From the courtroom, I see how young children are being pulled into knife crime

29 May 2025, 14:47

Stephen Akinsanya

By Stephen Akinsanya

Society has become desensitised to violence but education is still a powerful tool in stopping knife crime.

The recent figures released and highlighted on LBC today, whilst shocking, come as no surprise to me. As a defence barrister for 32 years, I have become acutely aware that the ages of the defendants I represent are becoming younger for knife possession. We now see children as young as nine carrying the most horrific weapons to school for protection. The ‘pot’ is simmering, and I have consistently described this as a public health crisis that, if not addressed, will only get worse. Sadly, my prediction was right. How have we got here?

The reality is that society has become desensitised to violence and social media plays a part in this, with endless footage of young people posing with, carrying and wielding large knives attracting ‘likes’ and comments on the platform. Exposing these young people to the reality of incarceration by prison visits, talking to offenders, both current and ex, may be another initiative worth pursuing. It is widely accepted and reflected in the available data that educating youth about knife crime leads to informed decisions and a decline in incidents.

These recent figures demonstrate that early intervention in primary and secondary schools with at-risk youth through tailored programmes created by those with grassroots knowledge and experience can significantly reduce knife crime. They will be best placed to implement educational programmes in schools to raise awareness about the consequences of knife crime and its impact on individuals and communities.

Many of these boys and young men lack any form of mentorship, have never been engaged in skill-building activities, and receive little to no support. It is widely accepted that there are a number of underlying factors that lead to anti-social and criminal behaviour involving the carrying and use of knives. Such programmes would address these issues head-on.

As my recent videos and short animations demonstrate, educational campaigns about knife crime and the consequences can deter young individuals from engaging in such activity.

These, and similar material, play a vital role and must be available and be part of schools and community centres’ curricula in delivering information about legal, physical, and psychological repercussions. It is widely accepted and reflected in the available data that educating youth about knife crime leads to informed decisions and a decline in incidents.

Unquestionably, we have seen a consistent reduction in funding for the vital area of youth services, which affects the provision of safe spaces, as well as the retention and recruitment of dedicated individuals to work with some of our most vulnerable youth. The cutting of these resources extends also to the areas of mental health support and addiction, which are very much at the heart of underlying issues driving knife crime. Recent data from the British Youth Council underscores the role of funding in reducing knife crime incidents among vulnerable youth through accessible support systems.

To combat knife crime effectively, engaging youth through targeted interventions is essential. Recent data highlights the efficacy of strategies such as early intervention, community policing, education, legislation, and youth-focused programmes including training for relevant jobs.

Stephen Akinsanya has been in private practice as a criminal barrister for 32 years and is a member of 15 New Bridge Street Chambers in London. As an experienced advocate he has appeared in many complex and serious criminal cases including fraud and murder.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

