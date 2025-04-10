'Our city deserves better': Birmingham can’t be held to ransom, writes Preet Kaur Gill MP

By Preet Kaur Gill

As the Member of Parliament for Birmingham Edgbaston, walking through the streets of my constituency and seeing the sheer scale of waste and rubbish is utterly heartbreaking.

This is not just about untidy roads or missed collections anymore — this has become a serious public health concern, and our residents deserve answers, accountability, and, most importantly, urgent action.

The situation we are facing began with what seemed like an unfortunate build-up of waste. But it has spiralled. What started as small piles of rubbish has become a disturbing sight: bags ripped open by foxes, rats, mouldy food rotting in the sun, infestations creeping ever closer to people’s homes. I’ve spoken to residents who are frightened, angry, and exhausted. Many can't even open their windows during warmer days because of the stench outside their doors. That is simply unacceptable.

This isn’t an abstract issue for me. These are the streets I represent, — neighbourhoods filled with families who work hard and pay their council tax. They expect, and are owed, a waste service that is reliable, efficient, and safe. And they are not getting that right now.

Let me be clear: I raised this matter weeks ago. I wrote to the City Council calling this what it is — a public health emergency in the making. I welcomed the declaration of a critical incident because it gave the council the tools to act faster and call on support from neighbouring authorities. Since then, we’ve seen some progress. Trucks have been deployed. Tonnes of rubbish are finally being cleared. But it’s not enough.

The core issue here is not just the current strike. It’s the fact that even before industrial action, I regularly received complaints about missed collections. Birmingham’s waste service needs reform — and reform cannot be avoided any longer.

What’s more frustrating is that this strike, while legally justified, is deeply damaging and increasingly out of step with the needs of our city. Most affected workers — around 80% — have accepted a deal that protects their pay, provides alternative roles, and includes opportunities for promotion and retraining. There is a fair deal on the table for the small number who are on strike. It’s time for Unite to see sense, accept the deal and stop holding residents to ransom.

We are a Labour council in a Labour city — and that means our first duty is to the people who live here. People who now find themselves visiting tips. People trying to get an appointment to drop off waste because of backlogs and bottlenecks. This cannot be the norm.

We must build a service that works for the modern needs of Birmingham, one that prioritises sustainability, reliability, and fairness — not just to workers, but to the communities we all serve. That means having the courage to restructure systems that are no longer fit for purpose. The post at the centre of this dispute simply doesn’t exist elsewhere in the industry. Maintaining it risks greater financial instability and legal liabilities that Birmingham can no longer afford.

So, my message is this: I urge Unite to do the right thing and accept the deal and call off this strike. Birmingham residents are growing tired of the mess — literally and figuratively. They want an end to the strikes. They want the streets cleaned. They want to feel safe and respected in their own neighbourhoods.

This isn't about politics. It's about public health. It's about public trust. And it's about delivering the basics — which is the very least our constituents deserve.

Preet Kaur Gill is the Member of Parliament for Birmingham (Edgbaston).

