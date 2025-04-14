Data centres' energy consumption: A looming threat, but also a golden opportunity to heat the nation

14 April 2025, 07:20

Data centres' energy consumption: A looming threat, but also a golden opportunity to heat the nation
Data centres' energy consumption: A looming threat, but also a golden opportunity to heat the nation. Picture: LBC

By Caroline Bragg

The International Energy Agency’s sobering warning last week - that the world’s data centres could consume three times the UK’s annual electricity by 2030 - should jolt us into action.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But let’s not mistake this challenge for a dead end, it’s a chance to finally fix the systemic energy waste holding Britain back.

Every day, we squander vast amounts of renewable energy and lose enough heat to warm millions of homes. Data centres, those power-hungry engines of the AI revolution, epitomise this paradox.

They guzzle electricity, yet their servers blast out heat that vanishes into thin air as operators pay billions for cooling. It’s madness.

Heat networks are the missing link. These are pipes under our streets, redirecting surplus heat from data centres, factories and power plants to homes.

Denmark already heats 70% of homes this way. The UK? Just 2%. Scaling up could unlock £100bn in investment by 2050, slash bills and create skilled jobs nationwide.

But progress is glacial. The Government must accelerate planning, funding and delivery of this infrastructure.

No more half-measures.

Today, when the grid strains under peak loads, we pay gas plants to fire up. But what if we paid data centres (and their neighbours) to flex instead?

These hubs, often clustered in tech corridors, could store excess renewable energy in batteries or shift non-urgent computing tasks to off-peak hours, easing grid pressure.

But outdated market rules shackle this potential. Right now, only energy giants profit from balancing the grid. We need policies that let factories, hospitals and yes, data centres, trade stored energy in real-time markets.

If we get this right, households could save £375 annually by 2040 and data centres could evolve from energy hogs to smart grid partners. The tech exists.

Critically, the transition demands collaboration between the public and private sectors. Tech giants like Google and Microsoft, which operate vast data centres, have pledged to achieve net zero by 2030.

These commitments present an opportunity for the UK to broker partnerships where companies co-invest in heat networks as part of their sustainability goals.

In Stockholm, data centres contribute excess heat to the city’s district heating system, cutting emissions and costs and in the UK new developments such as Old Oak and Royal Oak are being designed with data-centre powered heat networks in mind.

The Government will be empowering Metro Mayors to “zone” areas for integrated energy communities where data centres, renewables and heat networks are planned in tandem.

This is an economic strategy that will ensure every region benefits from the AI boom rather than bearing its environmental burden.

The IEA is right, AI’s hunger for power is unprecedented. But they could be a national asset. Data centres, concentrated in urban hubs, could become anchors for local heat networks.

Tech firms, under pressure to go green, could partner with towns to build them. But none of this happens without leadership. Ministers must stop tiptoeing.

Set binding targets for heat network rollout, reform markets to put consumers, not conglomerates, in control and redirect subsidies from fossil fuels to flexibility schemes.

This will unleash a market that works for people and planet. The equation is simple: waste less, save more, grow faster. The heat beneath our feet, the power in our grids, it’s all there. Now, let’s use it.

Caroline Bragg is CEO of the Association for Decentralised Energy

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

London’s Nightlife Needs Support, Not a Mayor Grabbing More Control

London’s nightlife needs support, not more control from a mayor who’s failed on crime and hospitality

2 days ago

The computer game "No Mercy" centres around a male protagonist who is encouraged to "become every woman's worst nightmare", and "never take no for an answer".

'Deeply disturbing' rape and incest game exposes the weaknesses in online safety law - it's time to step it up

3 days ago

Britain must not fall for this grotesque legal attempt to rehabilitate Hamas and whitewash its crimes

Britain must not fall for this grotesque legal attempt to rehabilitate Hamas and whitewash its crimes

3 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Emma Conn

Pictured: Mother and daughter, four, among three people killed in fire at converted railway station

CEO of Primark Paul Marchant speaking to the media at Penneys flagship store on Mary Street, Dublin, as Primark have announced significant investment in the Irish market with the creation of hundreds of new roles. Picture date: Friday November 26, 2021.

Primark boss Paul Marchant quits over behaviour towards female colleague and admits 'error of judgment'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The average price tag on a home has jumped by more than £5,000 in the space of a month.

Average house price reaches record high for April after £5,000 monthly jump

Aimee Lou Wood attends The Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2025 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 25, 2025 in London, England

Aimee Lou Wood hits out at SNL over 'mean and unfunny' White Lotus parody

Masters champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates after winning the Masters in a sudden death playoff on the No. 18 green at Augusta National Golf Club.

'Welcome to the club': Tiger Woods congratulates Rory McIlroy following long-awaited Masters victory
General view of staff on a NHS hospital ward

Skin cancer patients to be given fast-tracked access to vaccine trial on NHS

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy completes golf’s Grand Slam by winning Masters, after play-off drama

Members of a grooming gang in West Yorkshire who were jailed last year

Child sex abuse survivors launch legal campaign over authorities who 'failed to tackle grooming gang epidemic'
MPs have said that the claim of 'two-tier policing' related to the Southport riots is 'baseless'

'Two-tier policing' claim after Southport riots is 'baseless', MPs say

Jean Marsh has died

Jean Marsh, award-winning star and co-creator of Upstairs Downstairs, dies aged 90

The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice earlier this week, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK.

Former police chief brands Prince Harry's claim removal of police protection was plot to 'trap' him 'complete nonsense'
Charles and Camilla have been in Italy

Charles 'recovering' from cancer and 'wants to do more and more' to help people, Camilla says