Travelling for work shouldn't be a postcode lottery - but our transport system makes it one

By Clive Wratten

If you don’t live in London, travelling for work can feel like a roll of the dice.

Patchy train connections, last-minute cancellations and soaring prices mean that thousands of workers are being cut off from career opportunities.

Business travel is about far more than executives in swanky suits. It’s about engineers, field workers, doctors and consultants getting around. In fact, according to the Business Travel Association’s (BTA) new report, tradespeople are among the most frequent professionals travelling for work, with 30% travelling multiple times a week. All of these workers rely on a transport network that simply isn’t fit for purpose.

Our research shows that 62% of work-related travel in the UK is domestic and the majority of people are still travelling by car because trains are frequently unreliable and offer poor connections outside of the capital. While 73% say train travel is better for the environment and 69% say it boosts productivity, the network isn’t keeping pace with the realities of today’s modern and mobile workforce.

For professionals with accessibility needs, the barriers are even more severe. An overwhelming 87% of disabled respondents in our research said they face barriers when travelling for work-related trips. From inconsistent step-free access to limited assistance and confusing ticketing, the system isn’t designed with inclusion in mind, and it needs to be. And for those in rural areas or in lower-paid, shift-based roles, trains often run too infrequently or are priced out of reach entirely.

We talk a lot about ‘levelling up’, but people can’t access opportunity if they can’t physically get to it. A lack of reliable, affordable transport limits people’s ability to attend interviews, build relationships, or access essential training. It entrenches regional inequalities and places the burden of mobility on the individual - and evidently their cars too.

Change is no longer an option – it is a necessity. This is a collective opportunity for us to enact it by:

Upgrading infrastructure: The government must lead this change, expanding routes and making stations more accessible

Boosting regional connectivity: The government can work with devolved leaders and mayors to create better rail connections between regions

Improving reliability and affordability: Rail operators need to address these issues to make the system more convenient and efficient

As the government moves ahead with plans for Great British Railways, it must consider the needs of the working public - not just leisure or day-to-day commuters. That means more frequent regional services, capped prices and integrated, door-to-door transport solutions. This isn’t just a transport issue - it’s a workforce issue, an inclusion issue, and an economic issue. Because when people can’t travel for work, everyone loses out.

Clive Wratten is the Chief Executive of the British Travel Association.

