should be a conscious decision every morning, not an afterthought.

First impressions count - but so do second, third, and fourth. Dressing smartly isn’t just about looking good; it’s about showing respect for your colleagues, your clients, and your work.

Relaxed dress codes have their place - I’ve been known to visit the newsroom in a t-shirt. But shorts? Never. That would be disrespectful.

Flip-flops, beachwear and shorts have no place in a professional environment.

If professionals in hot countries can manage proper office attire, so can we. In the sweltering heat of the Middle East, business people still turn up to work properly dressed.

Lightweight suits, breathable fabrics, and smart dresses exist for a reason. There’s simply no excuse for dressing like you’re heading to a family barbecue.

And let’s not forget air conditioning. If your office is too warm in summer, the problem isn’t your wardrobe - it’s your manager’s responsibility to fix the temperature.

I worry about the slippery slope of casual dressing - shorts today, flip-flops tomorrow. Will it be bikinis next?

Just this week, I spotted a man wearing socks and sandals in his workplace. It made me feel slightly ill. Hopefully, I don’t need to explain why that’s completely unacceptable.

When standards slip, so does workplace discipline. You wouldn’t greet a client with an unprofessional attitude - so why dress like you’re heading to the beach?

Employers should enforce reasonable dress expectations year-round. I’m not saying we all need to be suited and booted, but full-length trousers should be a given.

Smart-casual shouldn’t mean a free-for-all.

The bottom line is this: dress codes exist for a reason. Upholding them isn’t just about appearances - it’s about maintaining respect in the workplace.

________________

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Why are we paying more for less while council bosses pocket millions?

Why are we paying more for less while council bosses pocket millions?

5 mins ago

How to survive Awful April as bills soar – council tax, energy, water, and broadband all rise

How to survive Awful April as bills soar – council tax, energy, water, and broadband all rise

35 mins ago

Careful cutting the fat cats: Local governments' problems go much deeper than eye-watering salaries

Careful cutting the fat cats: Local governments' problems go much deeper than eye-watering salaries

1 hour ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

Lidl has issued an urgent recall.

Urgent recall issued by supermarket chain over salmonella fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Person handling house bills and receipt with calculator

Why are bills going up so much? Reasons behind council tax and energy bill price surge

The car crashed into a bus opposite Feltham Young Offenders institution

Mercedes driver and two passengers killed after car hits bus in fireball crash in west London
Energy price cap increase

Households urged to seek fixed energy deals as latest price cap hike takes effect

Paul Mescal, from left, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson, cast members of the upcoming films about The Beatles

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan to star in new collection of Beatles biopics

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy who were found dead at home in February

Gene Hackman and wife's autopsy records can be released but judge blocks some documents after family plea
Street sign giving directions to Parliament Street and Whitehall in London.

Only third of civil servants can fit in government offices amid ballooning Whitehall staff and 'work from home culture'
A fight broke out following the comedy show

Fight breaks out at comedy gig after audience members 'get angry with persistent heckler'

An eruption has started just north of the protective barrier near Grindavík

Tourists and residents evacuated near popular hotspot in Iceland following volcanic eruption
A fresh 'two-tier justice' row has erupted

Fresh 'two-tier justice' row erupts as police chiefs criticised for saying ethnic minorities can be treated differently
Bills are set to rise this April

'Awful April' price hikes: Full list of bills going up as fuming Brits brand increases 'horrendous' and 'unfair'