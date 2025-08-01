Car finance commissions get a reality check, writes Daniel Barnett

You’re at a car showroom, eyeing up that reliable Ford Focus. The salesman offers finance at what seems like a fair rate.

You shake hands, sign the paperwork, and drive off, only to discover later that the dealer took a substantial commission from the lender. This week, the Supreme Court handed down a landmark ruling that draws sensible lines around when such arrangements cross into unfair territory.

The judgment in Hopcraft v Close Brothers and related cases strikes a fair, balanced deal for both borrowers and lenders. It rejects the sweeping ‘secret commission’ claims that threatened to upend everyday car finance, while still protecting consumers from genuinely egregious conduct.

The Decision Explained

The Supreme firmly rejected claims that car dealers owe customers fiduciary duties (meaning they must put customers' interests above their own profit) when arranging finance. The judges recognised what most of us already knew: car dealers are commercial operators, not altruistic advisers.

However, one customer (Mr Johnson) succeeded under the Consumer Credit Act's ‘unfair relationship’ provisions. His hidden commission was extraordinarily high: 25% of the loan amount and 55% of all interest and fees. Combined with misleading documentation suggesting the dealer shopped around for the best deal (when it fact it had a relationship with the lender offering it a right of first refusal), this crossed the unfairness threshold.

Why This Outcome Makes Sense

The Supreme Court has achieved something rare in commercial law: a judgment that protects both sides from abuse. Dealers can continue earning legitimate commissions without facing spurious ‘secret profit’ or ‘bribery’ claims over every transaction. Meanwhile, borrowers retain meaningful protection against genuinely exploitative arrangements.

Think of it like estate agent fees. If you’re a house buyer, you know (or should realise) that the agent will be receiving a commission from the seller, even if you don’t know the exact amount. That doesn't make them ‘bribed’ fiduciaries. It makes them intermediaries with obvious commercial interests. The law sensibly distinguishes between transparent(ish) intermediates (which is legal), and deceptive conduct that materially misleads consumers.

The Consumer Credit Act remain a powerful weapon against unfairness. But the bar is appropriately high, requiring either exceptionally large undisclosed commissions or actively misleading representations. This prevents opportunistic claims while preserving genuine consumer protection.

Ripple Effects Across Other Sectors

This judgment reverberates far beyond car showrooms. Mortgage brokers, insurance intermediaries, and financial advisers have been nervously watching these cases, fearing cascading litigation over their own commission structures.

The Court's clear rejection of blanket fiduciary duties provides certainty. Commercial intermediaries can continue operating on familiar terms, provided they avoid the egregious conduct that trapped Mr Johnson's lender. However, firms should audit their documentation to ensure they're not creating false impressions about their independence or selection processes.

Who Benefits From This Clarity

Transparent brokers and compliant lenders emerge as clear winners. They can continue legitimate business practices without fearing retrospective challenges based on novel legal theories. Consumers also benefit from preserving access to competitive finance markets that might otherwise have been disrupted by unlimited liability fears.

Genuinely misled borrowers retain strong protection under the Consumer Credit Act's flexible unfairness test, which considers all circumstances rather than applying rigid categorical rules.

The Critics Are Wrong

Some consumer groups will argue that the Supreme Court has set the bar too high for borrowers seeking redress. They'll claim that any undisclosed commission should trigger automatic liability.

This misses the point. The judgment carefully preserves remedies for genuine misconduct while preventing windfall claims that would ultimately increase borrowing costs for everyone. Really shocking cases, like Mr Johnson's, remain fully actionable.

Time for Regulatory Action

The Supreme Court has done its job by clarifying the legal landscape. Now regulators must finish theirs by implementing clear, industry-wide disclosure standards that prevent the kind of misleading documentation that trapped Mr Johnson.

