Decades after Suzy Lamplugh, is London doing enough to protect women and girls?

23 April 2025, 08:12

Decades after Suzy Lamplugh, is London doing enough to protect women and girls?
Decades after Suzy Lamplugh, is London doing enough to protect women and girls? Picture: Alamy

By Cllr Caroline Sargent

I am old enough to remember the disappearance of estate agent, Suzy Lamplugh, when she went to show a prospective buyer a property she was selling.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Her body has never been found and no one held accountable for her disappearance.

Her parents later set up The Suzy Lamplugh Trust which campaigns to reduce the risk of violence and aggression and undertakes a wide range of training programmes to educate people on personal safety.

Following what the Trust describes an unprecedented demand, it is running a 30-minute online session, Stand Up Against Street Harassment, from 12 noon on Tuesday 29 April.

When I saw the session promoted it struck me that nearly 40 years on from Suzy’s disappearance women and girls still experience unwanted aggression and harassment in their daily lives.

According to statistics highlighted by the Trust, 80% of women in the UK have reported experiencing harassment in public spaces.

I have experienced it and now as a mother of two daughters, I want more to be done to create a safe environment for all women and girls.

This year the Mayor of London’s Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) Strategy 2022-25 draws to a close. It has included the Have a Word campaign, encouraging men to call out misogynist behaviour.

It also launched a £1m education toolkit for schools to address sexism and promote health relationships. Laudable but has it made a difference?

The facts show there is more to be done.

According to figures from the Metropolitan Police reported sexual offences increased by 7.4% in the 12 months up to the end of January 2025, compared to the previous 12 months.

Janaya Walker at the End Violence Against Women coalition recently told the London Assembly that "It's quite difficult to conclude whether things are getting better or things are getting worse because the data is quite poor."

Sir Sadiq needs to keep focussed on a zero-tolerance stance on VAWG.

The training session is open to everyone. Details can be found here

____________________________________________

Cllr Caroline Sargent is the Deputy Leader of the opposition Conservative Group at Westminster City Council.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Migrant crime 'league tables' will fuel scapegoating, not safety

Migrant crime 'league tables' will fuel scapegoating, not safety

17 hours ago

Migration and crime: Clear data is needed for a reasonable debate.

Migration and crime: Clear data is needed for a reasonable debate

18 hours ago

Britain’s food security is at risk – it’s time to back local producers with public money.

Britain’s food security is at risk – it’s time to back local producers with public money

1 day ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

S

Woman jailed after beating man to death with kettle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Water coming out of a tap

Devon residents without water to receive £200 compensation, says MP

Not enough NHS staff to ensure safe care on wards, survey finds

'Wake-up call for health service': Too few nursing staff on duty to provide safe NHS care, says report
first editions of the First Four Folios of William Shakespeare's collected plays

300-year-old Shakespeare folios to go on auction expected to fetch up to £4.5 million

Bowel cancer. doctor wearing a medical mask shows to senior woman intestines anatomical model during a visit to the clinic

Blood test which could detect up to 12 common cancers being assessed for NHS use

BRITAIN-CRIME-MURDER-TRIAL

Police officers who fail background checks to be automatically sacked under new rules

A home heat pump

Heat pumps to be sold with ‘smart’ function under plans to save households money

Rubbish Piles Up In Birmingham As Refuse Workers' Continue Strike Action

Birmingham bin strike talks set to resume after weeks of rubbish piled up on streets

Disney+ Flintoff London Premiere

'I couldn’t get out of the room' - Freddie Flintoff reveals mental health struggles after horror Top Gear car crash
Richard Foster’s Their Royal Highnesses on North Seymour Island, 2009 is among the 70 works going on display in the State Rooms.

Paintings commissioned by King to capture decades of overseas royal tours to be exhibited at Buckingham Palace
The Coffin Carrying Queen Elizabeth II Is Transferred From Buckingham Palace To The Palace Of Westminster

Prince William to attend Pope's funeral on behalf of King Charles as world leaders to gather in Vatican City