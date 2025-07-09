Citizens want bold action on climate and nature – MPs must act now to change forever

By Helen Meech

Later today, thousands of people from every corner of the UK are coming to Westminster.

They are here to tell their MPs: this is a moment for leadership that protects what matters most – our health, our nature, our communities, our climate, and our future.

We know that the vast majority of citizens across the globe want stronger climate action – our research tells us that 75% are concerned about the impact of climate change on the UK, 65% on their families, and 69% on the impact on the most vulnerable and hardest hit communities globally. Most importantly, 81% are worried about the impact of climate change on future generations.

The numbers tell us one thing, but politicians aren’t acting with the determination we need. 65% of the public believe it is the Government and global institutions that should be taking the lead, but only 22% of us think the UK Government is currently doing enough.

In the face of growing concern about the UK’s preparedness for climate impacts, with many communities experiencing flooding and heatwaves already this year, it is vital that those that represent us step up.

The good news is that people are united on acting to protect our planet, and there is power and hope in collective community action. That’s why voices from every constituency - from farmers to faith leaders, doctors to youth activists - are already leading the way by coming down and asking for action.

Taking action for our future is not just popular – it’s essential. We need clear, bold leadership from our Government, and we’re asking MPs to commit to:

Deliver vital funding to communities hit hardest by climate change here and around the world Cut bills, back UK jobs, and secure a greener fairer future for all Restore nature to create a safer, healthier future

The Mass Climate Lobby asks politicians to step up, and to be united with their constituents by hope and determination to build something better.

63% of us believe our local MP needs to support action in our local communities, to protect people and nature from the effects of climate change. It is time for political courage and for MPs to stand with their constituents, to act for future generations, and to lead the transition to a greener, fairer, more resilient UK.

Helen Meech is Director at The Climate Coalition.

