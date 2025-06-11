Only Conservatives are truly on the side of business, writes Andrew Griffith MP

The Conservative Party is the home of private enterprise - unashamedly pro-business, unafraid to back wealth creators and hardworking people who want to get on, writes Andrew Griffith. Picture: LBC/Alamay

By Andrew Griffith

The Conservatives are the only party of business.

After 14 years in government, people – sometimes even in our own Party - may have forgotten that. But like a business in turnaround, today we are back.

And the proof is in the pudding. Under Kemi, businesses and individuals, large and small, are coming back to support us, voting with their wallets as well as their feet. Reports of donations for the last quarter alone show that we raised over £3 million. That’s not just a number, it’s the accumulation of many individual and voluntary votes of confidence in what we are aiming to achieve.

Unlike Labour, who are majority funded by the Unions, business leaders are backing Kemi Badenoch’s mission of renewal to rewire Britain for the 2030s – delivering a smaller state, lower tax economy that is fair for working people. A government that does fewer things but better is what people want, and what we will deliver if given the chance.

After just nine months of socialism, it’s what British businesses are crying out for. Today shows we are generating momentum towards that vision, and businesses are voting with their feet.

David Ross, the entrepreneur co-founder of Carphone Warehouse, is back in the fold. Successful video game tycoon and former Labour supporter Jez San donated £1m this quarter. They, among others, are backing Kemi’s aim to make the UK a more attractive place to build and scale innovative businesses.

The Conservative Party is the home of private enterprise - unashamedly pro-business, unafraid to back wealth creators and hardworking people who want to get on. With our willingness to make tough choices to keep taxes low, we are the only ones on their side.

Whilst every other party scrabbles around to spend more and more taxpayers’ money, rewarding those on benefits, we want to reward those who take risks. This is more than just a fundraising milestone. It is a statement of intent that we are for the workers, not the shirkers. Unlike Labour, which still doesn’t seem to know why they are in charge or what it stands for, we know our values and principles.

We are the Party of sound money, economic responsibility and are in the corner of those who want to get on and get up. The exodus of over 10,000 millionaires last year – taking with them the taxes used to pay for our public services – thanks to Rachel Reeves’ punitive tax regime is an enormous issue for the country. They are the ones who generate jobs and growth, but Labour and others just want to punish them.

By contrast, the donation report shows that once again, Labour is in the pocket of the unions. He who pays the piper picks the tune. And so explains the Billion-pound bungs for the union barons who bankroll Labour and the reams of red tape that will allow unions to hold businesses to ransom. These are just the beginning.

The stranglehold unions have over the country is only going to get worse. Rats the size of cats roam the streets of Birmingham because of Unite the Union. So, they have stuffed Starmer's mouth full of cash - £400,000 to be precise. It calls into question whose side they are really on? Hardworking local people or their union paymasters?

The façade of Labour pretending to be on the side of businesses is now over. A summer of discontent beckons. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

We know that those who start businesses are taking a risk. Under Kemi, we are crafting a vision where people aren’t afraid to fail and are rewarded for those risks when they pay off.

Where others are increasingly divided, our Party is increasingly united. Donors, MPs, councillors and members are coming together with a new sense of seriousness to rebuild the Conservative Party to get back into government and deliver a better future for the British people.

Only businesses create jobs and growth in the country. Kemi is building a coalition with the resources to fight for and deliver this vision for the country.