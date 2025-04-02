Childminders ignored in Labour’s nursery expansion – a looming childcare crisis

Childminders ignored in Labour’s nursery expansion – a looming childcare crisis. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Marcia Steele

Keir Starmer and Bridget Phillipson have promised thousands of new nursery places from September 2025 as part of the first wave of 300 school-based nurseries.

However, this falls drastically short of the 70,000 new childcare spaces Phillipson pledged by September. Nurseries themselves have warned that due to government underfunding, they will lack the staffing and resources to meet childcare demand.

Instead of pouring billions into struggling schools, the government must invest in childminding - an existing, high-quality workforce that could provide childcare solutions far more efficiently.

Phillipson’s plan ignores childminders, even though 97% of childminder settings were rated Good or Outstanding - the highest percentage of any early years provision type inspected by Ofsted.

Childminders are registered, early years educators who follow the same curriculum as nurseries but in a home-based, environment.

Many parents prefer this setting, which offers individualised, nurturing care for under-5s. It’s often the first choice for children with SEND.

Childminders also provide the flexibility modern families need - covering evenings, weekends, and even overnight care.

Many school-based nurseries will only operate during term time, leaving working parents without childcare during school holidays, whilst most childminders offer year-round, flexible childcare.

Childminders are being forced out of the profession due to a deeply unfair funding system.

The government provides approximately £15 per hour per childminder to provide funded places for 3 and 4 year-olds - half the rate paid for under-2s.

From this, childminders must cover all expenses, including toys, learning materials, trips, and household bills. Meanwhile, school-based nurseries receive between £40 and £72 per staff member per hour for the same care.

The impact is clear - childminder numbers have halved over the past decade, from 56,200 in 2013 to just 27,900 in 2023. The profession is heading for extinction, leaving parents with even fewer options for quality, flexible childcare.

By properly funding childminding and returning to 2013 childminder levels, the government could create 70,000 places within three months—no new buildings required, no staff shortages, just immediate, high-quality childcare for families who need it now.

This is about choice. If the government fails to act, we’re heading towards a childcare crisis in September 2025, with thousands of parents unable to find spaces for their children.

As Kirsty Allsopp aptly stated, “If, God forbid, I was PM for the day, very high on my top ten priorities list would be promoting & supporting childminders.”

Marcia Steele is General Secretary of the National Union of Childminders

