The Commonwealth holds the key to breaking China’s mineral stranglehold

31 July 2025, 10:14

The Commonwealth holds the key to breaking China’s mineral stranglehold
The Commonwealth holds the key to breaking China’s mineral stranglehold. Picture: Getty
Thomas Nurcombe

By Thomas Nurcombe

The Government has been churning out strategies like they are going out of fashion: the Strategic Defence Review, National Security Strategy, the unpublished China Audit, and a Modern Industrial Strategy.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All promise to bolster national security and economic resilience. But there is one thread running through all that the Government is failing on: critical minerals.

Critical minerals are the lifeblood of modern economies. From fighter jets to EVs, renewables to medtech, everything relies on secure access to these vital resources. Yet the UK — like much of the West — is dangerously dependent on an adversary.

In what many are calling a ‘pre-war era,’ China’s President Xi is ready and willing to weaponise this dominance. His country has done it before. In 2010, Beijing put an export ban on rare earth elements to Japan following a territorial dispute. During the Biden administration, the Politburo placed export restrictions on the US for minerals with military applications. Most recently, Washington has once again faced restrictions on rare earths, which undermine America’s ability to build fighter jets, missiles, and unmanned systems. Washington is now grappling with the harsh reality of its reliance. It is 100% import-dependent on China for 12 critical minerals, and over 50% reliant for 29 more.

This isn’t just an American vulnerability; it’s a British one as well. The UK depends heavily on American military hardware. The RAF operates around 40 American-made F-35B Lightning II jets — each one needing over 400kg of rare earths, along with cobalt, lithium, and gallium. China dominates the processing for all of them.

Its dominance is the product of a decade-long strategy. Through its economic statecraft, the CCP has invested billions to seize control of minerals and lock in mineral flows. Between 2019 and 2024, China expanded its mine ownership by 21%, whilst Western ownership declined. A staggering 71% of African exports to China now come from mineral-rich countries in and around the Copper Belt, all heavily financed by Beijing.

Despite this, the West has a window of opportunity.

Many mineral-rich developing nations are waking up to the downsides of China’s so-called ‘win-win’ financing. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, China-led mining has worsened child labour and environmental degradation. Local laws are often neglected, communities and nations cannot capture any value from their resources, and chaos is left behind. Understandably, many are looking to diversify their partners.

British, American, and allied countries should be the obvious alternative, but we are making it far harder than it needs to be.

Private mining firms are struggling to raise capital for ventures in developing nations, deemed to be too risky by investors. Of the $17 billion of private equity capital for global mining, only 2.8% focuses on Africa. To change this, the UK, US, and allies must act together through an effective and collaborative development and diplomatic strategy.

First, development. With aid budgets shrinking, what remains must be laser-focused on strategic priorities. That means helping de-risk private investments by strengthening political, economic, and legal institutions. The World Bank found that a one-point improvement in institutional adequacy translates to a 23% in FDI projects. Private finance should be unleashed through development spending to enable the growth of in-country mineral processing to mitigate China’s stranglehold on resources and support sustainable development.

Second, diplomacy. The UK has a unique diplomatic lever: the Commonwealth. Many of its members are rich in minerals and Westminster should lead efforts to bring them into Western supply chain strategies. Indeed, all 21 African members of the Commonwealth are actively engaged in the mining sector. Providing Commonwealth nations with a status within the Minerals Security Partnership would be a step in the right direction, helping to overcome barriers to financing and providing an opportunity to align sustainable development and diplomacy with security.

In this pre-war era, economic security truly is national security. To protect both, the UK must work closely with our allies to loosen China’s firm grip on the mineral supply chain.

________________

Thomas Nurcombe is a Senior Researcher at the Coalition for Global Prosperity.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

The Manhattan shooting is a stark reminder of sport’s hidden concussion crisis.

The Manhattan shooting is a stark reminder of sport’s hidden concussion crisis

45 mins ago

Healthier products won’t solve Britain’s diet crisis alone.

Healthier products won’t solve Britain’s diet crisis alone

2 hours ago

We all know that being online offers teens countless opportunities, but we also know that safety is paramount to realising these opportunities, writes Ali Law.

Empowering families and ensuring online safety will enable teens to thrive on TikTok

18 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Adult sites have brought in age checks to stop children accessing them

Investigation launched into four firms that run 34 adult websites over online safety act age checks

Passengers at Heathrow during the delays yesterday

Holidaymakers face days of chaos and may not get compensation after air traffic control meltdown

Protesters descended on Waterlooville, Hampshire, over lans to house migrants in a new development.

Anti-migrant protesters descend on Hampshire town as fears of summer unrest continue to mount

Wes Streeting says striking doctors 'will lose a war with this government'.

Wes Streeting warns striking doctors 'will lose a war with this government'

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan speaks with police officers during a walkabout in the West End of London alongside Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley

Met Police to double use of live facial recognition in crackdown on 'wanted offenders' and 'registered sex offenders'

A child puts magnetic letters on a whiteboard

Fathers urged to apply for jobs at nurseries and pre-schools in Government drive

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus, flu or measles vaccine concept. Medic, doctor, nurse, health practitioner vaccinates teenage boy with vaccine in syringe. She is wearing

Parents urged to prioritise vaccine catch-ups as measles cases remain high

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London.

'I would have met Epstein if I was older', Nigel Farage tells LBC

Performers have told LBC rising costs of performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival are being exacerbated by the city council's short-term let licensing law.

Edinburgh Fringe Festival 'at risk' as council 'not enforcing' controversial law

Gilligan is now in a relationship with model Taia Tulher, and the pair are expecting their first child together soon

Top TV comedian secretly fathers love child – and another baby is on the way

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show.

VPNs make Online Safety Act useless, Farage tells grieving father whose son was blackmailed into taking his own life
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney (left) and Birmingham City co-owner Tom Brady

Tom Brady says Birmingham must keep spending as they aim to stay above Wrexham

Emma Raducanuafter point in first set against Peyton Stearns

Emma Raducanu eases into third round in Montreal

A man sits in a chair as he speaks to a female nurse

Trial assesses blood test that could detect 10 cancers in earliest stages

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match

Prince William’s homelessness initiative to deliver homes in third location

DIY influencer rings in to explain how he makes a living

DIY influencer rings in to explain how he makes a living