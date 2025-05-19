Cyberattacks are becoming commonplace, but that doesn’t mean we’re powerless

19 May 2025, 10:20 | Updated: 19 May 2025, 10:24

Cyberattacks are becoming commonplace, but that doesn’t mean we’re powerless
Cyberattacks are becoming commonplace, but that doesn’t mean we’re powerless. Picture: Alamy
Graeme Stewart

By Graeme Stewart

Cyberattacks are no longer unusual.

They happen so frequently that they barely cause a ripple in the news cycle. Just this week, while serious data from a government organisation was compromised, much of the media focused elsewhere.

That is the reality of what we call breach fatigue. The public is not indifferent. They are overwhelmed.

As someone who has worked in cybersecurity for decades, I understand the frustration.

At Check Point, we helped pioneer the modern firewall. We have seen the threat landscape evolve from lone hackers to complex cybercrime networks and state-backed attackers.

Today, data is currency. If you have a name, number or address, someone is looking to exploit it.

The rise in attacks is not surprising. Many public and private sector systems are built on ageing infrastructure. Meanwhile, criminals are constantly refining their tools.

They do not need to break down the door. Often, we are unknowingly holding it open.

But while attacks may be growing, we are not powerless.

If you believe your data has been compromised, the first step is not to panic. Start by changing your passwords on key accounts like banking, email and social media.

Turn on two-factor authentication to make it harder for attackers to gain access.

Stay alert to any suspicious emails, texts or calls. Cybercriminals often follow up on data breaches by pretending to be someone you trust. If in doubt, do not engage. Contact the organisation directly using an official channel.

You can also check whether your information has appeared in known breaches using free tools like HaveIBeenPwned.com.

And always report fraud attempts to your bank or Action Fraud.

Cybersecurity is no longer a background IT concern. It is central to personal safety, national infrastructure and public confidence. The sheer number of attacks should not lead to apathy. It should be a call to action.

We are not helpless, but we do need to stay informed, prepared and protected.

Graeme Stewart is the Head of Public Sector at Check Point Software Technologies

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

