Childminders ignored in Labour’s nursery expansion – a looming childcare crisis

2 April 2025, 15:31

Childminders ignored in Labour’s nursery expansion – a looming childcare crisis
Childminders ignored in Labour’s nursery expansion – a looming childcare crisis. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Marcia Steele

Keir Starmer and Bridget Phillipson have promised thousands of new nursery places from September 2025 as part of the first wave of 300 school-based nurseries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

However, this falls drastically short of the 70,000 new childcare spaces Phillipson pledged by September. Nurseries themselves have warned that due to government underfunding, they will lack the staffing and resources to meet childcare demand.

Instead of pouring billions into struggling schools, the government must invest in childminding - an existing, high-quality workforce that could provide childcare solutions far more efficiently.

Phillipson’s plan ignores childminders, even though 97% of childminder settings were rated Good or Outstanding - the highest percentage of any early years provision type inspected by Ofsted.

Childminders are registered, early years educators who follow the same curriculum as nurseries but in a home-based, environment.

Many parents prefer this setting, which offers individualised, nurturing care for under-5s. It’s often the first choice for children with SEND.

Childminders also provide the flexibility modern families need - covering evenings, weekends, and even overnight care.

Many school-based nurseries will only operate during term time, leaving working parents without childcare during school holidays, whilst most childminders offer year-round, flexible childcare.

Childminders are being forced out of the profession due to a deeply unfair funding system.

The government provides approximately £15 per hour per childminder to provide funded places for 3 and 4 year-olds - half the rate paid for under-2s.

From this, childminders must cover all expenses, including toys, learning materials, trips, and household bills. Meanwhile, school-based nurseries receive between £40 and £72 per staff member per hour for the same care.

The impact is clear - childminder numbers have halved over the past decade, from 56,200 in 2013 to just 27,900 in 2023. The profession is heading for extinction, leaving parents with even fewer options for quality, flexible childcare.

By properly funding childminding and returning to 2013 childminder levels, the government could create 70,000 places within three months—no new buildings required, no staff shortages, just immediate, high-quality childcare for families who need it now.

This is about choice. If the government fails to act, we’re heading towards a childcare crisis in September 2025, with thousands of parents unable to find spaces for their children.

As Kirsty Allsopp aptly stated, “If, God forbid, I was PM for the day, very high on my top ten priorities list would be promoting & supporting childminders.”

________________

Marcia Steele is General Secretary of the National Union of Childminders

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Scotch whisky caught in the crossfire again: why new US tariffs could cost Scotland dearly

Scotch whisky caught in the crossfire again: why new US tariffs could cost Scotland dearly

26 mins ago

As a doctor, I know the NHS needs more than belief – it needs investment

As a doctor, I know the NHS needs more than belief – it needs investment

55 mins ago

Netflix hit Adolescence handed Kemi Badenoch an open goal where wounding Starmer is concerned - and she missed

Netflix hit Adolescence handed Kemi Badenoch an open goal when it comes to wounding Starmer - and she missed

20 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

Lidl has issued an urgent recall.

Urgent recall issued by supermarket chain over salmonella fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Nintendo Switch 2 will release on June 5, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2: Exciting reveal, but why is it more expensive here?

BRITAIN-FUNERAL-POLICE

Funeral director charged with 64 offences including fraud, theft and preventing 30 lawful burials
swallow-tail

Brits urged to 'stop mowing lawns' amid 'national butterfly crisis' with more than half of species in decline
Kaliyah Coa, 11, was reportedly down at the water when she was 'swept away'

Pictured: Missing 11-year-old 'swept away' while paddling in the River Thames

Hot cross buns could be scarce this Easter as farmers continue to protest against Rachel Reeves' 'tractor tax'.

Hot cross bun shortage looms as farmers escalate 'tractor tax' protests

Deborah Gosling, donor Julie Wild’s twin sister, greets Corinne Hutton in an emotional first meeting

Hand transplant recipient hugs donor's sister in emotional first meeting

One Newcastle Fan proved his devotion to his club by getting a QR code tattoo - linking to a video of their cup final goal.

Newcastle Fan has QR code tattooed on leg linking to video of cup final goal - but rival fans work to get clip taken down
Fran Jones collapsed on court during a match in Colombia

British tennis star Fran Jones collapses during her match and leaves court in wheelchair

Buildings that were destroyed during the Israeli ground and air operations in Gaza

Israel expands ground attack on Gaza to seize 'large areas' - despite pleas from hostage families
Meghan Markle's 'With Love Meghan' lifestyle series had mixed reviews

Revealed: Eye-watering prices of Meghan's lifestyle products including limited edition honey and flower sprinkles