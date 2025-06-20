Another day, another massive cyber crime. Get those passwords changed!

20 June 2025, 14:20 | Updated: 20 June 2025, 14:24

Another major data breach has taken place
Another major data breach has taken place. Picture: Alamy/LBC
Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

By Will Guyatt, technology correspondent

Another day, another massive cyber crime. But how did we get here?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you’re a user of Apple, Facebook or Google services - in other words, pretty much anyone that uses the Internet, experts have warned you should change your password immediately.

New research from CyberNews suggests an eye watering 16bn online records have found their way onto the darkweb - and it’s a new and recent set of information.

It’s said the data also includes Instagram, Microsoft, Netflix, Paypal, Roblox, Discord, Telegram and the coding platform, GitHub have all been affected.

Read more: Apple, Facebook and Google users urged to change passwords following colossal data breach

We’re not sure how hackers got hold of this data yet - and that’s the problem. As I write, all signs point to criminals using so-called “infostealer” malware - this is malicious software that’s specifically made to breach large computer systems and databases to steal information from large computer systems - hoovering up login information, financial data, and other identifiable data that could be useful for hackers.

There’s also a few signs that some of this data may have originally been collected by ethical hackers - those whose job it is to spot flaws in systems, and get permission from owners to hack them so they can improve security. This likely means good hackers got hacked by bad hackers? Confused? You should be.

Whatever the reality - this is the equivalent of a country suddenly finding a whole 20 years of crude oil under the surface. If data was oil - this would be prime Saudi crude, not what you find in the North Sea - fresh, rich and current. The concern is this data will end up more widely in the hands of hackers who want might want to max out your credit card - or flog your Netflix login for a £1 or less online.

Also - alongside our passwords and email addresses, the data dump included a load of methods for hackers to potentially access protected services - making it a concern for businesses who haven’t properly locked down their services with multi-factor authentication - that’s where you use a text message, or a special app as well as your password.

Perhaps the most concerning thing about this breach is that none of these companies named, or have data contained in the leak have publicly stated they have been part of a data breach. So, if this data hasn’t come from them - where did it come from, and how else has it? That’s the challenge of being online in 2025 - our information has literally splurged everywhere, thanks in part to other services collecting up our data when they don’t really have a good reason to have it.

The sad reality is that data breaches are part of the cost of being online in 2025 - and the risks of being unwittingly caught up in cyber crime, no matter how careful you are with your own data.

I don’t think this is anywhere near to the last we’re going to hear of this particular breach - but as I've written before, the more of these leaks we hear of, the less alert and concerned we become by them. We need to stay across this - because it’s just a matter of time before our banks stop protecting us if they can prove we’ve been sloppy with our online security. Get changing those passwords now!

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'This is our chance to bring dignity, safety and choice to dying in the UK', writes Sophie Blake

This is our chance to bring dignity, safety and choice to dying in the UK

43 mins ago

Donald Trump

Five months into Trump's presidency, are we any better off now than we were four years ago?

49 mins ago

The challenge is to respond to individual suffering while ensuring proper safeguards and protections for society as a whole, Sir Vince Cable writes.

The assisted dying bill is a chance to move the conversation forward with dignity and care, Vince Cable says

2 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

NHS waiting lists for ADHD diagnosis and support have led to a "significant growth in the use of private providers that are not regulated", a taskforce has said.

‘Unacceptably long’ waiting lists for ADHD treatment leading many to turn to ‘unregulated’ private providers
Council Tax bill in the UK

Council tax bills in England could be split into 12 instalments by default

Consumer watchdog Which? has tested four sunscreens and two failed tests

Sunscreens ranked: Consumer watchdog reveals the best value and the 'ineffective' cream which fails safety test
Thames Water van

Unions call for Thames Water to be brought into public ownership

Scottish Daily Politics 2019

Abuse sent to MSPs triples in a year

The About Damn Time singer said that her change in diet was the major factor in her weight loss transformation.

'I tried everything': Lizzo admits to using Ozempic amid singer's dramatic weight loss transformation
One of the new trains being built at Siemens' Rail Village in Goole, a manufacturing facility in East Yorkshire

State-of-the-art new £3bn fleet of air-conditioned Piccadilly line trains delayed by a year
Nurse preparing blood sample from a young girl

Warning of cervical cancer risk in young women due to low vaccine uptake - as rates 65% higher in deprived areas
James O'Brien caller

Israel-Iran and Donald Trump: LBC caller impresses James O'Brien with her take

New measures are being introduced to tackle sexual offences against women and girls at concerts in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

London is the greatest city in the world for live entertainment - that's why it must be safer for women and girls