I understand women’s pain — but decriminalising abortion crosses a line, writes Shelagh Fogarty

18 June 2025, 15:52

.
The decision to decriminalise abortion up to birth makes me profoundly uncomfortable, writes Shelagh Fogarty. Picture: LBC Composite/Alamy
Shelagh Fogarty

By Shelagh Fogarty

The vote to decriminalise abortion to term goes far beyond protecting women in crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

There are moments on my programme where I feel the need to say something upfront – not to soften the argument, but to make it clear I understand the nuance and the pain that often sit behind these issues. This is one of those moments.

I'm talking about abortion – and in particular, about the vote in the Commons that effectively decriminalised abortion in England and Wales in all circumstances, right up to birth. No woman, no matter how advanced her pregnancy, will now face criminal prosecution for ending it. And while some will see that as progress, I can’t be the only one left deeply troubled.

Let me say first what I’ve said many times before: I understand, in part because of the callers to this programme, just how complex and agonising a pregnancy can be. I remember vividly a caller named Sarah from Bristol. Well into the final stages of pregnancy, she found herself in a state of deep psychological distress – dissociated, traumatised, desperate not to be pregnant another day. She needed urgent, specialist medical help, and she got it. Her story changed how I thought about late-term abortion, because it brought the reality of mental and emotional collapse into sharp, human focus.

So yes, I understand the argument for removing criminal sanctions in such cases. I understand how the law, until now, may have compounded the suffering of women like Sarah. But here's where I struggle. Yesterday’s vote didn’t just protect women in rare and tragic situations like hers. It removed all criminal penalties, even for abortions carried out without medical supervision, even at 35, 38 or 39 weeks.

To call it a “procedure” at that point is misleading. We are talking about the ending of a fully developed life – a baby with arms, legs, lungs, a heartbeat, a future. At that stage, the difference between a pregnancy and a birth is geography. The baby is either inside the womb or outside it. The dependency on adult care is the same. And yet we’ve now drawn a legal line that says ending that life – at home, alone, without medical oversight – carries no legal consequence for the mother.

Some will say it’s a vanishingly rare scenario. But rarity alone shouldn’t end a moral conversation. We don’t design laws solely around how often something happens. We design them around what we believe is right.

The decision to decriminalise abortion up to birth makes me profoundly uncomfortable. I’m not here to relitigate the entire debate. The 24-week limit is the settled will of Parliament and, I think, of most people in this country. I have no issue with decriminalising abortion up to 24 weeks. But beyond that? We are in a very different ethical place. This is not an arbitrary number. It reflected a moral and medical balancing act between the rights of the woman and the developing life inside her. By removing criminal sanctions entirely, even for non-medical abortions in the final weeks of pregnancy, we have, in effect, said that the latter has no value at all.

And let’s be honest about something else. Not every woman is a Sarah. Not every woman will be in psychological collapse or supported by professionals. Not every woman is good, or kind, or safe. If a mother killed her baby the day after it was born, we wouldn’t wave it off as a bad day. We wouldn’t ignore it because “she’s the mother.” We would ask serious questions – and rightly so.

We do it in other areas. When it comes to assisted dying – or more accurately, assisted suicide – we still maintain legal boundaries because of the potential for abuse, for pressure, for quiet coercion. And that debate involves adults who have a voice, and often a terminal diagnosis. In this case, the baby has no voice. No legal standing. No protection.

I know this is difficult. I know that pain and panic and trauma don’t obey neat timelines. But this law change worries me – not because I’m blind to the suffering of women, but because I cannot look away from the life at the heart of it all. A viable baby, days or weeks from birth, deserves more than silence from the law.

If you disagree with me, if you think I’m overreacting, I’ll leave you with this question: what, truly, is the moral difference between a baby at the start of the birth canal and the same baby at the end of it?

I can’t see one.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Framing the grooming scandal as an ‘Asian’ problem is misogynistic - and a disservice to survivors.

Framing the grooming scandal as an ‘Asian’ problem is misogynistic - and a disservice to survivors

2 hours ago

Iran’s top military leader is dead - but his network still threatens Britain.

Iran’s top military leader is dead - but his network still threatens Britain

5 hours ago

Before D-Day, there was Waterloo. Why don’t we remember it?

Before D-Day, there was Waterloo. Why don’t we recognise it?

6 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sean Diddy Combs is accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a new lawsuit. -

Four-day sex parties 'became my job', Diddy’s ex-girlfriend testifies

The crash took place on the A25, between Bletchingly and Godstone.

Three-vehicle crash in Surrey kills three people, including 13-year-old boy

Catholic mourner clasps picture of Pope Francis

Pope Francis’ will and cause of death revealed, as mystery benefactor pays for funeral

FILE - Ksenia Khavana sits in a defendants’ cage in a court in Yekaterinburg, Russia, on June 20, 2024. Khavana, 33, was arrested in February on treason charges, accused of collecting money for Ukraine's military.

US ballerina Ksenia Karelina jailed in Russia for donating £40 to Ukraine charity freed following prisoner swap

Virginia Guiffre

Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene

Woman arrested after dead baby discovered in bag left outside Notting Hill church

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers stand next to a restaurant as people protest against overtourism in the Balearic island of Mallorca

Spain: Brits warned of tough rules for holidaying this summer

The Home Office UK Visas & Immigration Office at Lunar House in Croydon, London, UK.

Home Office tells children, aged 11 and eight, they must return to Brazil without parents or face being 'detained'
Yvonne Ford, 59, from Barnsley.

Pictured: Brit grandmother who died from rabies after being scratched by puppy as family issues stark warning
The 35-year-old received the news after earning his biggest win in two years, which also helped him reclaim a spot in the world's top 200 rankings

Dan Evans handed Wimbledon wildcard after stunning win over world No.13 Frances Tiafoe

How Iran could hit back: The growing threat to Western bases as Israeli strikes on Tehran escalate

How Iran could hit back: The growing threat to Western bases as Israeli strikes on Tehran escalate
Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho.

'We'll make him pay': Leaked Jose Mourinho texts spark scandal in Turkish football

'If you find a gun, you phone the police': Fishing for firearms, knives and grenades in the canals of the North

'If you find a gun, you phone the police': Fishing for firearms, knives and grenades along Britain's canals
Morocco is estimated to have around 3 million stray dogs, known locally as "Beldis"

Brit dies from rabies after contact with stray dog while on holiday in Morocco

It's not fair

Nick Ferrari loses his patience with caller over ‘non-dom’ tax scheme

Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales attending the annual Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP)

Kate pulls out of Royal Ascot appearance in last-minute announcement